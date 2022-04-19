Warm weather to sweep through Austria from Wednesday

Austria’s Central Institute for Meteorology and Geodynamics (ZAMG) has forecast temperatures of up to 18C across much of the country on Wednesday, after the dissipation of clouds will see sunny weather.
The sun should be seen across much of the country, with only the east and south-east still covered in cloud. The weather will be warmest in the west.
The warm weather is to continue until the weekend, with temperatures rising to 20 degrees on Friday.
Over the weekend, 19C and sun are predicted for Vienna, while Graz will top 20C on Saturday, although rain is forecast for much of the country on Sunday despite the warm temperatures.
Member comments