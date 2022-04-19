Warm weather to sweep through Austria from Wednesday

‘April, April, der macht was er will‘ (April, April, it does what it wants to) is a common saying Austrians (Germans and Swiss) say to explain the crazy weather of the month.

The first week of April certainly lived up to its fame of fickle weather. Still, Austrians can look forward to sunny days and even warm temperatures once again, according to the country’s weather institute, ZAMG.

This Monday, most of the country will have a sunny day and a clear night, with weak winds. Tuesday will also be a sunny day with moderate wind – temperatures will reach up to 23 degrees (73.4 °F), especially in Vorarlberg and Tyrol.

READ ALSO: IN PICTURES: Sahara dust covers Austria in sepia

On Wednesday, parts of Austria could see temperatures rising to up to 25 degrees, with the West seeing the highest temperatures again.

Maundy Thursday will also be a sunny day, with few clouds overall and some rain in parts of Austria. The temperatures could reach up to 24 degrees (75.2 °F), and the warmest regions will be the southeast and south.

READ ALSO: Six of the best things to do in spring in Vienna

Good Friday should be a bit more unstable, ZAMG alerts, with clouds and rain showers in most of the country. However, the sun should come out throughout the day too. Afternoon temperatures should stay between 14 (57.2 °F) to 22 degrees (71.6 °F).

Cold start of the spring

As spring started in mid-March, Austria experienced an unusually dry and cold start of the spring, a change from the several weeks of clear skies before.

FOR MEMBERS: Travel: What are Austria’s current entry and Covid rules?

Temperatures reached 10 degrees (50 °F) in March and early April, and there was even snow in some areas.

Though it might seem unusual to see snow in April, it goes with the month’s famously unsteady weather: April does what it wants and has no idea what it wants.

The weekend in the capital Vienna was also an example of the “crazy” April weather: sun and rain interspersed during the day.

Useful vocabulary

Frühling – spring

Gewitter – thunderstorm

Regenbogen – rainbow

Schneefall – snowfall

Unwetter – storm

Wetterwechsel – weather change