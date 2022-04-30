Read news from:
Austria
EUROPEAN UNION

How Europe plans to ease long-term residence rules for non-EU nationals

Non-EU citizens living in the European Union are eligible for a special residence status that allows them to move to another country in the bloc. Getting the permit is not simple but may get easier, explains Claudia Delpero.

Published: 30 April 2022 09:33 CEST
EU flags at the European Commission Berlaymont building
EU flags at the European Commission Berlaymont building (Photo by Guillaume Périgois on Unsplash)

The European Commission proposed this week to simplify residence rules for non-EU nationals who live on a long-term basis in the European Union.

The intention is to ease procedures in three areas: acquiring EU long-term residence status, moving to other EU countries and improving the rights of family members. 

But the new measures will have to be approved by the European Parliament and the EU Council, which is made of national ministers. Will EU governments support them?

What is EU long-term residence?

Non-EU citizens who live in EU countries on a long-term basis are eligible for long-term residence status, nationally and at the EU level. 

This EU status can be acquired if the person has lived ‘legally’ in an EU country for at least five years, has not been away for more than 6 consecutive months and 10 months over the entire period, and can prove to have “stable and regular economic resources” and health insurance. Applicants can also be required to meet “integration conditions”, such as passing a test on the national language or culture knowledge. 

The EU long-term residence permit is valid for at least five years and is automatically renewable. But the status can be lost if the holder leaves the EU for more than one year (the EU Court of Justice recently clarified that being physically in the EU for a few days in a 12-month period is enough to maintain the status).

Long-term residence status grants equal treatment to EU nationals in areas such as employment and self-employment or education. In addition, EU long-term residence grants the possibility to move to other EU countries under certain conditions. 

What does the European Commission want to change?

The European Commission has proposed to make it easier to acquire EU long-term residence status and to strengthen the rights associated with it. 

Under new measures, non-EU citizens should be able to cumulate residence periods in different EU countries to reach the 5-year requirement, instead of resetting the clock at each move. 

This, however, will not apply to individuals who used a ‘residence by investment’ scheme to gain rights in the EU, as the Commission wants to “limit the attractiveness” of these routes and not all EU states offer such schemes. 

All periods of legal residence should be fully counted towards the 5 years, including those spent as students, beneficiaries of temporary protection or on temporary grounds. Stays under a short-term visa do not count.

Children who are born or adopted in the EU country having issued the EU long-term residence permit to their parents should acquire EU long-term resident status in that country automatically, without residence requirement, the Commission added.

EU countries should also avoid imposing a minimum income level for the resources condition but consider the applicant’s individual circumstances, the Commission suggests.

Integration tests should not be too burdensome or expensive, nor should they be requested for long-term residents’ family reunifications. 

The Commission also proposed to extend from 12 to 24 months the possibility to leave the EU without losing status, with facilitated procedures (no integration test) for the re-acquisition of status after longer absences.

A person who has already acquired EU long-term residence status in one EU country should only need three years to acquire the same status in another EU member state. But the second country could decide whether to wait the completion of the five years before granting social benefits. 

The proposal also clarifies that EU long-term residents should have the same right as EU nationals with regard to the acquisition of private housing and the export of pensions, when moving to a third country. 

Why make these changes?

Although EU long-term residence exists since 2006, few people have benefited. “The long-term residents directive is under-used by the member states and does not provide for an effective right to mobility within the EU,” the Commission says. 

Around 3.1 million third-country nationals held long-term residence permits for the EU in 2017, compared to 7.1 million holding a national one. “we would like to make the EU long-term residence permit more attractive,” said European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson.

The problems are the conditions to acquire the status, too difficult to meet, the barriers faced when moving in the EU, the lack of consistency in the rights of long-term residents and their family members and the lack of information about the scheme.

Most EU member states continue to issue “almost exclusively” national permits unless the applicant explicitly asks for the EU one, an evaluation of the directive has shown.

This proposal is part of a package to “improve the EU’s overall attractiveness to foreign talent”, address skill shortages and facilitate integration in the EU labour market of people fleeing Ukraine. 

On 1 January 2021, 23.7 million non-EU nationals were residing in the EU, representing 5.3% of the total population. Between 2.25 to 3 million non-EU citizens move to the EU every year. More than 5 million people have left Ukraine for neighbouring states since the beginning of the war in February. 

Will these measures also apply to British citizens?

These measures also apply to British citizens, whether they moved to an EU country before or after Brexit. 

The European Commission has recently clarified that Britons living in the EU under the Withdrawal Agreement can apply for a long-term residence too.

As Britons covered by the Withdrawal Agreement have their residence rights secured only in the country where they lived before Brexit, the British in Europe coalition recommended those who need mobility rights to seek EU long-term residence status. 

These provisions do not apply in Denmark and Ireland, which opted out of the directive.

What happens next?

The Commission proposals will have to be discussed and agreed upon by the European Parliament and Council. This is made of national ministers, who decide by qualified majority. During the process, the proposals can be amended or even scrapped. 

