TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Austria's Chancellor looks at skimming profits from partially state-owned companies, staff shortages in many professions in Austria and more news on Friday.
Published: 6 May 2022 09:11 CEST
People sit in the sun at the Danube canal in Vienna, Austria on May 5, 2022. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Record increase in household energy costs, Germany's concerns over gas storage in Austria and more news on Thursday.
Published: 5 May 2022 09:12 CEST
