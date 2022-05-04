For members
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Fears over Russian oil embargo, calls to end masks in shops for Mother's Day, thunderstorms looming and more news on Wednesday.
Published: 4 May 2022 08:20 CEST
Thunderstorms are lightning are predicted to hit Vienna today. (Photo by SAMUEL KUBANI / AFP)
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Austria rated worse on press freedom, new Omicron Covid-19 variant hits Vienna and more news from Austria on Tuesday.
Published: 3 May 2022 06:59 CEST
Updated: 3 May 2022 08:13 CEST
