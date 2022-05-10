Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

The latest on the train crash, ministers resign, people ignoring mask rules on public transport and more news from Austria on Tuesday.

Published: 10 May 2022 07:26 CEST
A horse and carriage in Vienna
It's going to be sunny and warm today. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

Train accident in Lower Austria leaves one dead and several injured

As The Local reported on Monday, a train accident early Monday evening in the Lower Austrian district of Mödling left one person dead and several injured, some seriously. It is not known at present why the train derailed.

According to ÖBB, the accident happened shortly after 18:00 on the Pottendorf line near Münchendorf. A train on the Raaberbahn was affected, a railcar and a wagon overturned.

According to Sonja Kellner from the Lower Austria Red Cross, the accident resulted in one fatality. Three people were seriously injured, nine others slightly injured, the spokeswoman said in the evening hours.

Broadcaster ORF said 44 people who were not injured were looked after and cared for in a nearby disaster relief centre in Lower Austria.

READ MORE: Train derails in Austria leaving one dead and many injured

Two Austrian ministers resign

Austria’s Agriculture Minister Elisabeth Köstinger announced her resignation on Monday. Economics Minister Margarete Schramböck followed suit just hours later. Both politicians were close to the former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

The resignation has left Austria’s ÖVP party in “turmoil” according to Der Standard newspaper. The Krone newspaper notes that  now only seven of the 17 turquoise-green government members originally sworn in by Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen on January 7, 2020 are still in the same office.

It gives the corruption investigations against Kurz and those around him,  the Covid-19 pandemic and allegations of plagiarism as reasons for the various departures.

Austria’s opposition SPÖ and FPÖ parties  have criticised the 14th government reshuffle and are calling for new elections. The “row of resignations” in the ÖVP shows that the turquoise-green federal government “only stands for chaos and self-employment”, according to SPÖ federal manager Christian Deutsch.

More people flouting mask requirement on public transport

Public transport companies in Vienna and Linz report that they are increasingly seeing passengers who are not wearing masks, although it is still a requirement to wear an FFP2 mask on all public transport in Austria.

Wiener Linien says there has been an increase of more than a third of people who refuse to wear a mask on public transport, broadcaster ORF reports.

Covid deniers and opponents of pandemic measures had recently asked their followers on social media to stop wearing masks on public transport according to the Kurier newspaper.

However, according to Linz Linien, many Upper Austrians have started to forget their masks, now it is not worn in so many locations, ORF reports.  

Underage refugees to be better protected after thousands ‘disappear’ in Austria

Plans have been set out to better protect underage refugees by the Minister of Justice Alma Zadic (Greens). Following a summit with state councillors, they agreed on the goal of “custody from day one”. At present Austria is one of only three EU countries where it takes an average of more than a month for a guardian to be appointed.

Broadcaster ORF reports that there have been financing and personnel problems in the federal states when accommodating children and young people seeking protection since 2021. 

The problem has become even greater with the Ukraine war, and many children are now arriving in Austria unaccompanied. It often takes a long time to clarify who is responsible for custody.

Zadic said it was “no longer acceptable” for the state to take weeks to work out who was responsible for the unaccompanied minors.

Between 2018 and 2020, 18,292 unaccompanied children went missing in Europe. In Austria of the 5,768 minors who applied for asylum in 2021, 4,489 – more than three quarters – disappeared without a trace. It is feared that many could have fallen victim to child trafficking, drug crime or child prostitution.

Six referendums will be discussed in Austria’s National Council

Six out of seven of the referendums launched in the past eight days have broken the necessary 100,000 mark to be debated in Austria’s National Council, the Interior Ministry announced on Monday evening.

A referendum against the transport of live animals gained the most votes, followed by the anti-corruption referendum, broadcaster ORF reports. At least 100,000 signatures are required for a referendum to be dealt with by the National Council.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Temperatures to hit 30 degrees, Covid-19 infections back to January levels, calls for EU to fix electricity pricing and more news on Monday.

Published: 9 May 2022 09:12 CEST
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

It’s going to hit 30 degrees this week as summer comes to Austria

Temperatures will hit the 30-degree mark in Austria for the first time this year on Wednesday or Thursday, with Tyrol, Lower Austria and Burgenland seeing the highest temperatures. However, on Thursday afternoon there is a chance of rain showers or thunderstorms in mountainous areas.

According to broadcaster ORF,  climate change means it’s getting hotter earlier every year in Austria. According to the Central Institute for Meteorology and Geodynamics Austria used to hit its first temperatures of 30 degrees on May 30th (on average) between 1961 to 1990.

There are also a huge number of trees coming into blossom due to the warm temperatures, with ORF commenting hazel, sloe and bird cherry trees are endowed with an “enormous abundance” of flowers this year.

Covid-19 infection numbers at lowest value since mid January

There were 3,617 new cases of Covid-19 reported on Sunday, as many as in mid-January. Just 946 Covid patients are in hospital (81 in intensive care units), a drop of 37 compared to the previous week. The federal state with the highest seven-day incidence is currently Lower Austria with 547.8, followed by Vienna, Burgenland and Upper Austria (538.1, 499 and 349.9 respectively). This is followed by Salzburg (323.6), Vorarlberg (304.8), Carinthia (290.1), Styria (276.1) and Tyrol (267.1).

Austria is close to recording 20,000 deaths during the Covid-19 pandemic, with 19,792 recorded so far.

Austria calls for EU to change electricity pricing

The President of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber (WKO), Harald Mahrer (ÖVP), has spoken out in favour of a temporary change to the way electricity pricing is calculated in Austria. Mahrer said European regulations were needed, as the electricity price exchange did not respect national borders.

The price for a megawatt hour of electricity is currently determined on the electricity exchange using a special auction process, the merit order. This means that the most expensive power plant needed to meet the demand for electricity determines the price. These are currently gas-fired power plants, which, due to very high gas prices, has led to a sharp increase in the price of electricity – even if it is generated with hydropower, broadcaster ORF reports.

This form of pricing “in the current situation leads to an electricity price development that is incomprehensible to many”, especially since Austria’s electricity generation comes largely from renewable energy sources”, Mahrer said. 

Ukrainian community commemorate end of the Second World War 

On Sunday, at a demonstration on Vienna’s Schwarzenbergplatz, the Ukrainian community and guest speakers from Austria commemorated the 77th anniversary of the end of the Second World War. Participants listened to a speech by President Volodymyr Zelenskyj which also drew parallels to the current war in Ukraine.

“During the Second World War, unfortunately, many Austrians committed numerous war crimes in Ukraine as part of the Wehrmacht and SS units,” former Czech Foreign Minister Karel Schwarzenberg said in a speech pre-recorded for the demonstration. He said now was the opportunity to pay off this debt of fathers and grandfathers,  and pleaded for generosity towards  Ukraine and Ukrainians.

The Ukrainian community will continue their demonstration on Schwarzenbergplatz today (Monday). The site in Vienna where the Soviet Heroes’ Monument is located has traditionally been used by the Russian community for commemorative events on May 9th, the Soviet Victory Day.

Planned expansion of EU to include Balkans

Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg (ÖVP) is pushing ahead with his agenda to keep reminding the European Union of a planned expansion to include the Western Balkan states. Over the weekend he paid a visit to Sofia and Skopje to address the problem that EU member Bulgaria is blocking the start of accession negotiations with North Macedonia, broadcaster ORF reports.

Schallenberg gave an interview in the Financial Times last week in which he called for the EU to give neighbouring countries quick access to “parts of the internal market”. 

Final chance to sign seven referendums 

Today, seven petitions for a referendum can still be signed online or in one of the approximately 2,000 registration offices. You can choose from a “rule of law and anti-corruption referendum”, “mandatory vaccination vote: Respect no”, “No to compulsory vaccination”, “Stop live animal transport agony”, “Increase unemployment benefit” and “Implement unconditional basic income”.

The petitions must gather  100,000 signatures to be guaranteed a discussion in parliament. The anti-corruption referendum has already cleared this hurdle.

All Austrians who are registered in an electoral register are entitled to sign the petition. The Ministry of the Interior will announce this evening how much support the seven requests have received.

READ MORE: Universal income and vaccinations: What’s at stake in Austria’s petition week?

SHOW COMMENTS