Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Austria slips down the rankings of countries in terms of freedom of the press

Austria has fallen to 31st place in a ranking of countries with good press freedom by Reporters without Borders (ROG). It lost its place in the top group of countries with good press freedom in 2019 due to the “Ibiza” affair.

ROG told broadcaster ORF that Austria had been downgraded from 17th place due to attacks against journalists at demos protesting Covid-19 pandemic measures and following the disclosure of paid for positive reporting in tabloid media in the course of the ÖVP advertisement affair.

Austria is also the only EU country that still does not have a freedom of information law, communication scientist Fritz Hausjell from ROG Austria told the broadcaster.

New Omicron variant found in Vienna

The new omicron BA.4 variant is currently causing a new wave of Covid-19 in South Africa, and there are already almost 30 documented cases in Vienna.

The Kurier reports Austria is probably the first European country to have had a major transmission of BA.4.

According to the newspaper, people who are unvaccinated can easily be infected with the new variant, even if they have already had Omicron.

However, the antibody resistance is much better for people who have had a previous infection according to data from the South African scientist Alex Sigal. The World Health Organisation are said to be monitoring the new variant.

Here's the latest variant picture for the new BA.4 and BA.5 lineages. BA.4 in South Africa reached 35% of recent samples. Austria has reported a string of samples – probably the first other country to have community transmission of BA.4.

🧵 pic.twitter.com/rjYrxySFdY — Mike Honey 💉💉💉 (@Mike_Honey_) April 30, 2022

Experts disagree over fourth jab

Experts are not in agreement over who needs a fourth vaccination, and if it should be given at all. At present, the city of Vienna recommends the fourth booster to all high-risk patients of all ages, as well as to anyone over the age of 65. This should be given four months after the third booster.

However, Herwig Kollaritsch, a member of the National Vaccination Committee, pointed out in Vienna Today that if he has a fourth vaccination at the beginning of May, he will probably need a fifth vaccination in October, and asked people to consider if this made sense for them.

However, Vienna’s city councillor for health, Peter Hacker (SPÖ) says there is no problem with having against a fifth vaccination when the autumn wave comes, broadcaster ORF reports.

Austria makes visit to Malta to talk about neutrality

The EU Austrian Minister Karoline Edstadtler (ÖVP) visited Malta on Monday to discuss how neutral states should proceed now countries such as Finland and Sweden make efforts to join NATO.

If both countries abandon their neutrality, only Austria, Ireland, Cyprus and Malta will be the only remaining neutral states within the EU. The Krone newspaper also reports there were discussions about how to manage migration and large numbers of refugees.

EXPLAINED: The history behind Austria’s neutrality

Austria prepared to support EU embargo on Russian oil

As the Local reported on Monday, Austria’s Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler has told reporters that the country is prepared to support a European Commission decision on further sanctions, including an embargo of Russian oil.

However, she added that an essential requirement for such a measure is that European countries be able to be united in the embargo. Austria stopped processing Russian oil in March, the minister pointed out.

