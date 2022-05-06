Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Austria's Chancellor looks at skimming profits from partially state-owned companies, staff shortages in many professions in Austria and more news on Friday.

Published: 6 May 2022 09:11 CEST
People enjoying the sun at the Danube canal in Vienna, Austria on Thursday May 5
People sit in the sun at the Danube canal in Vienna, Austria on May 5, 2022. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

Austrian Chancellor will look at how to skim-off profits of state-owned companies

Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer has said his government will consider how to legally skim off profits from state-owned companies which are benefiting from global crises – for example because of high energy prices. An order has already been given to  the Ministry of Finance and Economics, Nehammer told the Tiroler Tageszeitung newspaper.

“Random profits from state-owned companies belong to the people and not to the companies alone. New regulations are needed,” he said. Nehammer’s surprise statements caused the share of the partially state-owned energy company Verbund to slip by almost 13 percent.

The shares of the Lower Austrian electricity supplier EVN, which is 51 percent owned by the state of Lower Austria, also slipped by more than seven percent. Shares in the partially state-owned OMV energy company dropped by  2.8 percent. Österreichische Beteiligungs AG (ÖBAG) – Austria’s sovereign wealth fund – has a 31.5 percent stake in OMV.

The President of the Aktienforum (which represents the interests of Austrian listed companies) Robert Ottel described Nehammer’s statements as “surprising and shocking at the same time”. The Federation of Industrialists (IV) was also “concerned”, stating: “Even the public consideration of such arbitrary interventions undermines trust in the predictability of the legal framework in Austria and leads to a reluctance to invest,” broadcaster ORF reports.

There are staff shortages in nursing, social work, teaching, kindergartens, restaurants, hotels and shops in Austria 

The Krone newspaper has drawn up a list of the jobs with the greatest number of staff shortages in Austria. It says it is currently easy to find a job in  nursing, social work, teaching, kindergartens, restaurants, hotels and shops in Austria.

According to the newspaper, around 80 beds in nursing homes in Vienna are lying empty due to a lack of staff,  there is concern in Austria about social worker shortages, 567 teaching positions in Vienna are vacant, and many staff have abandoned jobs in the restaurant or retail industries because of the pandemic and anti-social working hours.

Thousands of children do not know enough German to follow lessons in Austrian schools

Around 60 percent of children who have to take special classes at elementary school because their  German is not at the required level  were born in Austria and had previously attended German-speaking kindergartens. 

The former ÖVP-FPÖ federal government introduced German remedial classes in 2018 for students who could not take part in class due to a lack of German language skills and were classified as “außerordentlich” or “extraordinary”. Many children fall into this group, especially in Vienna. In the 2020/21 school year, according to the current data from Statistics Austria, every seventh pupil in the elementary school was listed as extraordinary. A total of 10,484 Viennese elementary school students with German problems received extraordinary status. Of these, 4,526 attended a German remedial class.

The ÖVP Party is now calling for parents of children who do not pass the school language test during assessment at kindergarten to attend a parenting course run by the Austrian Integration Fund (ÖIF) – or a compulsory German course. In addition, the party believes “almost all” brochures and information from the city of Vienna should only be available in German, Der Standard newspaper reports.

The City of Vienna has refused to comply with this request, and says it will increase the number of language support teachers from 300 to 500. The City of Vienna only has responsibility for kindergartens, schools fall underneath the responsibility of the federal government.

READ MORE: Ten things you will notice as a parent with a child in school in Austria

Austrian economic minister rejects gas embargo

Austria has again emphasised its opposition to an embargo for Russian gas supplies. “A gas embargo is a clear red line for Austria,” Economics Minister Margarete Schramböck (ÖVP) told the newspapers of the German Funke Group. She also said Austria was unable to use its own tax money to buy gas for Germany, saying: “We can use Austrian tax money to make provisions for the storage facilities that serve Austrian needs. But we cannot buy gas for Germany, France or the Netherlands with Austrian tax money,” broadcaster ORF reports. Germany has a large gas storage facility in Austria, in Haidach, which is currently almost empty.  

