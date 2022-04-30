For members
EUROPEAN UNION
How Europe plans to ease long-term residence rules for non-EU nationals
Non-EU citizens living in the European Union are eligible for a special residence status that allows them to move to another country in the bloc. Getting the permit is not simple but may get easier, explains Claudia Delpero.
Published: 30 April 2022 09:33 CEST
EU flags at the European Commission Berlaymont building (Photo by Guillaume Périgois on Unsplash)
WORKING IN AUSTRIA
How Austria is making it easier for non-EU workers to get residence permits
Austria needs more workers, as around 124,000 jobs are currently vacant, but skilled migrants have trouble getting a permit. The government wants to change that.
Published: 29 April 2022 11:46 CEST
