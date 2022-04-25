Read news from:
Austria’s opposition says mandatory Covid jabs ‘not achievable’

Austria's opposition SPÖ has seemingly sounded the death knell for mandatory vaccinations in Austria in any form, saying it was "not achievable now or in the future".

Published: 25 April 2022 11:30 CEST
A person approaches a vaccination booth in Vienna, Austria Photo: ALEX HALADA / AFP
The leader of Austria’s opposition SPÖ party, Pamela Rendi-Wagner, has ruled out supporting compulsory vaccination against Covid in the future, although the SPÖ supported the measure by the federal government last year.

The former doctor told the ORF press hour that  while in theory, she still supported mandatory vaccination, she no longer believed it was “achievable now or in the future” because the federal government lost the trust of the people that it was still necessary to implement the measure.

She did not support compulsory vaccination for over 60s either, and said it would reassure younger people there was no need for them to get vaccinated.

SPÖ leader Pamela Rendi-Wagner also called on the government to set VAT on food to zero in view of the skyrocketing prices. The EU had made this possible with a new directive, and the government should implement this proposal, she said.

The SPÖ is calling for new elections. Rendi-Wagner said the party did not rule out a coalition with Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer’s ÖVP party – previously the SPÖ did not want to form a coalition with the  ÖVP party while Sebastian Kurz was in charge.

READ MORE: How Austria’s attempt to make vaccines mandatory changed the country

Fourth Covid-19 vaccination recommended for risk groups in Austria

The fourth dose - or second booster - is not yet recommended for healthy people aged 12 to 64, according to Austria's Ministry of Health.

Published: 13 April 2022 09:43 CEST
Austria’s National Vaccination Committee (NIG) has recommended a fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, but only for those deemed at risk of serious illness.

The NIG identifies risk groups as people over the age of 80 and those between the ages of 65 and 79 with a weakened immune system or existing health conditions.

The official recommendation for people over the age of 80 is to receive the fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine between four and six months after the third shot, or second booster. The same advice applies to people aged 65 to 79 but only after consultation with a doctor.

FOR MEMBERS: EXPLAINED: What should I do if my Austrian Green Pass is expiring

Recommendations by the NIG are not legally binding in Austria but are usually adopted by the federal government.

According to the NIG, a fourth dose for the general population is not yet recommended but people should not be denied access if they request it (also known as “off label”). It is also expected that a general recommendation for the fourth dose for all age groups could be issued before autumn 2022, reports ORF.

In the case of severely immunocompromised people, such as transplant patients or those undergoing chemotherapy, the NIG advises they should be treated according to their needs. This includes the use of monoclonal antibodies as a preventative treatment, if needed.

The advice from the NIG follows recent advice issued by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) which only recommends the fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine for people over the age of 80.

In Vienna, the health authority had already approved the use of the fourth dose, where the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccinations will be offered to eligible residents.

READ MORE: How Austria’s attempt to make vaccines mandatory changed the country

What happens with the Green Pass?

Following the recommendation by the NIG, it is now expected that the Austrian Federal Government will announce changes to the Green Pass.

Der Standard reports that the validity of the Green Pass could be extended to one year. Currently, the vaccination certificate for the third dose is valid for nine months but the certificate for two doses is only valid for six months. A certificate of recovery from Covid-19 is also only valid for six months.

Tens of thousands of Green Pass certificates are scheduled to expire in the coming months but Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) recently said the government was working on a solution.