Austrians do not want to join NATO

People in Austria remain opposed to NATO membership according to a survey for the APA press agency. Just 14 percent of Austrians are in favour of joining NATO, while 75 percent reject the idea. 

The majority of Austrians are also sceptical when it comes to Ukraine’s accession to the European Union, with 38 percent in favour, but 46 percent against. The rest are still undecided. 

When asked if neutrality still protects Austria today, 52 percent answered yes. But at least 40 percent are not of the opinion that neutrality protects Austria from military threats. Around 83 percent of Austrians would like closer coordination among the EU member states on security and defence policy.

EXPLAINED: The history behind Austria’s neutrality

Austria’s Green Pass cost 22.5 million euros

Austria’s test infrastructure (12.9 million euros), the IT implementation of the Green Pass (7.5 million euros) and the E-Vaccination card (2.1 million euros) cost in total almost 22.5 million euros in 2021 and 2022. This information was released by Austria’s Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) n response to a request from Austria’s NEOS party. 

Since Austria eased its strict pandemic measures, more and more people are letting their vaccination certificates expire, broadcaster ORF  reports, so their vaccinations are no longer valid.  Around 67.9 percent of Austrians currently have a valid vaccination. That’s around 6.1 million people, but more than 27,000 fewer than a week ago.

EXPLAINED: What should I do if my Austrian Green Pass is expiring?

Seven day incidence falls to 433.9

The 7-day incidence, or the number of new infections with Covid-19 in the past seven days per 100,000 inhabitants, is 433.9. The number is highest in Burgenland (599.6) and in Vienna (594.4). The value is lowest in Styria (278.9) and in Tyrol (293.0).

18,222 people have died from or in connection with the coronavirus, 1,081 infected people are currently being treated in a hospital, 84 of them in intensive care units.

Freedom of information law in Austria could soon be put into place

Austria’s Justice Minister Alma Zadic (Greens) has said she hopes that a freedom of information law will soon become a reality. “The right to free information must be in the constitution,” she said on Thursday at a panel discussion on corruption, broadcaster ORF reports. She was also confident that a reviewed law could be implemented “soon”. The draft has been on the waiting list for months.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Record increase in household energy costs, Germany's concerns over gas storage in Austria and more news on Thursday.

Published: 5 May 2022 09:12 CEST
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Household energy 42.4 percent more expensive in March in a yearly comparison

Household energy was 42.4 percent more expensive in March compared to the previous year – a record value, according to the Austrian Energy Agency.

In February, the price increase was “only” 27.4 percent. The cost of fuels, heating oil and gas drove prices up in March. All other energy sources were also more expensive than in the previous year. 

Fuel also rose sharply in March, fuelled by Russia’s war in Ukraine, more than doubling compared to March 2021 with an increase of 118.5 percent. Diesel is 55 percent more expensive than last year,  premium petrol has gone up by 45.3 percent.and natural gas is 73 percent more expensive.

READ ALSO: How to save money on fuel costs in Austria

Bavaria writes to Austria’s Chancellor over gas storage in Salzburg

The Prime Minister of Bavaria Markus Söder (CSU) has written to Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer about a gas depot which is lying empty in Austria. The gas depot in Haidach, Salzburg is the second largest gas storage facility in Central Europe, and provides gas to Bavaria’s chemical industries, broadcaster ORF reports. Söder wants to ensure that the storage facility is filled up again. The German government has passed a law which requires gas storage tanks to be filled over the summer, but as this tank is in Austria, Germany has no legal means to require it to be filled. 

Another problem is that Haidach is about two-thirds owned by Gazprom, which emptied it after it was apparently already below average for “strategic reasons,” according to Bavaria’s Economics Minister Hubert Aiwanger, in the “Passauer Neue Presse” (PNP).

