For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Putin accuses Austria of blackmail, Austria to roll out second boosters and plenty more news on Wednesday.
Published: 13 April 2022 10:01 CEST
A file photo of Sahara dust covering Switzerland in 2021. Photo by Claudio Schwarz on Unsplash
For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Find out what's going on today in Austria with The Local's short roundup of the news.
Published: 12 April 2022 10:15 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments