For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Confusion over rouble payments for Russian oil, Parliament re-opening delayed, and more news on Friday.
Published: 29 April 2022 07:04 CEST
Updated: 29 April 2022 12:08 CEST
Updated: 29 April 2022 12:08 CEST
Austria's Parliament Building, designed by Danish architect Theophil Hansen (1813-1891), will now not re-open until next year due to problems with the building's acoustics following renovations (PHOTO BY JOE KLAMAR / AFP)
For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Taxes on second homes, Austria border patrols, reassurances made about Russian gas supplies and more news from Austria on Wednesday.
Published: 27 April 2022 08:55 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments