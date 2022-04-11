Read news from:
25°C: Temperatures on the rise in Austria ahead of Easter weekend

After a brief winter stint with snow and rain, the alpine country could see temperatures of up to 25 degrees (77 °F)

Published: 11 April 2022 10:03 CEST
Spring-like weather is forecast for Austria this weekend. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

April, April, der macht was er will‘ (April, April, it does what it wants to) is a common saying Austrians (Germans and Swiss) say to explain the crazy weather of the month.

The first week of April certainly lived up to its fame of fickle weather. Still, Austrians can look forward to sunny days and even warm temperatures once again, according to the country’s weather institute, ZAMG.

This Monday, most of the country will have a sunny day and a clear night, with weak winds. Tuesday will also be a sunny day with moderate wind – temperatures will reach up to 23 degrees (73.4 °F), especially in Vorarlberg and Tyrol.

On Wednesday, parts of Austria could see temperatures rising to up to 25 degrees, with the West seeing the highest temperatures again.

Maundy Thursday will also be a sunny day, with few clouds overall and some rain in parts of Austria. The temperatures could reach up to 24 degrees (75.2 °F), and the warmest regions will be the southeast and south.

Good Friday should be a bit more unstable, ZAMG alerts, with clouds and rain showers in most of the country. However, the sun should come out throughout the day too. Afternoon temperatures should stay between 14 (57.2 °F) to 22 degrees (71.6 °F).

Cold start of the spring

As spring started in mid-March, Austria experienced an unusually dry and cold start of the spring, a change from the several weeks of clear skies before.

Temperatures reached 10 degrees (50 °F) in March and early April, and there was even snow in some areas.

Though it might seem unusual to see snow in April, it goes with the month’s famously unsteady weather: April does what it wants and has no idea what it wants.

The weekend in the capital Vienna was also an example of the “crazy” April weather: sun and rain interspersed during the day.

Useful vocabulary

Frühling – spring
Gewitter – thunderstorm
Regenbogen – rainbow
Schneefall – snowfall
Unwetter – storm
Wetterwechsel – weather change

Austria’s record drought set to end as rain and snow rolls in

Some parts of Austria haven't had rain for six weeks - an historic winter dry spell since records began. But the weather is about to change with rain and cooler temperatures from Wednesday.

Published: 29 March 2022 10:39 CEST
Austria's record drought set to end as rain and snow rolls in

Monday was the warmest day of the year so far in Austria with temperatures passing 20 degrees in Leibnitz in southern Styria.

But from Wednesday, clouds will bring lower temperatures after the sunniest and driest March since 1953.

By Wednesday evening, rain is then forecast for most of the country (except Vienna, Lower Austria and Styria), ending a weeks-long record drought and bringing welcome relief to farmers.

On Thursday, every region in Austria will receive rain before it turns to snow on Friday and Saturday at higher altitudes in Salzburg, Styria, Tyrol and Vorarlberg, according to the Central Institution for Meteorology and Geodynamics (ZAMG).

On Saturday there could even be sleet in Vienna as the temperature drops to a high of three degrees. The snow line on Saturday will be between 300 and 500 metres, just a week after many ski resorts closed for the season.

In some parts of Austria, the temperature at the weekend will be 20 degrees colder than at the start of the week.

A welcome end to the drought

Farmers across the country will welcome the rain after weeks of drought, although the coming wet weather is not expected to be enough to compensate for the recent unseasonal dry spell, as reported by ORF.

The record-breaking drought even resulted in forest fires in parts of of the Alps during the past month, despite snow still coating the mountains.

Both Salzburg and Innsbruck were the sunniest provincial capital cities in March with almost 250 hours of sunshine. In Salzburg, that is more sunshine than an average July.

