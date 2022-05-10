Everything we know about the fatal train crash outside Vienna

As an investigation into the fatal train derailment on the Pottendorf line in Münchendorf gets underway, reports are already appearing about the possible cause of the crash.

According to Kurier, it is believed there was a wrong switch setting on the track and the train was travelling too fast, although this is yet to be confirmed by the investigation team which has been called in. The team includes homicide detectives.

The train was travelling during rush hour on Monday evening when two carriages came off the tracks at around 6.30pm during a straight section of the route. One carriage crashed into an embankment while another tipped over into a field next to the tracks.

The service, which was travelling from Deutschkreutz in Burgenland to Vienna Central Station, was operated by Raaberbahn, a private train company connecting Austria and neighbouring Hungary.

A 25-year-old man from Eisenstadt in Burgenland died and three others were seriously injured, including the 52-year-old train driver. ORF reports at least 10 other people suffered minor injuries in the crash.

On Tuesday, large cranes were at the site to remove the damaged carriages so they can be assessed as part of the investigation. It is expected that repairs to the track will take several days due to severe damage.

In the meantime, trains are being diverted via Gramatneusiedl in the Lower Austria district of Bruck an der Leitha. Travellers can call the Raaberbahn service number on 0501611 for more information about services.

Deadly train accidents are rare in the Alpine EU member of nine million people.

In April 2018, 54 people were treated for injuries after two train carriages collided at a station in the Austrian city of Salzburg.

Earlier that year in February, one person died and 22 were injured when two passenger trains collided in central Austria.