For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Every weekday, The Local brings you an English-language summary of the news you need to know in Austria.
Published: 11 April 2022 09:56 CEST
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer visits the Ukrainian town of Bucha. Photo: SERGEI SUPINSKY / AFP
For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Every weekday, The Local brings you an English-language summary of the news you need to know in Austria.
Published: 8 April 2022 09:04 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments