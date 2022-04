Austrian Chancellor saw “no positive impressions” from Putin meeting

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, who met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, said he could take “no positive impressions” and was “pessimistic” about an early end to the conflict in Ukraine.

Nehammer told Austrian media he wanted to “look Putin in the eyes” to explain his brutal invasion of Ukraine was not supported by the rest of the world.

“I raised the serious war crimes and stressed that those responsible must be held accountable. I also told President Putin in no uncertain terms that as long as people are dying in Ukraine, sanctions against Russia will remain in place and will continue to be tightened.”

Still no second booster for Austria

Austria’s National Immunisation Panel (NIG) is expected on Tuesday to accept a recommendation from the European Medicines Agency that it is still too early for a second booster shot.

The EMA announced in early April that no further vaccination recommendations would be laid down at present.

The experts believe the protection from three doses of the vaccine to be sufficient at present.

Several countries have begun administering fourth doses of the vaccine, including Israel, the United States and Germany.

A similar recommendation is likely to be made in ahead of Autumn in Austria, although some states have been administering ‘off label’ vaccinations for people in specific risk groups.

Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig tests positive for Covid

Michael Ludwig, the Mayor of the Austrian capital of Vienna, tested positive for Covid on Monday and is now in self isolation.

“Ludwig is in isolation at home and is currently symptom-free. The infection was found in the course of a gargle test, which are carried out regularly,” a spokesperson for the Mayor told APA on Monday afternoon.

Ludwig has adopted a conservative approach to managing the virus, keeping tight rules in place while restrictions have been wound back in other parts of the country.

Austria to discontinue ‘Ninja Tests’ after Easter break

Austria’s Ninja Pass, which monitors testing of children in schools, will be discontinued after the Easter holidays.

In addition to monitoring testing of children in schools, the Ninja Pass was also used to allow children to enter venues for which 3G proof was required, such as restaurants and galleries.

Under the Ninja Pass scheme, tests were carried out three times a week and recorded in the document.

As testing will only take place once a week after the Easter break, the pass will be discontinued.

Austria recorded nearly 40,000 asylum applications in 2021

Austria saw a 170 percent increase in asylum applications in 2021, with 39,930 recorded over the calendar year.

In 2020, there were 14,475 applications. The highest number came at the peak of the Syrian refugee crisis, where 88,000 applications were lodged.