How Austria plans to secure enough energy for next winter

The Austrian Federal Government has devised a €6.6 billion plan to ensure the country has enough storage of natural gas by autumn.

Published: 27 April 2022 16:06 CEST
Austria will not adopt an embargo on Russian gas and oil. Photo by Magda Ehlers on Pexels.
On Wednesday morning, the Council of Ministers met to discuss contingency plans for Austria’s energy supplies amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

This was followed by an announcement that a further €5 billion will be directed towards storage and natural gas stockpiling, in addition to the €1.6 billion already earmarked for Austria’s reserve gas supply. 

According to Kurier, Austria’s gas storage tanks should be 80 percent full by the start of the next autumn. The tanks are currently just 18 percent full.

Speaking about the €6.6 billion plan, Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer said: “No apartment should be cold in Austria.”

Fears of disruption to Austria’s gas supplies have been raised after Russian-owned Gazprom turned off the gas supply to Poland on Wednesday morning and threatened Bulgaria with similar action. Austria sources 80 percent of its natural gas from Russia.

Austria’s Minister for Energy Leonore Gewessler confirmed on Wednesday that Russian gas was still flowing into Austria uninterrupted, but stressed the importance for the Alpine Republic to diversify its energy supplies as soon as possible.

In the short term, Gewessler said existing gas supply relationships with Norway are to be expanded and discussions are being held with companies in North Africa and Qatar. Austria is also part of an EU-wide initiative for the joint purchase of natural gas.

Additionally, Nehammer took to Twitter on Wednesday to rebuke allegations made by the Russian state-owned news agency TASS that Austria had agreed to pay for natural gas supplies in roubles – a move that is prohibited by EU sanctions.

Nehammer Tweeted: “Before more fake news of Russian propaganda is spread here. OMV will of course continue to pay for gas deliveries from Russia in euros. Austria is adhering to the jointly agreed EU sanctions to the letter.”

What does Russia’s decision to cut gas to Poland mean for Austria?

Austria's Minister for Energy has confirmed gas supplies to Austria are continuing "without restriction" but warned a dependency on Russian energy must come to an end.

Published: 27 April 2022 09:42 CEST
What does Russia's decision to cut gas to Poland mean for Austria?

On Wednesday morning, Russia’s Gazprom stopped gas supplies flowing to Poland and threatened Bulgaria with similar action later in the day.

The move comes after both countries refused to comply with Vladimir Putin’s demands that customers must pay for natural gas in Roubles instead of Euros in retaliation to EU sanctions.

The stop to gas supplies in Poland has been confirmed by the European Network of Transmission System Operators.

Austria’s Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) confirmed on Wednesday morning that gas supplies were flowing as normal to Austria and were unaffected by the action in Poland. Austria uses different supply routes (via Nord Stream and Ukraine) to Bulgaria and Poland.

When asked in the Ö1 Morning Journal if there were any signs of a delivery stop for Austria, Gewessler said: “No, we do not have these signs.”

However, she expressed concerns about Austria relying on Russia for energy supplies and said: “We must do everything we can to end our dependence on Russian gas as quickly as possible.”

Austria is heavily dependent on Russian energy and sources around 80 percent of natural gas from Russia but a recent study by the Energy Agency shows that Austria could manage without Russian gas from 2027.

According to the study, which was commissioned by the Ministry of the Environment, it would require gas consumption to the reduced by 25 percent, a temporary tripling of alternative gas imports and the expansion of biogas and green hydrogen production in Austria.