In 2021, the European Parliament voted through a resolution saying that third-country nationals who are long-term residents in the EU should have the right to reside permanently in other EU countries, like EU citizens. The Parliament also called for the reduction of the residency requirement to acquire EU long-term residence from five to three years.

EU governments will be harder to convince. However, presenting the package, Commission Vice-President for Promoting our European Way of Life, Margaritis Schinas, said proposals are likely to be supported because “they fit in a broader framework”, which represents the “construction” of the “EU migration policy”. 

National governments are also likely to agree because large and small employers face skill shortages, “especially in areas that are key to our competitiveness, like agri-food, digital, tourism, healthcare… we need people,” Schinas said.

The article is published in cooperation with Europe Street News, a news outlet about citizens’ rights in the EU and the UK.

WORKING IN AUSTRIA

How Austria is making it easier for non-EU workers to get residence permits

Austria needs more workers, as around 124,000 jobs are currently vacant, but skilled migrants have trouble getting a permit. The government wants to change that.

Published: 29 April 2022 11:46 CEST
How Austria is making it easier for non-EU workers to get residence permits

Every year, the federal government goes over the country’s unemployment service statistics to see how many openings there are and for which professions.

Then, they compiled a list of “shortage occupations”, and skilled workers in those areas can apply for a residence permit if they get a job. 

It seems simple enough: the government says there is a need for nurses, gardeners, or roof installers.

So a person from outside the European Union who is trained in one of these “shortage occupations” can apply and get a residence permit – helping the country grow and filling in jobs that current residents can’t or won’t take.

However, the current process is complicated, bureaucratic and takes way too long.

“It’s not really [entirely] logical, and they haven’t changed it with the years”, explains Kornelia Epping, a specialist in immigration and relocation and CEO of MOVES consulting in Vienna.

Finally, though, it seems that Austria is about to change, adapt, and make the process for getting the work residence permit, the so-called Rot-Weiss-Rot (RWR) card, much more accessible, according to statements given by the federal government in a press conference this Thursday.

Filling up the positions

Austria has more than 124,000 jobs currently vacant. However, the number is likely to be much higher, as just about half of the open positions are reported to the labour market service (AMS), Labour Minister Martin Kocher (ÖVP) said during the press conference. 

Not only are there demographic changes that pressure the workforce market, but some positions are simply not being filled from the inside due to a lack of skilled workers. 

“It’s hard to find educated people in certain areas, and over the past two years, with the pandemic, many individuals in Austria simply changed fields completely”, Epping explains. 

This is true, especially in some shortage occupations hit hard by the pandemic: those in the gastronomy and tourism sectors.

Changes to attract self-educated IT workers

The alpine country also doesn’t make it easy for skilled workers to immigrate, with strict rules on proof of training and education.

“I’ve had cases when I helped an IT worker with plenty of experience, but no formal education get a job outside of Austria”, Epping says. 

“In the Netherlands or Germany, he could get the permit based on professional experience. But in Austria, he needed to prove he had the education background matching the job position”. 

He didn’t have proof of training, she says. The applicant had a Marketing degree but learned programming and changed fields years ago. He would still be considered a skilled worker in many countries, but not in Austria. 

This is one of the things that are about to change, according to the federal government’s draft proposal. It says explicitly that IT workers with three years of professional experience can also be admitted if they have not completed their studies. 

English language will count as much as German

Currently, skilled workers need to achieve a minimum of points in a system that makes it almost necessary for them to prove some German knowledge. 

In the future, English will award the same amount of points as German if it’s the company language.

“This is particularly important in the startup sector”, emphasised the Minister of Economic Affairs Margarete Schramböck (ÖVP).

And when German knowledge is needed, the certificates presented will be accepted for five years instead of one.

Just like with the IT workers, for all shortage occupations, the professional experience will count more when it comes to receiving a residence permit. Some apprenticeship certificates will be put on equal footing with university degrees in certain areas, including nursing and care.

Many of the shortage occupations are in the tourism and gastronomy sectors, including cooks and waiters. The draft proposal addresses this demand by making it easier for seasonal workers to get an RWR permit. Those employed as seasonal for three years could become regular employees – if they get a job offer in the field. 

“No social dumping”

“Austria is a high-level country, with high safety and income. They want to maintain the high lifestyle level and try to keep out those that would need social assistance”, Epping explains. 

One of the ways this is done is by putting a high minimum income for workers that seek the permit. As a result, these workers need to find jobs that pay much more than the average salary, even for their own fields, which, in turn, reduces the incentive for companies to hire from abroad and keeps the positions open for longer than necessary.

The minimum salary will fall for graduates and be lower for certain professionals, including highly qualified academics. 

The changes will not reduce Austria’s quality of living and high salaries, Labour Minister Kocher reiterated, as “collective agreements must continue to be fulfilled”. There will be no social dumping, he explained. 

However, the de-bureaucratisation would bring in much-needed skilled workers and in a process that would be half as long as the current duration of two to three months, the ministers said.

You can check the full list of shortage occupations and the point system to get the permit here.