Although the gas stored in Salzburg’s Haidach is intended for the German market, the storage facility could also be used by the Austrian side in an emergency. This probably affects Tyrol and Vorarlberg in particular, which get all their gas supplies via Germany.

It remains to be seen whether the strategic gas reserve approved in Austria this week will also affect the filling of the German storage facility in Haidach – according to media reports, the gas reserve is to be distributed across all storage facilities in the country by June. However, the newspaper “Focus” reports that Bavaria and Austria are already cooperating together over the gas supply.

READ MORE: How Austria plans to secure enough energy for next winter

Russian oil ‘will continue to flow’ to Austria after oil  embargo

Although no Russian oil has been processed in Austria since March, Austria gets around ten percent of its domestic diesel from Slovakia, which along with Hungary will be offered an exemption from the Russian oil embargo until  the end of 2023. Austria also imports other processed products such as diesel, petrol and heating oil from Germany, Italy, Slovakia, Slovenia and Hungary, Der Standard newspaper reports.

Germany accounts for the largest part of imports, followed by Italy and Slovakia.

Around ten percent of domestic diesel comes from Slovakia, which in turn imports crude oil from Russia. According to the International Energy Agency, Hungary and Slovakia import 96 and 58 percent, respectively, of their oil from Russia.

READ MORE: What would an embargo on Russian oil mean for Austria?

According to figures from Statistics Austria, Austria imported processed crude oil from Hungary and Slovakia worth 372.5 million euros in 2020. In the case of diesel, which is more important in terms of volume, ten percent of imports come from Slovakia and three percent from Hungary. In the case of petrol, 30 percent of imports come from Slovakia. Der Standard says experts believe it may even become cheaper for Austria to import processed oil from Slovakia and Hungary if Russia has to sell its oil at a discount due to the embargo.

Austrian Greens are abandoning their pacifist beliefs 

According to Der Standard newspaper, Austria’s Green party is leaving its pacifist ideals behind due to the war in Ukraine. It quotes Peter Steyrer, a former key figure in the Austrian peace movement for decades, saying: “I was once a pacifist.” Steyrer, a longtime Green Party employee, is currently an advisor on EU and international politics in the office of Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler. Steyrer says while in theory he is still a pacifist, there are situations in which military means are “unavoidable”. The newspaper notes that Steyrer mentions the Austrian Greens are still in a happier place than the German Greens, thanks to their country’s neutrality.

Liberation of Austrian Concentration Camp remembered 

Austria commemorated the liberation of the Gusen concentration camp in Upper Austria in 1945 on Wednesday. Austria’s Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen noted that mistakes had been made in the past by Austria, stating: “Gusen was not as present in our culture of remembrance as it should have been”. He said Austria would do everything possible to make the area a place “worthy of the memory of all victims”. The camp only features a small memorial. Broadcaster ORF reports Poland, where many victims came from, has put pressure on Austria for years to create a more dignified commemoration and even offered to buy the land on the site. This year, the Republic of Austria finally bought the former roll call area, the gravel crusher and two SS administration buildings. In the coming years they are to be integrated into the existing Gusen Memorial.

The first memorial at the Gusen camp was was financed and put up by international survivor associations, on a private basis, and it was not until 1997 that the Republic of Austria assumed responsibility for the memorial and in 2004 set up a visitor center with a permanent exhibition

Vienna reveals “Cooling Zones” plans for summer

The City of Vienna will once again offer “Cooling Zones” this summer aimed at vulnerable groups, such as the elderly, small children, the homeless and people with chronic illnesses, broadcaster ORF reports. These zones, in accessible buildings, will give Viennese residents a chance to cool down when Vienna’s temperatures go over 30 degrees.

Outdoor work is also to be promoted further. As trialled in the in Ottakring district shady workplaces in parks with WiFi should be available as a cool alternative to the office. The range of public drinking fountains is to be expanded.

 By 2025, the city of Vienna wants to increase the production of solar power fivefold and plant 25,000 new city trees.

SHOW COMMENTS