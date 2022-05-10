Read news from:
‘A withdrawal of the Kurz era’: Two Austrian ministers resign

Austria's Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer is set to announce a reshuffle after the resignation of two more ÖVP ministers that were close to the former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

Published: 10 May 2022 10:13 CEST
Margarete Schramböck is one of two ÖVP ministers that resigned on Monday. Photo by Franz Johann Morgenbesser from Vienna, Austria https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=61674004

Austria’s Agriculture Minister Elisabeth Köstinger resigned from government on Monday in a move that was quickly followed by the resignation of Economics Minister Margarete Schramböck a few hours later.

Both ÖVP ministers were close to the former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz who resigned from the role as Federal Chancellor in October 2021 amid corruption allegations before stepping down from politics completely in December.

Political scientist Peter Filzmaier told ORF that the resignations represented the “most discreet possible withdrawal movement from the Kurz era”.

Nehammer has said he will announce a reshuffle of the government on Tuesday.

According to Der Standard newspaper, the resignation of Köstinger and Schramböck has left Austria’s ÖVP party in “turmoil”

The Krone newspaper notes that now only seven of the 17 turquoise-green government members originally sworn in by Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen on January 7, 2020 are still in the same office. 

The report gives the corruption investigations against Kurz and those around him, the Covid-19 pandemic and allegations of plagiarism as reasons for the various departures.

Following the latest announcement of resignations, Austria’s opposition SPÖ and FPÖ parties have criticised the 14th government reshuffle and are calling for new elections. 

The “row of resignations” in the ÖVP shows that the turquoise-green federal government “only stands for chaos and self-employment”, according to SPÖ federal manager Christian Deutsch.

The ÖVP is due to hold a party conference on Saturday in Graz where Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer will be elected as the new party leader.

UKRAINE

Majority of Austrians reject joining NATO

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has not led to a surge in demand for Austria to join NATO, with one in four rejecting the idea.

Published: 6 May 2022 10:14 CEST
While the invasion appears to be pushing both Finland and Sweden towards NATO membership, the Austrian public is lukewarm on the idea. 

People in Austria remain opposed to NATO membership according to a survey for Austria’s APA press agency.

 Just 14 percent of Austrians are in favour of joining NATO, while 75 percent reject the idea. 

The majority of Austrians are also sceptical when it comes to Ukraine’s accession to the European Union, with 38 percent in favour, but 46 percent against. The rest are still undecided. 

When asked if neutrality still protects Austria today, 52 percent answered yes. But at least 40 percent are not of the opinion that neutrality protects Austria from military threats. 

Around 83 percent of Austrians would like closer coordination among the EU member states on security and defence policy.

EXPLAINED: The history behind Austria’s neutrality

Why isn’t Austria in NATO?

Austria’s non-membership comes from its long-standing neutrality.

In 1955, when the last foreign troops left Austria a decade after the end of the Second World War, the parliament adopted the constitutional law on the Neutrality of Austria, committing the country to permanent neutral status.

The law cemented certain provisions from the Austria State Treaty signed by the government and representatives of the allied forces, which paved the way for the foreign armies to leave the country. 

The Treaty, in turn, was largely based on the Moscow Memorandum signed between Austria and the Soviet Union in 1955. Moscow had set Austria’s perpetual neutrality as a condition of the agreement.

As per the Treaty, Austria can’t join a military alliance, allow the establishment of foreign military bases within its borders or participate in a war.  

In other words, as a neutral country, Austria is not allowed to join NATO, which defines itself as a political and military alliance

More information about Austria’s position on NATO can be seen at the following link. 

EXPLAINED: Why isn’t Austria in NATO?

