Austria: What you need to know about the Ferrero product recall

The Italian candy manufacturer has announced a large recall of some of its products in several countries due to salmonella contamination. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 8 April 2022 11:09 CEST
kinder chocolate products
Several Ferrero products have been recalled in Austria and other European countries. (Photo by Tom Morel on Unsplash)

The chocolate producer Ferrero, which owns brands like Nutella, Kinder, and Ferrero Rocher, announced a widespread recall of some of its products due to salmonella.

The news was received with concern by consumers, mainly since the recall focused on selected Kinder batches – most of them marketed to children, and due to the close proximity of Easter. Several of the recalled products are ‘Easter Eggs’. 

The company stated that it is working with the Food Safety Authority in Austria over a “possible link to many internationally reported salmonella cases”.

Ferrero Österreich said that none of its products has tested positive for the bacteria, but they “take this matter very seriously” and voluntarily recall some of its products as a precaution.

Here’s what you need to know about the case.

Which products were recalled?

Several Kinder batches of Kinder Schokobons, Kinder Überraschung, Kinder Mini Eggs, Kinder Mix, and Kinder Maxi Mix are in the list of products recalled. You can see a complete list here.

The company and health authorities advise people not to consume any of these products. If you have them at home, certain supermarket chains have already announced that they can be returned for a refund without the need for proof of purchase.

What is salmonella?

Salmonella is a type of bacteria that can cause an illness called salmonellosis. The symptoms are usually diarrhoea, fever, and stomach cramps. They start from six hours to six days after infection and last four to seven days, according to the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA).

In the European Union, over 91,000 cases are reported each year. Most people will recover within a few days without antibiotics, but treatment, and hospitalisation, could be needed in some cases.

The bacteria can spread to humans through contaminated foods. It is most frequently found in eggs and raw meat from pigs, turkeys, and chickens.

Safe handling of these products can prevent or reduce the risk posed by contaminated food.

What happened to cause the recall?

An outbreak of salmonella cases called the attention of the EFSA. Early this week, 134 cases had been reported, mainly among children under 10 years old.

The authorities tracked the origin of the infections to “specific chocolate products“.

The authorities launched product recalls in several countries, including Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, and the UK, while Ferrero is organising recalls in countries like Austria.

According to the most recent data from April 6th, there have been no confirmed or probable cases in Austria. Belgium has 26 potential cases, France has 20 confirmed cases, and Germany has four confirmed and three probable cases.

Where did it all begin?

Ferrero said it has identified a genotype match between reported salmonella cases in Europe and its plant in Arlon, Belgium.

The company identified the point of origin as a filter at the outlet of two raw material tanks and is currently investigating the case.

“Ferrero took actions, including the removal of the filter, and significantly increased the already high level of controls on semi-finished and finished products”, the manufacturer added.

What should I do now?

Check if you have any of the recalled products and take them back to the supermarket. If you or your family members show any symptoms of the disease, get in touch with your doctor for further information.

Most people recover from a salmonella infection in up to a week and should drink extra fluids in the meantime, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Useful vocabulary

Rückruf – recall
SalmonellenErkrankungen – Salmonella sickness
Betroffene Produkten – affected products
Kunden – clients/customers

PARTNER CONTENT

Mental health and living abroad: New data reveals the most common pitfalls

Studying or working abroad is a fantastic experience for many, offering new experiences and perspectives. However, it can also provide significant challenges, especially with regards to wellbeing and mental health.

Published: 28 March 2022 15:04 CEST
Mental health and living abroad: New data reveals the most common pitfalls

Many people experience significant challenges to their general wellbeing and mental health when moving to – and living in – another country. This can take many forms, such as:

  • Difficulty accessing medication, particularly medication prescribed in the previous country of residence.
  • Not being able to navigate the local health system to book an appointment.
  • Not being able to find the right ingredients for a vegan or vegetarian diet.

In partnership with AXA Global Healthcare, we take a look at some of the major issues facing international professionals, as well as what can be done to look after health and general wellbeing as an expat.

Difficulties faced

Having moved to Berlin from Saudi Arabia to study and work in HR, Hanan Asgar was excited about the opportunities Germany offered. As she says: “I wanted freedom, respect and equality for myself and my generation.”

However, the combination of being completely new in a foreign country, together with an unfortunate incident in her first few days in her new homeland – about which Hanan had no one to speak to – meant that Hanan began to feel isolated and anxious.

