For members
VISAS
REVEALED: EU plans digital-only Schengen visa application process
Soon those non-EU nationals requested to have a Schengen visa to travel to European countries will no longer need to go to a consulate to submit the application and get a passport sticker, but will be able to apply online.
Published: 10 May 2022 15:37 CEST
A picture taken on September 28, 2021 in the Moroccan capital Rabat shows a Moroccan passport backdropped against a Schengen visa. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)
For members
VISAS
Digital nomads: Who can work remotely in Austria?
The Covid-19 pandemic ushered in a new era of remote work opportunities, but being a digital nomad is still a legal grey area in some countries. Here’s how it works in Austria.
Published: 3 May 2022 13:06 CEST
Updated: 9 May 2022 11:38 CEST
Updated: 9 May 2022 11:38 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments