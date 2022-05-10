For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
The latest on the train crash, ministers resign, people ignoring mask rules on public transport and more news from Austria on Tuesday.
Published: 10 May 2022 07:26 CEST
It's going to be sunny and warm today. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)
For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Temperatures to hit 30 degrees, Covid-19 infections back to January levels, calls for EU to fix electricity pricing and more news on Monday.
Published: 9 May 2022 09:12 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments