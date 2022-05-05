For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Record increase in household energy costs, Germany's concerns over gas storage in Austria and more news on Thursday.
Published: 5 May 2022 09:12 CEST
Beautiful spring weather in Austria today. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)
For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Fears over Russian oil embargo, calls to end masks in shops for Mother's Day, thunderstorms looming and more news on Wednesday.
Published: 4 May 2022 08:20 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments