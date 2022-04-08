Read news from:
OPINION: Trains are in fashion so why is rail travel across Europe still so difficult?

Would you prefer to travel across Europe by train rather than plane this summer? It’s not nearly as simple as it should be, especially given the urgency of the climate crisis, explains specialist Jon Worth.

Published: 8 April 2022 12:42 CEST
Travelers speak together in a sleeper car of the Paris-Nice night train, between Paris and Nice, on May 20, 2021 on the day it returns to service after being stopped since December 2017. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

Buried away in the latest report by the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change about the changes needed in different sectors to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions is this startling graphic (below) – it is in the transport sector where the costs to decarbonise are lowest, and even have cost savings associated with them.

So with spring blossom in the trees and thoughts turning to planning summer holiday trips, why not look for a greener route to the sun – by taking the train rather than the plane?

In terms of the public debate, trains are back in fashion.

On the back of Greta Thunberg’s efforts to shame those who fly, and to push greener alternatives instead, media from The New York Times to the BBC are discussing the renaissance of long distance travel by train in Europe, especially night trains.

One railway company – Austria’s ÖBB – has seized the moment and has ordered a fleet of 33 new 7 carriage night trains, the first of which will be on Europe’s tracks from December this year.

The argument for night trains is a simple one, namely that by travelling at night you save yourself a night in a hotel at your destination, and passengers are happy to make a longer trip while they are asleep than they would during the day – when passengers normally will not spend more than 6 hours in a train.

The problem is that beyond ÖBB’s plans comparatively little is happening in long distance cross border night trains in Europe.

There are dozens of further connections where night trains would make sense – think of routes like Amsterdam-Marseille or Cologne to Warsaw for example – but we cannot hope that the Austrians will run those. The European Commission conservatively estimated in December 2021 that at least 10 more night train routes, over and above those planned by ÖBB, would be economically viable, and running those lines would need at least 170 new carriages to be ordered. But so far no operator has been tempted.

The main players in European rail – Deutsche Bahn, Renfe, SNCF and Trenitalia – have no interest in night trains, and even only limited interest in cross border rail at all.

More profitable national daytime services are their focus. The French and Italian governments have been making noises to push SNCF and Trenitalia respectively to run more night time services but – you guessed it – only on national routes.

A few small private players have sought to run night services – Sweden’s Snälltåget and Amsterdam-based European Sleeper for example, but they have struggled to scale.

All of this is on top of the headaches that cross border rail in Europe has faced for years, namely the difficulty of booking tickets on international trains (sometimes two or more tickets are needed), timetables that are not in sync if you have to change train at a border, and lack of clear information and compensation if something goes wrong. Even finding out what trains run is often a headache, as no complete European railway timetable exists.

The EU nominated 2021 as the European Year of Rail with the aim of drawing attention to what rail can do in Europe, but the year closed with scant little progress on any of this multitude of thorny problems – in the main because the railway companies themselves do not want to solve them.

Helping intrepid cross border travellers find their way around these practical barriers has become a kind of cottage industry in the social media era.

Communities of sustainable transport nerds of which I am a part on Facebook and Twitter help each other to find the best routes and cheapest tickets, and the venerable Man in Seat 61 website acts as a kind of FAQ for international rail. 

There’s nothing quite like waking up on a summer morning and seeing the sun on the Mediterranean or the wooded slopes of the Alps out of the window of a night train. But travel experiences like that are not nearly as simple or mainstream as they should be – and it is high time the railway industry stepped up.

Are you hoping to travel across Europe by train instead of plane but finding it difficult to organise? Feel free to get in touch and with Jon’s expertise we’ll try to help you. Email [email protected]

Jon Worth is a Berlin-based blogger who specialises in European train travel. You can his original post on this subject HERE.

COVID-19 RULES

Reader question: When is Austria dropping the mask mandate?

Austrians still need to wear an FFP2 mask when going to most public indoor places, like bars and museums. When will the rules be eased?

Published: 8 April 2022 13:17 CEST
As the numbers of new infections slowly fall in Austria, requests are growing for the alpine country to relax the few Covid rules still in place, mainly the FFP2 mask mandate.

After a few weeks of “freedom”, when the country had removed almost all Covid restrictions, the Federal Government brought back mandatory FFP2 masks indoors as cases soared.

Masks are currently mandatory for all closed indoor public spaces, means of transport, throughout the trade, for physical services, in gastronomy (but not while sitting down), in hotels, sports facilities, cultural and leisure facilities, at places of work, in retirement and nursing homes and in hospitals.

READ ALSO: UPDATED: Austria brings back mandatory FFP2 masks indoors as Covid cases soar

When entering a workplace, a mask must be worn if the risk of catching Covid-19 is not minimised by other protective measures.

The mask mandate does not apply to people that work alone. Still, it does apply to indoor meetings of more than 100 people unless everyone can provide proof of 3G – the same rules for nightclubs.

When will Austria drop these rules?

As the number of new cases drops significantly in Austria, there have been requests to ease the restrictions, especially with summer getting closer.

Virologist Dorothee von Laer told Austrian media that removing the mask mandate would be “justifiable” if numbers kept dropping. However, she did ask people to take personal responsibility once this happens.

The regulation to wear masks indoors is in place until April 16th, meaning that Austria could see the end of mandatory masks after Easter.

The rules could be extended or replaced by a less strict set, such as regulation mandating the use of masks in fewer places or allowing medical masks rather than only the FFP2 variety. 

READ ALSO: Travel: What are Austria’s current entry and Covid rules?

What are the rules in other countries?

The mask mandate has been significantly eased in many European countries. In neighbouring Germany, for example, a nationwide mask requirement only applies in public transport, hospitals or nursing homes.

In Switzerland, the last nationwide COVID measures were lifted earlier this month. However, different regulations may apply in individual cantons. Croatia has also removed most Covid restrictions, including mask mandates, just ahead of Easter.

READ ALSO: Five spring destinations from Austria – and the Covid rules in place

Italy has a mask requirement for most indoor places – outside in crowded areas, though rules are expected to be eased in early May.

Current Covid numbers

This Friday, 8, Austria recorded 14,085 new infections in 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry. There are 2,598 people hospitalised with Covid, 151 fewer than the day before.

Just over 200 people are currently in intensive care units because of the disease, which has claimed 16,168 lives in Austria so far.

Only 68.89 percent of the country has a valid vaccine certificate, with numbers falling as people fail to go for their booster shots before the expiration of the primary immunisation.

