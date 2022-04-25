Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

HEALTH

‘Mysterious hepatitis’: Everything we know so far about the new cases in Austria

Austria confirmed two children have been hospitalised with suspected hepatitis of 'unknown origin', what do we know about the disease?

Published: 25 April 2022 17:44 CEST
'Mysterious hepatitis': Everything we know so far about the new cases in Austria
Two children are in Austrian hospitals after suspected 'mysterious' hepatitis cases Photo by SJ Objio on Unsplash

After many cases of hepatitis with unclear origin were reported in several European countries, Austria has not its first suspected cases. 

Two children affected were hospitalised in Vienna on Monday.

They are not in critical condition, Austrian media reported, citing Ministry of Health information.

The reports could be connected to a string of “mysterious hepatitis” cases that the World Health Organisation has reported as being detected in several countries. 

The first cases of severe acute hepatitis with unknown cause were reported earlier this month across central Scotland, WHO said.

After that, dozens of patients were identified in the United Kingdom, all young children. There are now reports of confirmed cases in 11 countries as of April 21st.

READ ALSO: Austria: What you need to know about the Ferrero product recall

However, the World Health Organisation warns that it is not clear if there has been an increase in hepatitis cases or an increase in awareness after the first reports.

The children present acute hepatitis, which means they have liver inflammation. The cases are aged one month to 16 years old, and seventeen children (approximately 10 per cent) have needed liver transplantation – at least one death was reported, according to the WHO.

What is hepatitis?

According to the NHS, hepatitis is the term used to describe inflammation of the liver – it is usually the result of a viral infection, liver damage caused by drinking alcohol, or rare autoimmune hepatitis, when the immune system attacks and damages the liver.

There are several types of hepatitis. The viral infection is mainly transmitted by contaminated food and drink or contact with infected blood.

Austria’s health authorities mention many other causes of liver inflammation, including disorders of blood flow in the liver and non-alcoholic fatty liver hepatitis (NASH).

So which type has been affecting the children?

These infections have been called “mysterious” because none of the five types of known viruses that cause hepatitis was found in the children.

Health authorities are still investigating the cause of the liver issues, mainly since no other epidemiological risk factors, including recent international travel, have been found in the children.

In 74 of the 169 cases, laboratory tests have detected adenovirus, which is a common virus that causes cold-like symptoms. But, according to WHO, the new coronavirus has also been identified in 20 cases of those that were tested. And 19 of the children had a co-infection of both.

READ ALSO: How the Austrian healthcare system works

However, the organisation states that further investigations are ongoing and that it is not possible to draw a conclusion at this moment. The presence of the adenovirus is one hypothesis for the underlying cause of the disease, but “it does not fully explain the severity of the clinical picture, according to the health authority.

This virus is a common pathogen and usually causes limited infections, such as conjunctivitis, bladder infection, and the stomach flu. It is not known to be a cause of hepatitis in otherwise healthy children.

READ ALSO: What is Austria’s e-card? Everything you need to know

Could it be caused by the coronavirus vaccine?

The World Health Organisation is clear on this, saying that hypotheses related to the side effects from the Covid-19 are not supported as the vast majority of the affected children didn’t receive the vaccination.

In Italy, where 11 cases have been confirmed, the health authorities report that not a single one of the sick children had been vaccinated against Covid-19, broadcaster ORF said.

WHO does consider that increased susceptibility among young children following a lower level of circulation of adenovirus during the Covid pandemic could be a factor. Another hypothesis is the potential emergence of a new adenovirus or consequences of the co-infection with Covid.

What should I do if I have symptoms?

The WHO recommends that people take the standard prevention measures for adenovirus and other common infections, which include regular hand washing and respiratory hygiene.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: What is Austria’s ‘tick vaccine’ and should you take it?

There are no recommended restrictions on travel or trade with the United Kingdom, where most cases have been registered, or any other country where cases are identified, the organisation said.

The NHS tells parents that if their child has symptoms of hepatitis, including yellowing of the eyes and skin (jaundice), they should be taken to their doctor.

“Good hygiene, including supervising hand washing in young children, can help prevent infections that can cause hepatitis.” the UK health authority added.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

HEALTH

EXPLAINED: What is Austria’s ‘tick vaccine’ and should you take it?

Austrian states have already started vaccination campaigns against FSME, the tick-borne encephalitis (TBE). So what is the disease, and should you get vaccinated?

Published: 21 April 2022 17:47 CEST
Updated: 25 April 2022 08:54 CEST
EXPLAINED: What is Austria's 'tick vaccine' and should you take it?

Austrian states are announcing vaccination campaigns ahead of what is known as “the tick season” in the country. One of the main actions is for the so-called FSME vaccine, also known as the tick-borne encephalitis (TBE) vaccine, or “tick vaccination” (Zecken-Schutzimpfung).

