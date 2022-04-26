Ukraine Street campaign calls for Vienna square to be renamed

A petition in Austria is calling for the location of the St. Barbara Greek-Catholic Church in Vienna, at the junction of Schönlaterngasse and Postgasse in the 1st district, to be renamed “Ukrainerplatz”.
The petition is organised by Ukraine Street – a global initiative to rename locations in capital cities across the world in honour of Ukrainians.
According to organisers of Ukraine Street, the St. Barbara Greek-Catholic Church location has been a religious, cultural and social centre for Ukrainians in Vienna for centuries.
Since the start of the war in February, the site has become a meeting point for the Ukrainian community in the city and a place to welcome refugees.
A statement from the group said: “Every day St. Barbara Church gathers volunteers, refugees from Ukraine, and kind-hearted people who support Ukrainians in their fight for freedom and peace.”
The Ukraine Street campaign aims to rename 55 streets in 35 countries around the world, including many where Russian embassies or other diplomatic offices are located.
Several countries have already taken action.
Examples include Albania where the street housing the Russian and Ukrainian embassies in Tirana was renamed as Free Ukraine Street, and in Latvia where the Russian embassy address in Riga was renamed as Independent Ukraine Street.
