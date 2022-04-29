Read news from:
TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Confusion over rouble payments for Russian oil, Parliament re-opening delayed, and more news on Friday.

Published: 29 April 2022 07:04 CEST
Updated: 29 April 2022 12:08 CEST
The Austrian Parliament Building
Austria's Parliament Building, designed by Danish architect Theophil Hansen (1813-1891), will now not re-open until next year due to problems with the building's acoustics following renovations (PHOTO BY JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

Struggle for Austria’s OMV energy company to pay for Russian gas without breaking EU sanctions

The Austrian  oil, gas and petrochemical company OMV has responded to a media report in the Financial Times  that it wants to open a rouble account with Gazprombank in Switzerland to pay for gas deliveries from Russia. An OMV company spokesman told the Reuters news agency that the company was working on a solution which would comply with the EU’s sanctions. 

A European Commission spokesman said on Thursday that if companies pay in euros for Russian gas, they would not be in breach of the sanctions. However, it would become a breach of sanctions if companies were obliged to open a second account in roubles and if the payment were complete only when payment had been converted into roubles, Reuters reported. 

As the Local reported on Wednesday, Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer took to Twitter to deny allegations made by the Russian state-owned news agency TASS that Austria had agreed to pay for natural gas supplies in roubles.

However, Donald Tusk, the President of the European People’s Party tweeted on the same day that he had heard Austria, Hungary and Germany were willing to take this step.

READ MORE: How Austria plans to secure enough energy for next winter

Return to Parliament delayed until January 2023

The opening of  Vienna’s historic parliament building on Vienna’s Ringstrasse has been further delayed until January of next year. An opening ceremony planned by National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka (ÖVP) for this year’s national holiday in October has had to be canceled due to acoustic problems in the newly designed plenary hall, he said in an interview with the Kurier newspaper. A rehearsal carried out before re-opening revealed the renovated glass dome was making every word uttered echo three times – a problem also initially experienced at the German Bundestag. Now the carpet is to be removed again and soundproofing put in place on the ceiling and floor. Parliament will not have to pay for the work.

 The costs for the renovation of the more than 140-year-old building have already soared to 420 million euros – 70 million euros more than originally planned. The renovation was delayed by more than two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Calls for headscarf ban in Austria’s kindergartens to be overturned

Federal states in Austria are calling for a headscarf ban in kindergartens to be overturned. Austria’s former ÖVP-FPÖ government coalition attempted to ban headscarves in kindergartens  in 2018  and a few months later also in elementary schools. The ban on headscarves in schools was repealed by the Constitutional Court (VfGH) at the end of 2020, but not in kindergartens. The Constitutional Court argued that it contradicts the requirement of the state’s religious and ideological neutrality since it is aimed exclusively at Muslims.

The negotiators for the federal government – including the ÖVP-led ministries for finance, family and education as well as the Federal Chancellery – are sticking to the headscarf ban, broadcaster ORF reported. There has been no official statement from Integration Minister Susanne Raab (ÖVP). Attempts are now being made to find a solution at state level. The Green party, which is also in the coalition government with the ÖVP has called the headscarf ban “absurd”. 

Interior Ministry denies accusations of racism

Austria’s Interior Ministry has been accused of racism, after Cobra officers searched a house for drugs in Lower Austria, and entered a bathroom where a 13-year-old was in the shower. A 24-year-old who was in bed, had her blankets pulled off her by officers. The house search in Groß-Enzersdorf (Gänserndorf district) was one of 11 house searches aimed at tackling drug dealing. No drugs were found at the address. Two people in the house were from South Africa and said they suspected there was a racist background to the search. However, the Ministry responded that ​​the search was carried out on the basis of an order from the Vienna public prosecutor’s office at various locations and had absolutely no connection with people’s ethnic origins, broadcaster ORF reports.

Cycling is booming in Lower Austria

More than half of tourists visiting Lower Austria are there on cycling holidays. Bike riding has boomed thanks to the Covid pandemic, but even before 2020, around 252 million euros were generated though cycle tourism in Lower Austria annually. Michael Showerer, Managing Director of Niederösterreich-Werbung, told broadcaster ORF  that Lower Austria will offer more public transport networks to cyclists this year, as well as more rental and repair stations, shuttle services and guides. The Danube Cycle Path was the busiest bike route last year, with 1.1 million tourist bike rides between April 1st and September 30th, 2021. Other heavily frequented cycle paths are the EuroVelo 9 in the Weinviertel, the Kamp-Thaya-March route, the Traisental cycle path and the Triesting-Gölsental cycle path.