She tells us: “My anxiety grew and I actually ended up locking myself in my dorm room and questioning my choice of moving to Germany. But after some reflection, I realised that it was me who was missing out on the lectures I was avoiding. So I took the courage to step out again and face what was to come.”

Living and working abroad, far from home, can present a number of obstacles. Learn more about how AXA provides mental health and wellbeing healthcare as part of its global health plans 

Hanan subsequently underwent treatment for anxiety and depression with a therapist, and has now been living happily in Berlin for the past six years.

Hanan’s experience with initial culture shock and mental health challenges, while living and working abroad, is shared by many expats. A social listening study conducted by AXA* in 2021, across six popular nations or regions for those living abroad, discovered:

  • Anxiety was the most common difficulty faced by expats in France, the Scandinavian countries and the United Kingdom – 24%, 27% and 32% respectively.
  • Depression was the second most commonly experienced challenge.
  • Those in France were most likely to experience anxiety and depression regarding the consequences of Brexit.
  • Other issues that those in France, Scandinavia and the United Kingdom identified as obstacles associated with living abroad, included dealing with chronic illness (such as living with a condition like diabetes), safety concerns (for example, crime) and stress related to the workplace.  

Exercise can help deal with stress. Photo: Getty Images

Strategies that work 

Fortunately, the AXA study also shows that there are a number of strategies that work when dealing with health and general wellbeing issues. Their study found the following:

  • Building strong support networks and healthy relationships with friends and co-workers was seen as important by expats in all countries.
  • Building strong support networks, as well as spending time on entertainment and hobbies, were particularly important to those living in the United Kingdom
  • Exercise – outdoor, or in a gym – was particularly helpful to those in Scandinavia and France, while those in France reported that they had also had specific success with mindfulness practice and good nutrition.
  • The most effective and useful strategy that AXA discovered, however, was proactive and preventative healthcare, such as accessing a GP or qualified psychologist. 

Discover more ways to look after mind and body while living abroad with AXA and their Mind Health Service 

Seeking out the right health professionals for both body and mind can significantly reduce the levels of anxiety and depression experienced by those living abroad. Regular check-ups can prevent conditions becoming chronic, while discussing mental health and wellbeing can substantially reduce the pressure that many feel. Prevention, as the saying goes, is better than cure.

Hanan Asgar moved from Saudia Arabia to Berlin. Photo: Supplied

Ensuring you have the right healthcare

Finding the right health professionals abroad can be difficult due to language differences, cultural attitudes and varying levels of healthcare. As Hanan reports of her own experience: “I sought professional help and it was quite challenging to find a therapist who spoke English. It took months just for an initial appointment. In the meantime, I would go to an emergency psychological help centre or ask a friend to be around. It all worked out in the end, but it did take a mental toll on me”. 

This is why finding a health insurance provider that offers fast and effective links with health professionals is key. When looking for an insurance plan, consider what AXA has to offer, and the Mind Health Service1 they provide for their customers.

Included with all individual and small business coverage plans, the Mind Health Service provides up to six telephone-based sessions for those covered, in addition to their Virtual Doctor Service2. It’s easy and fast to connect to a qualified psychologist who speaks your language, wherever you are in the world, whenever you need it. There is no extra charge for this service for individual, family or SME customers, it has no impact on your excess and outpatient or policy allowances, and can also be used by anybody who is covered by your plan. 

Living abroad is, for many, the experience of a lifetime. The memories and friendships created can endure long after we’ve returned home. That’s why it’s so important to ensure that the care and support is there to ensure you can keep enjoying your new country.

Ensure that your time overseas is happy and healthy.  Access up to six telephone sessions with a qualified psychologist through AXA’s Mind Health Service, available at no extra charge as part of all individual coverage plans

*Social media listening, commissioned by AXA – Global Healthcare, conducted by Listen + Learn from 2018-21, across six regions: Canada, Dubai, France, Hong Kong, Scandinavia and UK

¹The Mind Health Service is provided by Teladoc Health
²The Virtual Doctor Service is provided by Teledoc Health

AXA Global Healthcare (EU) Limited. Registered in Ireland number 630468. Registered Office: Wolfe Tone House, Wolfe Tone Street, Dublin 1. AXA Global Healthcare (EU) Limited is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.

AXA Global Healthcare (UK) Limited. Registered in England (No. 03039521). Registered Office: 20 Gracechurch Street, London, EC3V 0BG, United Kingdom. AXA Global Healthcare (UK) Limited is authorised and regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority.

