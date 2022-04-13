Read news from:
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Putin accuses Austria of blackmail, Austria to roll out second boosters and plenty more news on Wednesday.

Published: 13 April 2022 10:01 CEST
A file photo of Sahara dust covering Switzerland in 2021. Photo by Claudio Schwarz on Unsplash
Putin accuses Austria of blackmail 

The Russian media has told a different story after Wednesday’s meeting between Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying the Austrian leader came to Moscow to “blackmail” Russia. 

An article in Russian news outlet Pravda wrote “According to observers in the Russian capital, Karl Nehammer did not come to Russia to become a peacemaker”.

“Karl Nehammer openly tried to blackmail the Russian president by saying he would confirm to the world media that the Russians were butchers.”

The news site said Putin rejected the blackmail attempts. 

Russian news independence has been almost completely eliminated under President Putin, with news messaging subject to heavy state control. 

Austria recommends second booster for people over 80

Austria’s National Vaccination Committee (NIG) has recommended a fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, but only for those deemed at risk of serious illness.

The NIG identifies risk groups as people over the age of 80 and those between the ages of 65 and 79 with a weakened immune system or existing health conditions.

Fourth Covid-19 vaccination recommended for risk groups in Austria

Vienna to go electric by 2025

As part of its goal to go carbon neutral by 2040, the City of Vienna will shift its fleet from petrol to electric. 

Starting in 2025 “at the latest”, no new petrol or diesel vehicles will be purchased by the city council. 

At present, around 125 of the 3,000 council vehicles are electric. This includes the electric MA48 waste disposal vehicles, which are completely electric. 

The project is being overseen by scientists from the Vienna University of Technology. 

Sahara dust is on its way back

Just under a month since Sahara dust swept across Austria it is making a comeback. 

From Wednesday onwards, the sky will again take on a yellow-orange hue as dust is blown over the Mediterranean and into Austrian airspace. 

The dust is expected to carry into the Easter weekend. 

Should I be worried about breathing Sahara dust? 

Generally speaking, only those with allergies and asthma should be worried about the dust. 

The fine particles can enter people’s airways and cause irritation, but this is not dangerous.

IN PICTURES: Sahara dust covers Austria in sepia

Austrian Chancellor saw “no positive impressions” from Putin meeting

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, who met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, said he could take “no positive impressions” and was “pessimistic” about an early end to the conflict in Ukraine. 

Nehammer told Austrian media he wanted to “look Putin in the eyes” to explain his brutal invasion of Ukraine was not supported by the rest of the world. 

“I raised the serious war crimes and stressed that those responsible must be held accountable. I also told President Putin in no uncertain terms that as long as people are dying in Ukraine, sanctions against Russia will remain in place and will continue to be tightened.”

READ MORE: Austria’s Nehammer ‘pessimistic’ after Putin meeting

Still no second booster for Austria 

Austria’s National Immunisation Panel (NIG) is expected on Tuesday to accept a recommendation from the European Medicines Agency that it is still too early for a second booster shot. 

The EMA announced in early April that no further vaccination recommendations would be laid down at present. 

The experts believe the protection from three doses of the vaccine to be sufficient at present. 

Several countries have begun administering fourth doses of the vaccine, including Israel, the United States and Germany. 

A similar recommendation is likely to be made in ahead of Autumn in Austria, although some states have been administering ‘off label’ vaccinations for people in specific risk groups. 

READ MORE: Which parts of Austria are already administering second boosters?

Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig tests positive for Covid

Michael Ludwig, the Mayor of the Austrian capital of Vienna, tested positive for Covid on Monday and is now in self isolation. 

“Ludwig is in isolation at home and is currently symptom-free. The infection was found in the course of a gargle test, which are carried out regularly,” a spokesperson for the Mayor told APA on Monday afternoon.

Ludwig has adopted a conservative approach to managing the virus, keeping tight rules in place while restrictions have been wound back in other parts of the country. 

Austria to discontinue ‘Ninja Tests’ after Easter break

Austria’s Ninja Pass, which monitors testing of children in schools, will be discontinued after the Easter holidays. 

In addition to monitoring testing of children in schools, the Ninja Pass was also used to allow children to enter venues for which 3G proof was required, such as restaurants and galleries. 

Under the Ninja Pass scheme, tests were carried out three times a week and recorded in the document. 

As testing will only take place once a week after the Easter break, the pass will be discontinued. 

‘Ninja tests’: What are Austria’s coronavirus sticker book tests for children?

Austria recorded nearly 40,000 asylum applications in 2021

Austria saw a 170 percent increase in asylum applications in 2021, with 39,930 recorded over the calendar year. 

In 2020, there were 14,475 applications. The highest number came at the peak of the Syrian refugee crisis, where 88,000 applications were lodged. 

