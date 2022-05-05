How to deal with fruit flies plaguing your Austrian flat

Warm springs and summer in Austria are a time when tiny critters get in your face and generally behave in an irritating way. In hot years the wasps are out in force (at least later in the summer); in wet years the mosquitos have a field day.

But whatever the weather is like you’re sure to have a fruit fly infestation in your kitchen if you’re not careful. So what can you do about the little pests?

A single female fruit fly can lay up to 400 eggs a day meaning that within a very short period of time a black cloud will fly up into your face every time you open the bin or stick your hand into the fruit bowl – harmless overall, but very annoying.

While the task of keeping fruit flies at bay sometimes seems hopeless there are some simple tricks that ensure the infestation doesn’t get out of hand.

Keep things ship shape

This might seem like an obvious one, but which of us hasn’t on occasion left a few plates in the sink to clean up the next day? While you might get away with that kind of behaviour in the colder months of the year, it really isn’t advisable when temperatures outside go above 19C (66.2F).

Fruit flies will feed on left over bits of food, especially if they are sugary. Washing up plates and cleaning surfaces immediately after you have eaten is one sure way of keeping the plague at bay.

More importantly still, you should empty out you bins daily. This especially goes for organic waste which, if you have it, you will have noticed is a breeding ground for the miniature flies.

Besides being attracted to sugar, fruit flies also like yeast. In fact Belgium scientists found out back in 2014 that the same smell that beer aficionados love about a good pint is also what attracts fruit flies – apparently it’s a strategy developed by yeast that lures the flies into spreading the microbe to new places.

The downside is that open or half empty beer bottles will attract fruit flies to your kitchen. So clean them thoroughly or, even better, take them down to exchange for Pfand at your nearest drinks store.

Some methods are more drastic than others.

Setting traps

There are a couple of tried and tested traps that people set in order to catch their fruit flies.

The classic trap is a cup containing a mixture of vinegar, fruit juice and washing-up liquid. If you cover the cup in clingfilm and pierce holes in the plastic the flies will crawl in, attracted by the smell but won’t be able to get back out. The washing up liquid breaks the surface tension, ensuring that the flies drown in the sweet solution.

READ ALSO: These eight words show just how different German and Austrian Deutsch can be

Of course, there is also a Bio version. You can put a banana in an open plastic bag. Wait until a load of flies have crawled before carefully closing the bag. Then take it outside where you can release the flies back into nature thus ensuring an honourable draw in which neither side suffers long term consequences.

Another trap which the website wohngueck.de claims to be particularly effective involves mixing yeast, sugar and washing up liquid in a bottle (preferably one with a long neck.)

Scaring them away

Just as there are smells that attract fruit flies, there are others which deter them from sticking around.

One such deterrent is lemon juice mixed with cloves. This is apparently also an odour that wasps and mosquitos simply can’t stand.

There are various herbs that release smells that are discomforting to fruit flies. Basil, lavender, mint and chives are all said to help keep the little beasts away.

Nochmal zum Thema Fruchtfliege; diese Methode hat Potential. pic.twitter.com/WnPRNGQAvu — Sina 🪴 (@ashyda) October 15, 2014

Other flying insects

It is worth pointing out that not every flying bug is treated the same in Austria. While fruit flies (Fruchtfliege) are generally despised and there is no shortage of methods to try and get rid of them, bees, for example, are very much protected.

READ ALSO: Austrian fruit grower jailed for killing bees

Bees are essential to pollination and part of the group of animals protected in Austria, especially during spring and summer.

The bee population and its colonies are closely monitored in the Alpine country. Many people have flowers and even small “insect” houses in their gardens and balconies especially to serve as refuge to these tiny animals and if your Austrian friend sees you killing a bee (even one that is aiming for your beer glass), you will be frowned upon.

Better to just gently wave them away, and show them outside where they can go on pollinating in the next few weeks.