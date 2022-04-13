Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Putin accuses Austria of blackmail

The Russian media has told a different story after Wednesday’s meeting between Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying the Austrian leader came to Moscow to “blackmail” Russia.

An article in Russian news outlet Pravda wrote “According to observers in the Russian capital, Karl Nehammer did not come to Russia to become a peacemaker”.

“Karl Nehammer openly tried to blackmail the Russian president by saying he would confirm to the world media that the Russians were butchers.”

The news site said Putin rejected the blackmail attempts.

Russian news independence has been almost completely eliminated under President Putin, with news messaging subject to heavy state control.

Austria recommends second booster for people over 80

Austria’s National Vaccination Committee (NIG) has recommended a fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, but only for those deemed at risk of serious illness.

The NIG identifies risk groups as people over the age of 80 and those between the ages of 65 and 79 with a weakened immune system or existing health conditions.

Fourth Covid-19 vaccination recommended for risk groups in Austria

Vienna to go electric by 2025

As part of its goal to go carbon neutral by 2040, the City of Vienna will shift its fleet from petrol to electric.

Starting in 2025 “at the latest”, no new petrol or diesel vehicles will be purchased by the city council.

At present, around 125 of the 3,000 council vehicles are electric. This includes the electric MA48 waste disposal vehicles, which are completely electric.

The project is being overseen by scientists from the Vienna University of Technology.

Sahara dust is on its way back

Just under a month since Sahara dust swept across Austria it is making a comeback.

From Wednesday onwards, the sky will again take on a yellow-orange hue as dust is blown over the Mediterranean and into Austrian airspace.

The dust is expected to carry into the Easter weekend.

Should I be worried about breathing Sahara dust?

Generally speaking, only those with allergies and asthma should be worried about the dust.

The fine particles can enter people’s airways and cause irritation, but this is not dangerous.

IN PICTURES: Sahara dust covers Austria in sepia