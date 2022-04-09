Read news from:
UKRAINE

Austrian Chancellor promises more sanctions during Kyiv visit

Austrian chancellor Karl Nehammer visited Kyiv on Saturday and promised to keep ramping up sanctions against Russia until the war ends, but faced tough questions.

Published: 9 April 2022 15:31 CEST
Austria's Chancellor Karl Nehammer arrives to attend an European Union Summit with all 27 EU leaders at The European Council Building in Brussels on December 16, 2021.(Photo by JOHANNA GERON / POOL / AFP)

Austria is supporting Ukraine in the war with Russia with humanitarian aid and technology and “not only with words”, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said at a joint press conference on Saturday.

Nehammer (ÖVP) spoke with the Ukrainian leader in Kyiv during a “solidarity visit” and promised more support for the country’s armed forces, including rescue vehicles and fire trucks. Nehammer also promised more fuel donations and stated that sanctions against Russia would only escalate until the war stops.

“While Ukrainian people die, there are not enough sanctions”, Nehammer said.

The ÖVP politician also asked for an international investigation of the alleged war crimes perpetrated by Russian troops.

Austria is a neutral country, and it cannot send deadly weapons or military assistance to Ukraine, but Zelensky thanked the Austrian authorities for “providing help by other means”.

Nehammer faced with hard questions

When asked why Austria wouldn’t agree to a total gas embargo against Russia, Nehammer said that the European Union measures against the country would become more targeted, reaching components of aircraft and drones.

However, the Chancellor, who has a military background, said that sanctions must affect those against whom they are directed – not those who are enforcing them.

He promised the sanctions would be the “toughest in the history of the EU” and that Austria would be a reliable partner in advocating them.

Like many other countries in Central and Eastern Europe, Austria is heavily dependent on Russia to fulfill its energy demands.

Before Russia invaded Ukraine, Elisabeth Christen, Senior Economist at the Austrian Institute of Economic Research (Wifo), told The Local that 80 per cent of Austria’s gas is imported from Russia and that most of the EU is heavily dependent on Russian gas.

The activities of the Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank with significant exposure to Russian debt, were also questioned.

Nehammer said that the bank has many branches not only in Russia but that it is also a significant employer in Ukraine. He added that Raiffeisen “immediately supported” the sanctions against Russia and that circumvention of the measures would not be accepted in Austria.

The Austrian chancellor was the most recent of several EU heads of state to visit Ukraine. This Friday, EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen was also in Kyiv. She said that “Ukraine belongs with the European family”.

Zelensky stated that the solidarity visits are a “beautiful signal” that the world stands with Ukraine.

UKRAINE

Austrian chancellor leaves to visit Ukraine

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer on Friday left to travel to Kyiv, according to his office, one of the first EU leaders to visit Ukraine after images of corpses in the town of Bucha came to light.

Published: 8 April 2022 19:06 CEST
“Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer left this evening for his visit to Ukraine,” the chancellory said in a statement.

Nehammer indicated earlier in the week he would visit Ukraine.

Nehammer’s visit comes as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visited Bucha on Friday on a trip to Ukraine along with the bloc’s diplomatic chief Josep Borrell.

Nehammer is expected to travel to Bucha, near Kyiv, on Saturday, according to a statement from his office.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russian troops of being behind the killings in the town, but the Kremlin has denied any responsibility and suggested images of corpses were “fakes”.

“Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer left this evening for his visit to Ukraine with a delegation and media representatives,” the chancellory said.

Besides visiting Bucha, Nehammer is planning to meet Zelensky followed by a press conference and a meeting with Prime Minister Denys Shmygal on Saturday.

He is also planning to meet Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko before returning later Saturday.

“It is important that, within the framework of our neutrality, we support Ukraine on both a humanitarian and a political level,” Nehammer said in a statement.

“What is happening in Ukraine, and in particular in many cities of Ukraine, is a terrible war of aggression against the civilian population,” he said.

He said that independent and international experts should get to the bottom of “the war crimes that have come to light”.

“Those responsible for these crimes must and will be held accountable,” he said. Violence in the town of Bucha, where authorities say hundreds were killed — including some found with their hands bound — has become a byword for allegations of brutality inflicted under Russian occupation.

The Czech, Polish and Slovenian prime ministers visited Kyiv on March 15, before Russian troops withdrew from around the capital, in the first trip by European Union leaders since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24.

