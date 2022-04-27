Read news from:
Austria
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Taxes on second homes, Austria border patrols, reassurances made about Russian gas supplies and more news from Austria on Wednesday.

Published: 27 April 2022 08:55 CEST
A horse and carriage in Vienna
Vienna has an extensive network of tunnels and vaults under its pavements. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

Reassurances by Energy Minister over Russian gas supplies to Austria

Austria’s Energy Minister  Leonore Gewessler (Greens) has made assurances that natural gas is still being supplied to Austria by Russia, after the country cut off gas supplies to Poland and  Bulgaria. Speaking to the Ö1 morning journal programme, she said the main supply routes were operating “without restrictions”, and said there were no signs that Russia planned to stop gas to Austria. Austria uses different supply routes (via Nord Stream and Ukraine) to Bulgaria and Poland, which uses the Yamal pipeline, she said.

However, she also warned that Austria must end its dependence on Russian gas as quickly as possible. “Vladimir Putin also wages war with energy supplies”, she said.

Austria is one of the most dependent countries in the EU on Russian gas supplies.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: How reliant is Austria on Russia for energy?

Styria passes law allowing taxes on second homes and empty properties

The Styrian state parliament has passed a controversial levy on second homes and vacant homes with the votes of the ÖVP, SPÖ and Greens. The new law means that anyone with a second home or a property lying empty in Styria will have to pay up to ten euros per square metre per year in the future. Erwin Dirnberger, President of the Association of Municipalities and MP for the ÖVP, said the levy was “important and justified” and said the aim of this levy meant that existing living space would be put to use before new homes were built, broadcaster ORF reports. It will be up to the municipalities to decide if they want to introduce the tax. 

Network of forgotten tunnels runs under Vienna

There is a huge network of tunnels connecting up to 30 vaults and “bomb-proof” bunkers up to four floors below the pavements of Vienna. The Krone newspaper reports some of these forgotten bunkers date from World War II, while others are much older, and have existed for 2000 years. According to the newspaper, some vaults are up to four or five metres high. Servus TV is due to screen a TV programme on this secret underground network on Wednesday (April 27) at 18:05.

A compensation fund for victims of Nazis in Austria has finally been closed

A fund designed for victims of National Socialism in Austria has finally been dissolved, having paid out a total of around 215 million US dollars to around 25,000 people. The fund, based in Vienna, had fulfilled its tasks in full, according to a press release

The Compensation Fund for Victims of National Socialism was set up in 2001 following the Washington Agreement between Austria and the United States of America. The fund acknowledged moral responsibility for loss of property suffered by victims of the Nazi party in Austria. People who had been personally affected by the Nazis confiscating their families’ assets were entitled to apply.

Border controls in Austria come under scrutiny

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) has ruled that Austrian border controls introduced during the refugee crisis in 2015 may not be compatible with Union law, specifically with the Schengen Borders Code and the right of free movement for EU citizens. According to the judgment issued on Tuesday, Austria needed to have demonstrated that there was a serious threat to its public order in order to keep extending the border controls for more than two years, broadcaster ORF reports.

ORF said that as the ECJ ruled, an EU country in the Schengen area may only introduce such controls for a maximum of six months in the event of a serious threat to its public order or internal security. After that, proof of a new serious threat is needed. Austria does not seem to have proven this since 2017, the court found. 

Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) emphasized that Austria would continue to rely on border controls “if necessary”, saying Austria is the second most country in Europe affected per capita by illegal immigration.The Provincial Administrative Court of Styria must now examine the judgement of the ECJ before proceeding

A case was brought to court after an EU citizen refused to present a document at the Slovenian-Austrian border when entering Austria in August and November 2019. This resulted in a fine of 36 euros.

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Austria's Foreign Minister makes headlines after speaking about Ukraine's membership of the EU and other news from Austria on Monday.

Published: 25 April 2022 09:16 CEST
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Austrian Foreign Minister’s views on Ukraine’s membership of EU make headlines around the world 

Austria’s Foreign Minister and former Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg has been dominating headlines in both Ukraine and Russia, after he spoke about Ukraine joining the EU in the Austrian newspaper Heute.

Schallenberg suggested Ukraine could be given a “tailor made” solution, adding this would not necessarily involve full membership of the EU.

