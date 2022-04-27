Read news from:
Austria closes compensation fund Nazi victims

Austria on Tuesday dissolved a fund set up in 2001 to compensate victims of Nazism, saying it had "fully completed its tasks", according to a statement sent to AFP.

Published: 27 April 2022 09:41 CEST
Austria's President Alexander Van der Bellen (R) delivers a speech as German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (C) looks on during a ceremony to unveil a monument to the victims of World War II. Sergei GAPON / AFP
Austria's President Alexander Van der Bellen (R) delivers a speech as German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (C) looks on during a ceremony to unveil a monument to the victims of World War II. Sergei GAPON / AFP

“The dissolution of the General Settlement Fund for Victims of National Socialism… marks the completion of one of Austria’s largest-scale projects to provide restitution and compensation for Nazi-seized assets,” it said.

More than 30,000 cases filed by people persecuted by the Nazis or their descendants have been heard.

“The General Settlement Fund made (payments) of $215 million (200 million euros) in total. Around 25,000 beneficiaries received a payment from the General Settlement Fund,” the statement said.

The fund was set up to study requests for the return of property acquired legally after the war by local authorities or the Austrian state following the Nazis’ plundering from Jewish people during the country’s annexation to the Third Reich.

More than 2,300 applications were submitted and 140 met the criteria, the fund said in a statement.

Austria, which became a prosperous country in the years following World War II, took the historic decision to set up a fund to compensate victims of Nazism after decades of denial.

It has been the subject of legal action by survivors and their descendants in the United States, who have accused individuals and communities of taking advantage of the plundering to get rich with impunity.

After the far-right Freedom Party (FPOe) led by Joerg Haider, founded by former SS officers, returned to power in 2000, pressure from Washington and its European Union partners to recognise the historic reality and accept the financial consequences intensified.

In 2001, an agreement was reached between the United States and Austria in Washington, marking a historic turning point for Adolf Hitler’s country of birth. 

POLITICS

Russia expels four Austrian diplomats

Russia has expelled four Austria diplomats alongside dozens from countries across Europe.

Published: 19 April 2022 17:06 CEST
Russia expels four Austrian diplomats

Russia on Tuesday said the diplomats were being expelled as they had suddenly been declared undesirable. 

The expulsions were in direct retaliation to the expulsion of several Russian diplomats from European countries as a result of the Ukraine invasion. 

In addition to the four Austria diplomats expelled on Tuesday, 21 from Belgium and 15 from Russia have also been expelled. 

Those expelled have been given two weeks to leave Russia. 

Under Article 9 of the Vienna Convention, countries can expel diplomats without explaining their decision.

In early April, Austria backtracked on a recent promise not to exclude Russian diplomats on the basis of neutrality, declaring four Russian representatives as “personae non gratae”. 

A statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the reason for the move was “the fact that their activities have not been in accordance with their diplomatic status”.

According to the Ministry, those expelled had taken actions in contravention with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, the primary legal instrument which governs diplomatic relations between countries.  

In addition to Austria, Germany, France, Bulgaria, Montenegro, Slovakia, Poland, Netherlands, Italy and several other countries have expelled Russian diplomats since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Austria has already stated that its “perpetually neutral” status was only regarding military activities. However, it would not stay neutral when it comes to human rights, as reported.

