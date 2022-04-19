Read news from:
Austria
UKRAINE

Russia and Belarus asked not to attend Nazi camp ceremony in Austria

The ambassadors of Russia and Belarus have been asked not to attend a ceremony marking the liberation of a Nazi concentration camp in Austria, the event's organisers said Tuesday.

Published: 19 April 2022 20:13 CEST
A picture taken on January 20, 2020 in the Austrian village of Langenstein shows a Polish flag displayed in front of a former crematorium oven at the site of former Gusen concentration camp, that was part of the larger complex around the main camp at Mauthausen, located three kilometres (two miles) away. Photo: JOE KLAMAR / AFP
Their presence at the Mauthausen camp on May 15 would be against the surviving prisoners’ wishes and their belief in peace and freedom, the president of the organising committee Willi Mernyi told local media.

‘Gas and blackmail’: How Russia reported the Austrian Chancellor’s visit

The two ambassadors were sent emails personally, a spokeswoman confirmed to AFP. Mauthausen’s Austrian, international and memorial committees have condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with support from Belarus, and called for an immediate end to the war.

The camp in northern Austria was opened by the SS in 1938 for “incorrigible political enemies”.

It held prisoners of war, many of them Soviet and Polish, as well as resistance fighters, common law prisoners, homosexuals and Jews.

Detainees were forced to work in atrocious conditions. Around 200,000 people were sent to the camp and nearly half of them died.

They were gassed, executed, or perished due to hunger or disease.

Mauthausen was liberated by American troops in May 1945.

POLITICS

Russia expels four Austrian diplomats

Russia has expelled four Austria diplomats alongside dozens from countries across Europe.

Published: 19 April 2022 17:06 CEST
Russia on Tuesday said the diplomats were being expelled as they had suddenly been declared undesirable. 

The expulsions were in direct retaliation to the expulsion of several Russian diplomats from European countries as a result of the Ukraine invasion. 

In addition to the four Austria diplomats expelled on Tuesday, 21 from Belgium and 15 from Russia have also been expelled. 

Those expelled have been given two weeks to leave Russia. 

Under Article 9 of the Vienna Convention, countries can expel diplomats without explaining their decision.

In early April, Austria backtracked on a recent promise not to exclude Russian diplomats on the basis of neutrality, declaring four Russian representatives as “personae non gratae”. 

READ MORE: Why did Austria change policy to expel Russian diplomats?

A statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the reason for the move was “the fact that their activities have not been in accordance with their diplomatic status”.

According to the Ministry, those expelled had taken actions in contravention with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, the primary legal instrument which governs diplomatic relations between countries.  

In addition to Austria, Germany, France, Bulgaria, Montenegro, Slovakia, Poland, Netherlands, Italy and several other countries have expelled Russian diplomats since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Austria has already stated that its “perpetually neutral” status was only regarding military activities. However, it would not stay neutral when it comes to human rights, as reported.

