For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Austria's Foreign Minister makes headlines after speaking about Ukraine's membership of the EU and other news from Austria on Monday.
Published: 25 April 2022 09:16 CEST
Masks will no longer be needed in schools in Austria from today. Photo by Jeswin Thomas on Unsplash
For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Inflation reaches a 40-year high in Austria and more news on Friday.
Published: 22 April 2022 08:26 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments