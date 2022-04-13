Read news from:
‘Gas and blackmail’: How Russia reported the Austrian Chancellor’s visit

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer became the first to visit Russian President Vladimir Putin since the invasion on Monday. According to Russian media, the visit had very little to do with the war.

Published: 13 April 2022 11:12 CEST
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer. Photo: Mikhail KLIMENTYEV, Stefanie LOOS / POOL / SPUTNIK / AFP
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer. Photo: Mikhail KLIMENTYEV, Stefanie LOOS / POOL / SPUTNIK / AFP

The Russian media has told a different story after Wednesday’s meeting between Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying the Austrian leader came to Moscow to “blackmail” Russia and was only concerned with Austria’s economic interests. 

An article in Russian news outlet Pravda wrote “According to observers in the Russian capital, Karl Nehammer did not come to Russia to become a peacemaker”.

“Karl Nehammer openly tried to blackmail the Russian president by saying he would confirm to the world media that the Russians were butchers.”

The article, entitled ‘Why Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer went to Russia’, reported Nehammer was primarily concerned with securing Austria’s gas supply. 

Nehammer was “not at all concerned about Ukraine and the Russian military operation in this country,” Pravda reported. 

“The fight for Russian gas will continue. It cannot be ruled out that other European heads of state and government will travel to Moscow after the Austrian Chancellor (did so).”

The news site said Putin rejected the blackmail attempts. 

Nehammer said after the meeting he had attempted to dissuade Putin’s invasion, telling the Russian leader he had “lost the moral argument” with the invasion. 

Austria's Nehammer 'pessimistic' after Putin meeting

“I mentioned the serious war crimes in Bucha and other locations and stressed that all those responsible have to be brought to justice,” Nehammer said. Russia denies its forces have committed war crimes.

Nehammer described the conversation as “direct, open and hard”. The Austrian government had requested the meeting be held behind closed doors with no joint pictures or statements from the two leaders, which was confirmed by their Russian counterparts. 

Russian news independence has been almost completely eliminated under President Putin, with news messaging subject to heavy state control. 

POLITICS

Austria’s Nehammer ‘pessimistic’ after Putin meeting

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Monday evening he was "pessimistic" of a diplomatic end to Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine, after meeting the Russian leader on Monday.

Published: 11 April 2022 20:16 CEST
Updated: 11 April 2022 23:03 CEST
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer on Monday said he was “rather pessimistic” about the prospects for diplomacy ending the Ukraine conflict after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Describing Putin as having “massively entered into a logic of war”, Nehammer told reporters following his meeting that he was “rather pessimistic” about the success of negotiations “because peace talks are always very time-intensive while military logic says: ‘Don’t spend too much time and go directly into battle'”.

‘Not a friendship visit’: Austria’s Nehammer explains Putin meeting

Nehammer had been the first western leader to visit Putin since the invasion, having done so in the hope of bringing an end to the invasion. 

“Peace talks are always very time-intensive while military logic says: ‘Don’t spend too much time and go directly into battle’,” he added.

However, he said he spoke to European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz after the meeting and said he had impressed on them the “need for more such meetings” to directly express European outrage at Russia’s actions.

While Nehammer said there was “very little interest on the Russian side in a direct meeting” with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, he said the one glimmer of hope was Putin’s continued interest in the Istanbul peace talks. In an earlier statement Nehammer had said his meeting between the two men, which took place at Putin’s residence outside Moscow, was not “a visit of friendship”.

On the topic of sanctions Nehammer said he had “told President Putin very clearly that the sanctions will remain and be intensified as long as people keep dying in Ukraine”.

Nehammer also told Putin of the “urgent” need for humanitarian corridors “to bring water and food into besieged towns and (to) remove women, children and the injured”.

“I will now inform our European partners about the conversation and discuss further steps,” he said. Nehammer’s trip to Moscow followed a visit to Kyiv on Saturday where he held talks with Zelensky.