Hopes it will become easier for skilled third country nationals to work in Austria

Austria’s government has been looking at ways to make it easier for skilled workers from third countries to access the labour market. This means people from European countries that are not members of the EU or the European Economic Area (EEA).

There are currently 24,000 job vacancies in Austria and business experts say they want foreign skilled workers to have easier access to the Austrian labor market.

READ ALSO: How Austria is making it easier for non-EU workers to get residence permits

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Taxes on second homes, Austria border patrols, reassurances made about Russian gas supplies and more news from Austria on Wednesday.

Published: 27 April 2022 08:55 CEST
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Reassurances by Energy Minister over Russian gas supplies to Austria

Austria’s Energy Minister  Leonore Gewessler (Greens) has made assurances that natural gas is still being supplied to Austria by Russia, after the country cut off gas supplies to Poland and  Bulgaria. Speaking to the Ö1 morning journal programme, she said the main supply routes were operating “without restrictions”, and said there were no signs that Russia planned to stop gas to Austria. Austria uses different supply routes (via Nord Stream and Ukraine) to Bulgaria and Poland, which uses the Yamal pipeline, she said.

However, she also warned that Austria must end its dependence on Russian gas as quickly as possible. “Vladimir Putin also wages war with energy supplies”, she said.

Austria is one of the most dependent countries in the EU on Russian gas supplies.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: How reliant is Austria on Russia for energy?

Styria passes law allowing taxes on second homes and empty properties

The Styrian state parliament has passed a controversial levy on second homes and vacant homes with the votes of the ÖVP, SPÖ and Greens. The new law means that anyone with a second home or a property lying empty in Styria will have to pay up to ten euros per square metre per year in the future. Erwin Dirnberger, President of the Association of Municipalities and MP for the ÖVP, said the levy was “important and justified” and said the aim of this levy meant that existing living space would be put to use before new homes were built, broadcaster ORF reports. It will be up to the municipalities to decide if they want to introduce the tax. 

Network of forgotten tunnels runs under Vienna

There is a huge network of tunnels connecting up to 30 vaults and “bomb-proof” bunkers up to four floors below the pavements of Vienna. The Krone newspaper reports some of these forgotten bunkers date from World War II, while others are much older, and have existed for 2000 years. According to the newspaper, some vaults are up to four or five metres high. Servus TV is due to screen a TV programme on this secret underground network on Wednesday (April 27) at 18:05.

A compensation fund for victims of Nazis in Austria has finally been closed

A fund designed for victims of National Socialism in Austria has finally been dissolved, having paid out a total of around 215 million US dollars to around 25,000 people. The fund, based in Vienna, had fulfilled its tasks in full, according to a press release

The Compensation Fund for Victims of National Socialism was set up in 2001 following the Washington Agreement between Austria and the United States of America. The fund acknowledged moral responsibility for loss of property suffered by victims of the Nazi party in Austria. People who had been personally affected by the Nazis confiscating their families’ assets were entitled to apply.

Border controls in Austria come under scrutiny

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) has ruled that Austrian border controls introduced during the refugee crisis in 2015 may not be compatible with Union law, specifically with the Schengen Borders Code and the right of free movement for EU citizens. According to the judgment issued on Tuesday, Austria needed to have demonstrated that there was a serious threat to its public order in order to keep extending the border controls for more than two years, broadcaster ORF reports.

ORF said that as the ECJ ruled, an EU country in the Schengen area may only introduce such controls for a maximum of six months in the event of a serious threat to its public order or internal security. After that, proof of a new serious threat is needed. Austria does not seem to have proven this since 2017, the court found. 

Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) emphasized that Austria would continue to rely on border controls “if necessary”, saying Austria is the second most country in Europe affected per capita by illegal immigration.The Provincial Administrative Court of Styria must now examine the judgement of the ECJ before proceeding

A case was brought to court after an EU citizen refused to present a document at the Slovenian-Austrian border when entering Austria in August and November 2019. This resulted in a fine of 36 euros.

