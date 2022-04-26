Ukrainian refugees push Austria’s population past nine million

For the first time ever, Austria’s population has surpassed the nine million mark, according to new figures from Statistics Austria.

The milestone was hit in mid-March after the population grew by around 48,000 people in the first quarter of 2022 – more than in all of 2021.

Data shows there was a total of 9,027,999 people living in Austria on April 1st, including 52,803 Ukrainian citizens.

READ MORE: Ukraine Street campaign calls for Vienna square to be renamed

Tobias Thomas, Director General at Statistics Austria, said: “The population has grown faster than expected due to refugee migration from Ukraine.”

“In the first quarter of 2022, the population increased by around 48,000 people, a good 40,000 of whom are Ukrainians nationals.”

The results show that Ukrainians accounted for around 83 percent of all population growth in the first quarter of 2022.

FOR MEMBERS: Reader question: How does Vienna’s rent control system work?

Out of the 52,803 Ukrainian nationals living in Austria, 37 percent (19,520 people) were children and adolescents under the age of 20, followed by 33,283 people aged 20 or older, including 26,476 women and 6,807 men.

As a result, women accounted for 80 percent of this age group and 69 percent of all Ukrainian citizens in Austria.

The majority of Ukrainian nationals live in Vienna, followed by Lower Austria and Burgenland.