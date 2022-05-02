Read news from:
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Fuel and food costs soar in Austria, Maypole drama and more news from Austria on Monday.

Published: 2 May 2022 09:07 CEST
Children jump into a swimming pool
Swimming pools open today in Vienna. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP)

Inflation at almost seven percent in Austria

Statistics Austria say the inflation rate in March was 6.8 percent in Austria, hitting levels not seen since November 1981.

There has been a  sharp rise in prices for fuel and household energy, and also for food. However, inflation will affect different households depending on car and energy use. Statistics Austria has released an inflation calculator which allows you to calculate how much you are affected personally. 

The price level for petrol and diesel was more than 50 percent higher than in March 2021, fuel cost over two euros per litre for the first time, and the costs of household energy rose by 33.5 percent. On average, heating oil cost more than twice as much as a year earlier, the prices for natural gas and electricity rose by 71.9 and 16.5 percent.

Groceries and non-alcoholic beverages rose 5.8 percent year-on-year. The mini-shopping basket, which is also calculated by Statistics Austria and reflects weekly shopping, but which also includes services and fuel, was significantly more expensive overall (plus 13.7 percent), while  the micro-shopping basket, which reflects daily shopping, became 6.3 percent more expensive.

Call to reduce VAT on everyday goods from Union boss

The President of the Austrian Federation of Trade Unions Wolfgang Katzian has called for the government to reduce VAT on everyday goods or to suspend it for a certain period of time, saying it would bring “quick relief”. 

He said firms which had invested in Ukraine, for example to manufacture cable harnesses for the car industry in Austria, should not be compensated for losses due to the outbreak of war. He told Der Standard newspaper: “It’s not possible to privatise profits and socialise losses.” He also warned of mass unemployment if Russian gas stopped flowing to Austria.

Maypole almost falls on people in restaurant Schanigarten

A Wiener Neustadt maypole almost fell on a number of diners enjoying an outside meal in the main square. The Krone newspaper reports the foundations gave way and the maypole was leaning at a dangerous angle. The Schanigarten customers had to be brought to safety by emergency crews.  

Several maypoles fell down or came close to it over the weekend. In the Baden district, the trees were cut down. In Pottendorf, strangers sawed down a maypole at a roundabout and stole decorative figures, in Deutsch-Brodersdorf the tree in front of the fire station was cut down. In both cases, the trees were left on the road.

Stealing a maypole is a cherished tradition in many parts of Austria and Germany. However, Pottendorf’s mayor  Thomas Sabbata-Valteiner (SPÖ) was wants to press charges against those responsible, saying it could have caused a car accident. 

South Tyrol wants to limit the number of tourists staying overnight

In both North and South Tyrol, discussions are underway about how many visitors the region can continue to tolerate. The South Tyrolean state government wants to introduce an upper bed limit, with bed numbers frozen at 2019 levels despite criticism from the Hoteliers and Innkeepers Association (HGV) and the Association of Municipalities. However, at present an upper limit on overnight stays is not possible in the entire state of Tyrol.

South Tyrol is one of the densest tourism regions in the Alps, according to broadcaster ORF. In 2019, 33 million overnight stays were registered. Around 530,000 people live in the state. Around eleven percent of the added value in South Tyrol can be traced back to tourism.

Campsites and beds that are rented out via booking platforms such as Airbnb have not yet been included in the statistics.

Summer pools open in Vienna

Vienna’s 17 outdoor swimming pools opened on Monday morning, without Covid-19 restrictions. There will be no distance rules or visitor restrictions this year, although it will still be possible to buy tickets online and view the traffic light on the website which shows how busy the pool is. Admission prices will be the same as in 2020.

Later in May, subsidised swimming lessons will be released for children who attended Grade 3 of elementary school in the past three years. They will cost 25 euros per child. These children will also be given six free sessions at  indoor and outdoor pools from the beginning of July to the end of September 2022 with an accompanying adult. You can find out more here.

No way out of high taxes due to strong welfare state in Austria

Austria has one of the highest tax rates on earned income internationally, with contribution rates of almost 40 percent of the gross salary, shared between employers and employees. These costs hinder the creation of new jobs, according to the economists of the OECD and the Economic Research Institute (Wifo), and dampen purchasing power, Der Standard newspaper reports. 

The paper notes more than half of the contributions go towards the state pension which is one of the best in the world and combats poverty in old age more effectively than in Germany, for example. At just under eight percent, the second largest chunk is health insurance contributions. According to the newspaper there is no appetite to reduce contributions in this area due to the rising costs of medicine and an ageing society. 

