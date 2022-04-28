Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Austria’s Covid Traffic Light Commission downgrades risk level

Austria’s Covid Traffic Light Commission has downgraded all federal states to orange, which denotes “high risk”, apart from Burgenland, which remains red, the highest risk level. Infections are decreasing, but fewer tests are being carried out as well.

The commission takes into account the number of Covid-19 cases, and also refers to data such as testing and the age and vaccination status of infected people to assess the risk level.

Although the seven-day incidence is highest in Burgenland (745.2) and in Vienna (742.5), Vienna still has a lower risk factor than Tyrol (384.5) where far fewer tests are being carried out than in the capital.

Vorarlberg and Styria are almost in the yellow (medium risk) category, of below 50, with scores of 50.9 and 53 respectively.

Vorarlberg has also seen a dramatic drop in cases of 35 percent over the past 14 days. Broadcaster ORF reports tourists are once again bringing in new infections to Vienna, where five percent of new infections were attributed to visitors from outside the capital.

Further reassurances by Energy Minister over Russian gas supplies to Austria

Austria’s Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) has made assurances that natural gas is still being supplied to Austria by Russia, after the country cut off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria.

Speaking to the Zib 2 programme on Wednesday evening, she said the main supply routes were operating “without restrictions”, and said there were no signs that Russia planned to stop gas to Austria.

However, she also admitted she did not have a “crystal ball” and preparations were underway in case of the emergency scenario that gas supplies are cut.

If this were to happen, large companies would be the most affected, with households prioritised for gas.

It could be necessary to introduce short term work once more and ​​there could be a rise in unemployment and an economic slump. Austria was already increasing its gas storage over the past few days.

The minister said Austria would start next winter with less dependence on gas than last year.

Around 64,400 refugees from Ukraine are now registered in Austria

Around 64,400 refugees from Ukraine are currently registered in Austria according to figures from the Ministry of the Interior. Austria’s refugee coordinator, Michael Takacs told the Ö1 morning journal that Austria is prepared to take in up to 200,000 people overall, but it is not possible to say at present how many refugees want to stay permanently.

He expects more Ukrainian people to come to Austria from Moldova.

Left wing protestors march in support of refugees

Left-wing protesters marched against far-right groups in Vienna, Austria on Wednesday April 27, after the members of the groups were blamed for attacking a refugee centre in Vienna.

As the Local reported on Tuesday, refugees from Ukraine were left traumatised after around 20 masked far right extremists climbed onto the roof of the Ute-Bock-Hause accommodation block in Vienna’s Favoriten on Saturday morning and let off fireworks, before unfurling a large banner.

Austria’s pandemic laws extended until mid 2023

Austria’s Covid Measures Act has been extended until the middle of 2023, rather than expiring at the end of June. The extension was decided on Wednesday in the National Council – with only the opposition parties FPÖ and NEOS opposing the measure.

The law provides the legal basis for the restriction of gatherings or exit regulations and allows penalties to be enforced over violations of rules in order to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) said it was necessary to extend the legislation as a precautionary measure in case there was another Covid surge in the autumn.

Legislation passed to stop illegal car tuning

Legislation to stop people illegally modifying their cars was also passed. The amendment to the Motor Vehicle Act (KFG) means you can be fined up to 300 euros for manipulating your car engine to make explosive noises, and for driving styles such as rapid acceleration, abrupt braking and letting the vehicle rotate around its own axis when stationary, the Krone newspaper reports.

Germany has extended border controls with Austria due to migration concerns

The German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser has extended border controls at the border with Austria for a further six months. A letter to the EU Commission confirming this was sent on April 14, a spokesman for the Ministry of the Interior told the German Press Agency on Wednesday.

The reason given was “migration events”. Although there are in theory no border controls within states which make up the Schengen zone, Germany has been monitoring the border with Austria since autumn 2015, when tens of thousands of refugees and other migrants made their way from Greece to Western Europe via the Balkan route.

As the Local reported on Wednesday, the ECJ recently ruled the border controls in Austria were no longer legal, although Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) said Austria would continue to rely on border controls “if necessary”.

