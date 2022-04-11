Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Nehammer faces criticism for Putin visit

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer has come under fire after announcing he will be visiting Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

The announcement was made just hours after Nehammer became one of the first western leaders to visit Ukraine, where he met with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

Speaking with German tabloid Bild, the deputy mayor of Mariupol, which has faced a weeks-long siege from Russian forces, said the visit was “not appropriate”.

“The war crimes that Russia is currently committing on Ukrainian soil are still taking place,” Sergej Orlow said.

“What we saw in Bucha may have been worse in Mariupol, even if the Russian army is trying to cover up the crimes. I don’t understand how it is possible to have a conversation with Putin at this time, how to do business with him.”

Nehammer said he hoped to put an end to the war with his visit, while he promised to raise the issue of war crimes.

“As a small, neutral country, we have a high degree of credibility as an intermediary and also a good reputation as an honest broker,” Nehammer said.

Police to intensify traffic controls across Easter

Austrian police have vowed to intensify traffic controls across Easter, monitoring speeding as well as alcohol and drug consumption.

Road fatalities and injuries increase in Austria across the Easter period and did so even during the Covid pandemic despite widespread lockdowns.

Warm weather on the way in Austria

Temperatures of up to 25 degrees are on the way across parts of the country this week.

After a colder than usual start to April, the Central Institute for Meteorology and Geodynamics (ZAMG) has forecast highs of 25 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday.

The weather will be warmest in the west of the country, particularly in the Vienna basin.

Warm temperatures will continue into the Easter weekend, with temperatures between 15 and 23 across the country.