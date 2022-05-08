Read news from:
Austria’s former health minister becomes best-selling author

Rudolf Anschober’s book about the Covid crisis, “Pandemia”, has reached the number one spot on the bestseller list of non-fiction books in Austria.

Published: 8 May 2022 12:36 CEST
Austria's Health Minister Rudolf Anschober addresses a press conference on April 13, 2021. Photo: Joe Klamar/AFP

Austria’s former health minister, Rudolf Anschober, from the Green party, has become a best-selling author, as his non-fiction book “Pandemia” climbed to the top spot on the Austrian non-fiction list in April.

The book contains an analysis of Covid policy, as well as fictional accounts of three characters’ pandemic experiences, based on interviews he conducted in Austria, Germany and Switzerland.

Its success shows the immense interest in coming to terms with the first years of the Covid crisis, Anschober told the German press agency. “The pandemic changes everyone,” he said.

Anschober served as health minister in the Austrian coalition government from January 2020 to April 2021 and, at times, surpassed then-Chancellor Sebastian Kurz in popularity. He stepped down after 15 months in the job, stating that he was “overworked and powered out”.

Speaking to the German Press Agency, Anschober said that one of the basic mistakes made by politicians in the course of the pandemic was to lump vaccination skeptics and vaccination opponents together. Among the 30 percent of non-vaccinated people in Austria, only one in three is completely against the jab, he said, while the rest are just in need of more persuasion.

The spreading carelessness in the face of declining infection numbers is another problematic issue, Anschober said.

“Shaking people out of this carefree mood is the hardest thing of all,” he said.

In his book, Anschober advocates for a pan-European pandemic plan, including no hasty openings following the end of an infection wave, continued intensive vaccination programmes and an improvement to the testing system. But the former minister leaves it up to the current politicians to devise the details.

Almost 60,000: Austria hits record daily Covid case total

Over 3,000 people are currently in Austrian hospitals due to Covid, while new infections hit their highest ever daily total on Wednesday.

Published: 16 March 2022 13:23 CET
Eleven days after significant relaxations were announced in Austria, the numbers of new Covid cases are sky-rocketing, with a record 58,583 registered in 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry.

There are currently 3,033 people in hospitals due to Covid (46 more than yesterday) and 221 people in intensive care. 

Austria has one of the highest hospitalisation rates in Europe at this point, only behind Lithuania, Latvia, Slovakia, Estonia, and Bulgaria. 

Austria has also recorded 28 deaths from the virus in a day, bringing the total number of victims to 15,289 since the pandemic began. The alpine country has made little progress in terms of vaccination, with just 69.35 per cent of the total population fully vaccinated. 

Fewer tests, fewer positives?

According to data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) and Johns Hopkins University, only Iceland and Liechtenstein had a higher incidence of infections per 100,000 inhabitants than Austria in a comparison of 46 European countries. 

It is worth noting that some European countries have relatively low rates of testing in comparison to Austria, broadcaster ORF said. 

This Tuesday, 15, however, the federal government announced Austrians will be entitled to five PCR and five antigen tests per month, in a departure from the unlimited free tests currently available. 

Reopening steps

The record numbers have been registered after the country lifted most Covid-19 restrictions almost two weeks ago. 

Since March 5th, Austrians don’t need to show a Covid pass with proof of vaccination, recovery, or negative test in most establishments. The mask mandate has also mostly fallen throughout the country.

Except for the capital Vienna, that is, where Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) has kept the 2G rule for gastronomy and general mask requirements for indoor areas.

As the country reached record Covid case numbers, many politicians in the federal government defended the reopening steps by mentioning that the widespread omicron variant was “milder” than its predecessors. 

Responding to criticism, the Health Ministry said that not only the new number of cases should be considered, but also the proportion of symptomatic patients and the burden on hospitals. 

