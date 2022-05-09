Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

CLIMATE CRISIS

‘Stress blooming’: Why is Austria covered in pollen?

The phenomenon, which is leaving cars, balconies and plants in Austria coated in yellow pollen, is known as "stress blooming" and is linked to climate change.

Published: 9 May 2022 15:57 CEST
Blooming apricot trees in a garden in the village of Bacharnsdorf,
Austria is set for a record-breaking tree blooming season. (Photo by ALEX HALADA / AFP)

The Nature Conservation Association is warning 2022 will be a record-breaking year for tree blossom with a forecast of “pollen rain” – the mass blooming of trees – in Austria over the coming days and weeks.

This phenomenon is known as a “mast year”  (or “fattening year”) when several tree species undergo a synchronised mass propagation at the same time.

This year, almost all trees are blossoming at the same time, which experts believe to be a result of climate change.

According to Johannes Gepp, President of the Styrian Nature Conservation Association, Central Europe has experienced the flowering of some tree species every year for the last five years – something that only used to happen in intervals of seven years.

READ ALSO: How to deal with fruit flies plaguing your Austrian flat

Gepp said: “The phenomenon of the mass blossoming of our trees extends equally across the whole of Central Europe, at least across the entire Eastern Alps and all the foothills.” 

Recent dry periods might also be contributing to the stress blooming as nature’s way to restock forests after trees have died.

Gepp added: “Fattening years give opportunities for natural forest development. In the past 5 years, several mast years have yielded vast quantities of seeds, which grow into billions of young trees in our forests.”

This year, the Nature Conservation Association has already counted a quarter of a million flowers on a single field maple tree and 150,000 male inflorescences (a cluster of flowers on a branch) on a spruce.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ENVIRONMENT

Austria bans ‘senseless’ killing of chicks with new animal welfare rules

The Federal Government announced a new legislative package with stricter rules for animal welfare, banning the "senseless" killing of chicks, tighter rules for live animal transport and installing other protection measures.

Published: 5 May 2022 11:19 CEST
Austria bans 'senseless' killing of chicks with new animal welfare rules

Austria’s Federal Government has put together a new set of rules for stricter animal welfare in the country, most notably banning the practice of mass killing and disposal of male newborn chicks.  

“This package of measures is a great success for animal welfare, which finally implements years of demands of animal rights activists,” explains Animal Welfare Minister Johannes Rauch in a press conference detailing the measures.

Rauch announced the end of the “senseless” killing of chicks. Instead, the minister explained that the animals would be culled and used as feed in zoos, saying there is a great demand and zoos have been importing meat for their animals. 

READ ALSO: Penguin rescued after being ‘kidnapped’ from Salzburg zoo

In the future, Austria will carry out “gender determinations” of the animals before they hatch to take “appropriate measures earlier”.

Rauch added that the “shredding” of chicks, a controversial culling measure, did not take place in Austria even before the new steps. 

Measures for cow and pig welfare

The present animal welfare package will end the uninterrupted, year-round tying of cattle from 2030.

For pigs, there will be an “incentive” to offer more space for the animals, with new and converted stables and cooling planned. Rauch said that the measures were a compromise and first step but that “we are not yet where we want to go”. 

READ ALSO: Austria to ban online ads offering pets for sale

The package also imposes new rules for live animal transport, including shorter transport times and a ban on transporting newborns. 

Most of the provisions will come into force from 2023, the minister added. The package will be officially voted in Parliament at the end of June. 

“Unacceptable”: Criticism from animal protection groups and opposition

Animal protection groups in Austria have criticised the federal government’s plan as unacceptable and a “weak compromise”. 

Pigs and cattle for fattening will still stand on full-coated soils, tail cropping and anaesthetic castration will continue to be common practice in piglets, and animals will be transported far too young and far too long, the Vier Pfoten group pointed out in a statement.

READ ALSO: Why Vienna is a haven for wild animals – and where you can find them

“There was not even a serious attempt to put an end to this cruelty to animals”, the group’s director Eva Rosenberg said.

Opposition SPÖ has also criticised the government plans, calling it “a mess”, according to Vienna Animal Welfare spokesperson Eva Persy. The NEOS parliamentary groups said the measures were “pure cosmetics”, and the proposals do not go far enough. 

SHOW COMMENTS