He also referred to countries such as Bosnia-Herzegovina, Serbia, Montenegro, Macedonia and Albania, who he said have been waiting for accession for years and shouldn’t be forgotten, while speaking at the European Media Summit in Lech am Arlberg, broadcaster ORF reports.

Russian and Ukrainian media interpreted this as Vienna giving a categorical no to Ukraine joining the EU, leading to criticism from the Ukrainian Kyiv Independent newspaper. 

Referring specifically to the war in Ukraine, Schallenberg said that Austria was militarily neutral, but not politically. “We don’t belong to any military alliance and we don’t want to,” he said. However, Austria still wanted to make a contribution, for example by supplying helmets to Ukraine.

According to Austrian broadcaster ORF, Schallenberg’s statements became one of the most important online news items of the day in Russia on Saturday.

READ MORE: The history behind Austria’s neutrality

From today no more masks in schools

As of today, masks are no longer compulsory in schools. In classrooms and group rooms, the children and young people have not had to wear a mask or (from the upper school) an FFP2 mask since the end of February.

However, previously children had to wear masks when walking in school corridors or when going to  the toilet. This will no longer be necessary.

READ MORE: Austria to keep masks only in essential places from April 17th

Opposition SPÖ party calls for changes to tax rules due to inflation

Following the announcement by Finance Minister Magnus Brunner (ÖVP) that he was looking  at abolishing cold progression, SPÖ leader Pamela Rendi-Wagner called for the abolition of cold progression on Sunday.  She said the tax brackets should be brought in line with inflation automatically, but only for the lower tariff levels, in the ORF press hour. 

Der Standard newspaper reports more than half of the OECD countries in Europe have installed an automatic system in which tax brackets keep place from inflation. 

READ MORE: Will inflation force tax changes in Austria from 2023? 

‘No future’ for compulsory vaccination against Covid, says opposition SPÖ leader

The leader of Austria’s opposition SPÖ party, Pamela Rendi-Wagner, has ruled out supporting compulsory vaccination against Covid in the future, although the SPÖ supported the measure by the federal government last year.

The former doctor told the ORF press hour that  while in theory, she still supported mandatory vaccination, she no longer believed it was “achievable now or in the future” because the federal government lost the trust of the people that it was still necessary to implement the measure.

She did not support compulsory vaccination for over 60s either, and said it would reassure younger people there was no need for them to get vaccinated.

SPÖ leader Pamela Rendi-Wagner also called on the government to set VAT on food to zero in view of the skyrocketing prices. The EU had made this possible with a new directive, and the government should implement this proposal, she said.

The SPÖ is calling for new elections. Rendi-Wagner said the party did not rule out a coalition with Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer’s ÖVP party – previously the SPÖ did not want to form a coalition with the  ÖVP party while Sebastian Kurz was in charge.

READ MORE: How Austria’s attempt to make vaccines mandatory changed the country

Kurz to appear at conference, but has no plans to return to politics

Austria’s former chancellor Sebastian Kurz is to come to Graz to give a speech to the ÖVP on May 14, when Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer is officially elected ÖVP party leader.

A political comeback is out of the question for Kurz, according to a friend of the former politician speaking to the newspaper Heute. The ‘friend’ is quoted as saying: “It’s definitely not an option for him. I can rule out that he does that.” Kurz is reported to be doing well outside politics, where he is successful in the private sector and happy with his girlfriend Susanne and son Konstantin.

Vienna’s beloved musician Willi Resetarits, also known as “Ostbahn-Kurti”, has died

The Austrian pop star Willi Resetarits has died on Sunday, the day after opening Vienna’s Refugee Ball. The much-loved musician made his alter-ego character of “Ostbahn-Kurti” a star – and  used his success for social and socio-political projects to help refugees.

He founded an integration house for migrants coming to Vienna and also co-founded the organisations “Asyl in Not”, and “SOS Mitmensch”. In addition he was a chairman of the “Projekt Integrationshaus” association. This brought him awards such as the Bruno Kreisky Prize for Human Rights, the Josef Felder Prize for the common good and civil courage and the Fritz Greinecker Prize for civil courage.

In 2013 he received the Austrian Cross of Honor for Science and Art and was named Austrian of the Year in the category “Cultural Heritage”. In 2017 he received the Amadeus Austrian Music Award for Lifetime Achievement and in 2019 the Honorary Award at the German Cabaret Prize.

