Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Despite falling Covid-19 cases, Austria will not relax mask rules as school starts up again and more news on Tuesday.

Published: 19 April 2022 09:06 CEST
People walk past Saint Stephen's cathedral displaying a 'Stop War' banner on a rainy day in Vienna, Austria in 2022.
It's going to be gloomy and rainy today in Austria. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

Covid rules remain in place in schools and universities 

As The Local reported on Monday, despite the easing of coronavirus rules in many areas in Austria, rules on masks in schools and universities will remain in place for the time being.

However, there will be other changes. From this week only one PCR test per week will be carried out in schools. The “Ninja Pass” which recorded negative tests in schools has also been retired. Previously it was used by children to access leisure and sports activities.

READ MORE: 

Austrians could end up paying billions more in tax due to high inflation

The liberal economic think tank Agenda Austria has released calculations which show Austrians could end up paying billions in extra tax this year due to high inflation. People in Austria are currently suffering from rising prices for food, electricity and petrol due to high inflation.

However, the rise in prices will bring the state billions of additional revenue from value-added tax, wage tax and income tax.

Agenda Austria modelled several scenarios, finding the national budget for Austria could be boosted by between 7.5 and 11 billion euros this year and next year – the equivalent of a major tax reform.

Medical Association President speaks out against compulsory vaccination 

The new President of the Tyrolean Medical Association, Stefan Kastner, has spoken out against reintroducing compulsory coronavirus vaccinations, broadcaster ORF reports. He said mandatory vaccination would only be necessary in the case of a new variant of the disease.

In the interview with APA he also said that Austria’s quarantine rules were no longer necessary, and suggested people with symptoms might be relied upon to self-quarantine.

READ MORE: How Austria’s attempt to make vaccines mandatory changed the country

NEOS calls once more for President Zelensky to address Parliament

The Austrian opposition party NEOS have made a renewed attempt to get the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to address the Austrian parliament, with the party stating it was now needed “more than ever” after the discovery of war crimes in Bucha, broadcaster ORF reports. Previous attempts for an address have failed as the opposition FPÖ party would not agree to it.

READ MORE: Why Austria won’t allow Ukraine’s Zelensky to speak before Parliament

Call for public beaches at Lake Attersee to be protected

The Green party has applied to Austria’s Parliament for the state to take over current public swimming areas at Attersee Lake. Austria’s Green Party fears that the free access to the lake will be lost if further lakeside beaches are leased to private bidders.

Broadcaster ORF reports only 13 percent of the lake shore is  now accessible to the public and the rest is privately owned. The state councillor Markus Achleitner (ÖVP) says that the state is in close coordination with the federal forests in order to preserve the free public lakeside areas for the general public and to expand them again.

The Venus of Willendorf is no longer believed to be a sex symbol

Austria’s Stone Age eleven centimetre-tall statue, known as the Venus of Willendorf, is no longer believed to be a sex symbol, according to history experts.

The 25,000-year-old statue, which is on display at Vienna’s Natural History Museum, was previously believed to be a fertility or sex symbol.

However, the most recent interpretation is that she represents a wise old grandmother, broadcaster ORF reports.  

 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

As Covid-19 cases go down, Austria prepares for significant reopening steps over Easter weekend and more news on Friday.

Published: 15 April 2022 09:16 CEST
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Austria is getting ready for fewer restrictions

On Thursday 14th April, the federal government and later on the same day, the Viennese representative announced several relaxations in the country, as Covid-19 cases dropped.

The general FFP2 mask mandate falls and masks will only be mandatory in public indoor spaces considered “essential”, such as supermarkets, public transport, and care facilities, Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) said.

Vienna is following similar relaxation measures and also from Saturday 16th April, will drop its mask mandate and its 2G rules.

From then on, people will no longer need to present proof that they have either been vaccinated against Covid-19 or have recovered from the disease to enter places such as sports facilities and bars and restaurants.

READ ALSO: Vienna to drop vaccination and recovery requirements from Saturday

Calls for more easing of restrictions

Even as the government announced fewer restrictions, some sectors demanded further reopening steps.

Trade unionists representing workers in the food trade have argued that dropping the mask requirement in other stores but not in supermarkets is “incomprehensible”.

“If you have to wear this mask eight hours a day and have to tidy up shelves and sometimes do heavy work, then it is no longer understandable why it is not mandatory in a clothing store, but it is in food markets”, Wolfgang Gerstmayer, Managing Director of the GPA, told ORF.

READ ALSO: Austria to keep masks only in ‘essential places’ from April 17th

Covid numbers continue to drop

Meanwhile, Covid case numbers continue to drop in Austria, according to the Health Ministry figures. On Thursday 14th April, 10,483 new cases of coronavirus infections were reported (there were 178,374 PCR tests taken).

Currently, 2,206 people are in hospital due to Covid-19, 131 fewer than the previous day, and 187 are in intensive care units with the virus. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 16,359 people have died from Covid-19.

Austria currently has only 68.7% of its population fully immunised and have a valid green pass.

READ ALSO: Why are the numbers of fully-vaccinated people going down in Austria?

SHOW COMMENTS