Ukrainian refugees push Austria’s population past nine million

The Austrian population has grown faster than expected in 2022 after around 40,000 Ukrainian refugees arrived in the country, pushing the total number of residents past nine million for the first time.

Published: 26 April 2022 13:56 CEST
people streets vienna
Austria's population has hit the nine million mark for the first time. (Photo by Jacek Dylag on Unsplash).

For the first time ever, Austria’s population has surpassed the nine million mark, according to new figures from Statistics Austria.

The milestone was hit in mid-March after the population grew by around 48,000 people in the first quarter of 2022 – more than in all of 2021.

Data shows there was a total of 9,027,999 people living in Austria on April 1st, including 52,803 Ukrainian citizens.

Tobias Thomas, Director General at Statistics Austria, said: “The population has grown faster than expected due to refugee migration from Ukraine.”

“In the first quarter of 2022, the population increased by around 48,000 people, a good 40,000 of whom are Ukrainians nationals.”

The results show that Ukrainians accounted for around 83 percent of all population growth in the first quarter of 2022. 

Out of the 52,803 Ukrainian nationals living in Austria, 37 percent (19,520 people) were children and adolescents under the age of 20, followed by 33,283 people aged 20 or older, including 26,476 women and 6,807 men.

As a result, women accounted for 80 percent of this age group and 69 percent of all Ukrainian citizens in Austria. 

The majority of Ukrainian nationals live in Vienna, followed by Lower Austria and Burgenland.

Ukraine Street campaign calls for Vienna square to be renamed

A global campaign that aims to rename streets or squares in capital cities in support of Ukraine has launched an appeal in Vienna.

Published: 26 April 2022 12:19 CEST
Ukraine Street campaign calls for Vienna square to be renamed

A petition in Austria is calling for the location of the St. Barbara Greek-Catholic Church in Vienna, at the junction of Schönlaterngasse and Postgasse in the 1st district, to be renamed “Ukrainerplatz”.

The petition is organised by Ukraine Street – a global initiative to rename locations in capital cities across the world in honour of Ukrainians.

According to organisers of Ukraine Street, the St. Barbara Greek-Catholic Church location has been a religious, cultural and social centre for Ukrainians in Vienna for centuries.

Since the start of the war in February, the site has become a meeting point for the Ukrainian community in the city and a place to welcome refugees.

A statement from the group said: “Every day St. Barbara Church gathers volunteers, refugees from Ukraine, and kind-hearted people who support Ukrainians in their fight for freedom and peace.”

The Ukraine Street campaign aims to rename 55 streets in 35 countries around the world, including many where Russian embassies or other diplomatic offices are located.

Several countries have already taken action.

Examples include Albania where the street housing the Russian and Ukrainian embassies in Tirana was renamed as Free Ukraine Street, and in Latvia where the Russian embassy address in Riga was renamed as Independent Ukraine Street.

