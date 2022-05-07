Read news from:
Austria
Austrian Economy Minister says gas embargo would be ‘red line’

Austria's Economy Minister Margarete Schramböck has warned that a gas embargo against Russia would be unsustainable.

Published: 7 May 2022 16:13 CEST
An energy storage system at the petroleum and gas company OMV refinery in Schwechat.
An energy storage system at the petroleum and gas company OMV refinery in Schwechat. Photo: Dieter Nagl/AFP

In an interview with the Funke media group newspapers (cited in Handelsblatt), Austrian Economy Minister Margarete Schramböck stated that Austria would be strongly opposed to a gas embargo against Russia.

“We must not send any signals in the direction of a gas embargo if we know that we will not be able to sustain it – and neither we nor Germany will be able to sustain it,” she said.

Austria has already voiced support for an EU oil embargo against Russia, but a gas embargo remains a “red line”, as Austria still obtains 80 percent of its gas from Russia, and this has not changed since the beginning of the war.

The minister also warned Germany from sending any further signals toward a gas embargo and indicated that there would be little solidarity in the event of a halt to Russian gas deliveries.

 “For us, the question is who will pay for it should the European Union dictate that the storage facilities must be filled,” Schramböck said.

“We can use Austrian tax money to make provisions for the storage facilities that serve Austrian needs. But we cannot use Austrian tax money to buy gas for Germany, France, or the Netherlands,” she said.

Majority of Austrians reject joining NATO

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has not led to a surge in demand for Austria to join NATO, with one in four rejecting the idea.

Published: 6 May 2022 10:14 CEST
While the invasion appears to be pushing both Finland and Sweden towards NATO membership, the Austrian public is lukewarm on the idea. 

People in Austria remain opposed to NATO membership according to a survey for Austria’s APA press agency.

 Just 14 percent of Austrians are in favour of joining NATO, while 75 percent reject the idea. 

The majority of Austrians are also sceptical when it comes to Ukraine’s accession to the European Union, with 38 percent in favour, but 46 percent against. The rest are still undecided. 

When asked if neutrality still protects Austria today, 52 percent answered yes. But at least 40 percent are not of the opinion that neutrality protects Austria from military threats. 

Around 83 percent of Austrians would like closer coordination among the EU member states on security and defence policy.

Austria’s non-membership comes from its long-standing neutrality.

In 1955, when the last foreign troops left Austria a decade after the end of the Second World War, the parliament adopted the constitutional law on the Neutrality of Austria, committing the country to permanent neutral status.

The law cemented certain provisions from the Austria State Treaty signed by the government and representatives of the allied forces, which paved the way for the foreign armies to leave the country. 

The Treaty, in turn, was largely based on the Moscow Memorandum signed between Austria and the Soviet Union in 1955. Moscow had set Austria’s perpetual neutrality as a condition of the agreement.

As per the Treaty, Austria can’t join a military alliance, allow the establishment of foreign military bases within its borders or participate in a war.  

In other words, as a neutral country, Austria is not allowed to join NATO, which defines itself as a political and military alliance