But what is this disease, and do you really need to get the vaccination?

According to Professor Ursula Kunze, with the Centre for Public Health at MedUni Wien, the infection can cause a very dangerous disease, and Austria is endemic to the virus. 

“Austria is a high endemic country, the low number of cases is only due to the high vaccination rate”, she told The Local. 

Tick-borne encephalitis (TBE)

In German, the disease is known as Frühsommermeningoencephalitis, something like “early summer meningoencephalitis”.

TBE is a viral infection transmitted by the bite of infected ticks. It causes inflammation of the brain and meninges. Symptoms can develop in up to 28 days and include high fever, headache, nausea, and vomiting. The disease can progress to more severe cases.

The virus is present in Austria and other Central and Eastern Europe countries. There is also some presence in China and Japan.

There is no treatment or cure for the disease, but the symptoms can be alleviated.

READ ALSO: Seven hazards to avoid when you’re outside in Austria

How common is the virus in Austria?

Ticks carrying the TBE virus can be found in almost all continental Europe, particularly Austria. Therefore, a TBE vaccination is recommended by UK health officials for those who are moving to Austria.

The authorities also recommend the vaccination for those who are only visiting but will visit or work in forested areas – including tourists planning camping or hiking. The main affected areas, they add, are Tyrol and Upper Austria.

But “the whole country is TBEv endemic”, Prof. Kunze highlighted. “Ticks can be everywhere and the endemic regions are changing and expanding also to higher altitudes”, she explained. 

It is worth remembering that all areas with vegetation can have infected ticks, including gardens, parks, and meadows. In addition, the animals are usually more active from early spring to late autumn – which is why vaccination campaigns typically start in April.

READ ALSO: Six of the best things to do in spring in Vienna

Before the start of the major vaccination campaigns, TBE was the most common viral infectious disease with encephalitis in Austria, according to the country’s Health Ministry.

At that time, 300 to 700 cases of illness (an incidence rate of about four to nine cases per 100,000 people) occurred per year. Despite high vaccination rates of over 80 per cent, a total of 1,188 laboratory-confirmed illnesses and 20 deaths by TBE were reported in Austria from 2010 to 2020.

In 2020, the number of reported TBE cases that had become infected in Austria and were hospitalized was 216, and three people died. In 2020, 13 of the people affected were children.

The government assumes that more cases took place as more people preferred outdoor activities due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Additionally, as climate changes and winter becomes less cold, with spring temperatures arriving earlier in the year, Austria’s “tick season” is getting longer.

READ ALSO: How will climate change impact Austria?

How can I avoid getting bitten?

There are several tips to avoid getting bitten and reduce the risk of contracting TBE (and other tick-borne diseases).

Cover your skin when walking outdoors and tuck your pants into your socks to avoid exposing skin. An insect repellent on clothes and skin (with DEET products) is also very helpful. Another recommendation is to wear light-coloured clothing, which makes it easier to spot and remove ticks.

Even if you get bitten, spotting and removing the ticks quickly and safely can help prevent contamination if the animal carries any pathogens.

However, Prof. Kunze reinforces that these measures are not safe enough: “the only protection is vaccination”, she added.

What about the vaccine?

Austria applies a three-dose vaccination scheme for children and adults. The first dose should be given after the first birthday (or at any time in the case of adults). Then, depending on the vaccination, the second dose should be taken four weeks after the first one and the third one from five to nine months.

READ ALSO: Why is German-speaking Europe lagging on Covid vaccines?

Boosters should be taken every five years, according to the Vienna vaccination service.

The protective effect of the vaccines begins approximately two weeks after the second dose, and vaccination protection is almost 100%.

How can I get the vaccine?

Several states have vaccination campaigns ongoing, but the vaccine is not free. Each dose can cost up to € 26.35, and in some cases, there is a vaccination fee of € 10.65.

The vaccine can also be bought in pharmacies and administered by general practitioners – some also have the vaccine in their practice, so you don’t have to buy it.

To get the vaccination, just schedule an appointment with your doctor or a vaccination centre. You should bring your e-card (if available), a vaccination book (if available), a photo ID (such as a passport), and wear an FFP2 mask.

“Get vaccinated, regardless of your place of residence or the duration of your stay. When you get in contact with nature, there is a possible infection risk”, professor Kunze warned. 

Useful vocabulary

Impfaktion – vaccination campaign
Frühsommermeningoencephalitis (FSME) – tick-borne encephalitis (TBE)
Impfstoff – vaccination
Grundimmunisierung – basic immunisation
Impftermin – vaccination appointment

SHOW COMMENTS