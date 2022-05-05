Read news from:
Ba.4 and Ba.5 Covid variants detected in Austria: What you need to know

Austria has detected new subvariants Ba.4 and Ba.5, with cases reported in Vienna, Styria and Salzburg so far.

Published: 5 May 2022 15:18 CEST
As new variants raise concerns, Austria is keeping its mask mandate. (Photo by ALEX HALADA / AFP)

The pandemic is not over, as we repeatedly hear the Austrian authorities saying. The news that sub-variants of the coronavirus have been found in the country has led to some concern.

Here is what we know so far about the pandemic situation in Austria.

New variants BA.4 and BA.5 in Austria

Austrian media reported that the new Covid-19 sub-variants known as BA.4 and BA.5 have been detected for the first time in the country.

The city of Vienna has reported its first cases to the Ministry of Health, and some individual cases were also identified in Styria and Salzburg. 

Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) said that the omicron sub-variants provide slightly more infections than the currently dominant variant BA.2. There is a suspicion that they could be better at avoiding the body’s current antibody defences against Covid-19.

However, this is viewed as a sign that the current downward trend seen in the number of infections could slow down, but not that it would stop or that the infection rate would go up again. 

There is also no indication so far that the variants first identified in South Africa create a more severe disease course. 

Should we be concerned? 

Not according to specialists. Health authorities in Austria are “monitoring the situation very closely, but it doesn’t worry us at the moment”, Mario Dujakovic, spokesman for the Vienna Health City Councillor, said.

“There is currently nothing to suggest that we should be concerned, but it certainly makes sense to keep a close eye on things. So we will continue to do this: monitor the situation closely and decide together with experts what to do if the worst comes to the worst. “, he said.

He also shared a graph showing that wastewater analyses all over Austria have come back with less viral material – a sign that the virus is less prevalent overall, new mutations or not.

Mask obligation to stay at least until July 8th

Austria currently has very few coronavirus restrictions in place. However, there are 3G (vaccinated, recovered, or tested) rules for entry in the country, some measures for visitation to hospitals and care units, and, most generally felt by the broader population, a mask mandate in some indoor areas.

Those who visit or work in essential trade, such as supermarkets and pharmacies, still have to wear FFP2 masks in these establishments. In addition, the mask mandate is still in place for hospitals, care homes, public transport and their stops, taxis, and government authorities, among a few others.

These requirements have been criticised, as The Local reported. The Austrian Chamber of Commerce called for an end to the requirement and complained about the “unfair” restriction, which falls only to those dealing with essential trade. 

Since April 16th, the federal government has lifted the mask requirements for most indoor areas, including non-essential trade. 

However, Health Minister Johannes Rauch has already rejected the demand, at least for the time being. The minister said that the uniform regulations, including the FFP2 mask obligation, should stay in place at least until July 8th. 

He mentioned that it is important to be “vigilant”, especially concerning the newly emerging omicron variants and possible development. 

Numbers are falling but expected to stabilise

Austria this Thursday reported 5,755 new infections after 157,301 PCR-Tests, according to the Health Ministry.

There are currently 1,077 people hospitalised with Covid-19, 34 fewer than in the previous 24 hours. Additionally, 84 people are in intensive care units due to the disease. 

The alpine country has recorded 18,222 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, 22 in the last 24 hours.

Just about 68 per cent of the population has a valid vaccination certificate for Covid-19 vaccines, and 54.9 per cent have had their booster shot. 

The Ministry expects that soon the number of cases in Austria will stop falling and gradually reach a stabilisation period, Der Standard reported. Also, in a few days, less than 1,000 corona-infected people would need intensive care or regular beds because of the disease.

Austria extends Covid regulations as experts warn of autumn resurgence

Even as most Covid restrictions have been lifted in the alpine country, the government has extended the Covid-19 Measures Act until June 2023.

Published: 28 April 2022 10:05 CEST
Austria’s Covid Measures Act has been extended until the middle of 2023, rather than expiring at the end of June 22nd.

The extension was decided on Wednesday in the National Council – with only the opposition parties FPÖ and NEOS opposing the measure.

Even though the country has lifted most Covid measures, including mandatory use of FFP2 masks and even lockdowns, the law provides the legal basis for them. This means that the government will still be able to bring back measures such as restrictions on gatherings and lockdowns to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) said during the parliament meeting it was necessary to extend the legislation as a precautionary measure in case there was another Covid surge in the autumn.

Rauch defended adjustments to the testing and vaccination strategy and preparation with sufficient medicines for the coming months.

Even if the situation is currently “very good”, as many people have recovered, the minister pleaded for the booster vaccination in the autumn.

“The good protection provided by vaccination will decrease at a time when a wave must be expected again”, he warned.

Fears of an autumn wave

The extension comes as a preparation for a much-feared Autumn wave, with experts alerting that cases may soar again as vaccine (and infection) immunity goes down.

Austrian virologists have shared their concerns in local media and on social media.

Immunologist Andres Bergthaler from the Medical University of Vienna shared a working paper calling for readiness for the autumn and winter months.

In the paper, several Austrian researchers ask for a strategy to maintain and, if necessary, expand testing capabilities and vaccination offers.

However, they add that the vaccine mandate should only be brought back in the “most unfavourable scenario”.

Austria has suspended its mandatory Covid-19 vaccination law, as reported, stating that the “less severe” Omicron wave and lowering numbers did not justify the implementation. However, the law is set to be reevaluated in May.

Covid numbers

On Wednesday, April 27th, Austria reported 8,239 new coronavirus infections after 240,426 PCR-Tests, according to the Health Ministry.

The country has 1,452 people hospitalised with Covid-19, 37 fewer than the day before, and 111 people were being treated in intensive care units. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Austria registered 18,100 deaths due to the disease.

Some 68 per cent of the total population have a valid vaccination certificate, and 54.6 per cent have received the third dose of the Covid vaccine.