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Confusion over rouble payments for Russian oil, Parliament re-opening delayed, and more news on Friday.

Published: 29 April 2022 07:04 CEST
Updated: 29 April 2022 12:08 CEST
Struggle for Austria’s OMV energy company to pay for Russian gas without breaking EU sanctions

The Austrian  oil, gas and petrochemical company OMV has responded to a media report in the Financial Times  that it wants to open a rouble account with Gazprombank in Switzerland to pay for gas deliveries from Russia. An OMV company spokesman told the Reuters news agency that the company was working on a solution which would comply with the EU’s sanctions. 

A European Commission spokesman said on Thursday that if companies pay in euros for Russian gas, they would not be in breach of the sanctions. However, it would become a breach of sanctions if companies were obliged to open a second account in roubles and if the payment were complete only when payment had been converted into roubles, Reuters reported. 

As the Local reported on Wednesday, Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer took to Twitter to deny allegations made by the Russian state-owned news agency TASS that Austria had agreed to pay for natural gas supplies in roubles.

However, Donald Tusk, the President of the European People’s Party tweeted on the same day that he had heard Austria, Hungary and Germany were willing to take this step.

Return to Parliament delayed until January 2023

The opening of  Vienna’s historic parliament building on Vienna’s Ringstrasse has been further delayed until January of next year. An opening ceremony planned by National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka (ÖVP) for this year’s national holiday in October has had to be canceled due to acoustic problems in the newly designed plenary hall, he said in an interview with the Kurier newspaper. A rehearsal carried out before re-opening revealed the renovated glass dome was making every word uttered echo three times – a problem also initially experienced at the German Bundestag. Now the carpet is to be removed again and soundproofing put in place on the ceiling and floor. Parliament will not have to pay for the work.

 The costs for the renovation of the more than 140-year-old building have already soared to 420 million euros – 70 million euros more than originally planned. The renovation was delayed by more than two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Calls for headscarf ban in Austria’s kindergartens to be overturned

Federal states in Austria are calling for a headscarf ban in kindergartens to be overturned. Austria’s former ÖVP-FPÖ government coalition attempted to ban headscarves in kindergartens  in 2018  and a few months later also in elementary schools. The ban on headscarves in schools was repealed by the Constitutional Court (VfGH) at the end of 2020, but not in kindergartens. The Constitutional Court argued that it contradicts the requirement of the state’s religious and ideological neutrality since it is aimed exclusively at Muslims.

The negotiators for the federal government – including the ÖVP-led ministries for finance, family and education as well as the Federal Chancellery – are sticking to the headscarf ban, broadcaster ORF reported. There has been no official statement from Integration Minister Susanne Raab (ÖVP). Attempts are now being made to find a solution at state level. The Green party, which is also in the coalition government with the ÖVP has called the headscarf ban “absurd”. 

Interior Ministry denies accusations of racism

Austria’s Interior Ministry has been accused of racism, after Cobra officers searched a house for drugs in Lower Austria, and entered a bathroom where a 13-year-old was in the shower. A 24-year-old who was in bed, had her blankets pulled off her by officers. The house search in Groß-Enzersdorf (Gänserndorf district) was one of 11 house searches aimed at tackling drug dealing. No drugs were found at the address. Two people in the house were from South Africa and said they suspected there was a racist background to the search. However, the Ministry responded that ​​the search was carried out on the basis of an order from the Vienna public prosecutor’s office at various locations and had absolutely no connection with people’s ethnic origins, broadcaster ORF reports.

Cycling is booming in Lower Austria

More than half of tourists visiting Lower Austria are there on cycling holidays. Bike riding has boomed thanks to the Covid pandemic, but even before 2020, around 252 million euros were generated though cycle tourism in Lower Austria annually. Michael Showerer, Managing Director of Niederösterreich-Werbung, told broadcaster ORF  that Lower Austria will offer more public transport networks to cyclists this year, as well as more rental and repair stations, shuttle services and guides. The Danube Cycle Path was the busiest bike route last year, with 1.1 million tourist bike rides between April 1st and September 30th, 2021. Other heavily frequented cycle paths are the EuroVelo 9 in the Weinviertel, the Kamp-Thaya-March route, the Traisental cycle path and the Triesting-Gölsental cycle path.

Hopes it will become easier for skilled third country nationals to work in Austria

Austria’s government has been looking at ways to make it easier for skilled workers from third countries to access the labour market. This means people from European countries that are not members of the EU or the European Economic Area (EEA).

There are currently 24,000 job vacancies in Austria and business experts say they want foreign skilled workers to have easier access to the Austrian labor market.

