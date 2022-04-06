Read news from:
TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Every weekday, The Local brings you an English-language summary of the news you need to know in Austria.

Published: 7 April 2022 07:19 CEST
A woman reads notes supporting Ukraine during the war with Russia at Saint Stephen's cathedral in Vienna
People have been posting notes supporting Ukraine during the war with Russia at Saint Stephen's cathedral in Vienna. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

The number of Covid-19 cases should halve in a week

Covid-19 infections are now noticeably falling in Austria, and the Covid-19 forecast consortium believes the number will almost halve by next week. The number of infected people treated in hospitals should also decrease. According to the forecast, the seven-day incidence should drop from its current figure of 1,260 to 740 by Wednesday next week, though a fluctuation is possible within a range of 590 to 980. 

The positivity rates have not increased in any state, meaning that reducing testing is not a factor in the falling numbers. Testing is also decreasing, last week around 810,000 tests were carried out on Wednesday, whereas one week later, around 361,000 tests were made.  

READ MORE: How tourists, visitors and residents can get free Covid tests

Austria’s President meets Irish President at the Vienna Hofburg

Austria’s Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen met the Irish President Michael D. Higgins at Vienna’s Hofburg. Following the meeting, Van der Bellen said the war crimes in Ukraine could “not be tolerated”, and said Austria would not “back down” until the bloodshed is over. Van der Bellen conceded that Austria has so far been against possible EU import embargo for Russian gas, but said there were different levels of dependency on Russian gas among EU countries and it was necessary not just for households but for industry. 

 Higgins and Austria’s Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler (Greens) also discussed the role of neutral countries such as Ireland and Austria against the background of the Ukraine war. “ Our joint, European response to this proves that we are taking united action against aggressors and that, even as neutral countries, we do not shy away from repelling the Russian attack with all available political means and with tightened sanctions,” said Kogler.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: The history behind Austria’s neutrality

Chance to recycle FFP2 masks

A company which makes Austria’s mandatory FFP2 masks in Vorarlberg has now started a new recycling system. This will give people the option to dispose of masks so they can be reused for oil absorbing textiles or as a cushion filler.  Grabher-Group GmbH has already installed its first recycling boxes in Lustenau, broadcaster ORF reports. 

Around 1.2 million people in Austria are seriously overweight

Around 16.6 of Austria’s population are severely overweight according to research carried out by the Institute for Advanced Studies (IHS). Half the population is either overweight or obese – around 2.5 million people. 

Austria’s government drivers keep crashing cars

Austria’s press has been intrigued this week by an anonymous letter claiming two bodyguards of Austria’s Chancellor had crashed a car while drunk, in addition to allegations that the bodyguards carried out childcare duties, personal errands and enjoyed drinking with the chancellor’s family. Chancellor Karl Nehammer was so infuriated by the report and the opposition SPÖ subsequent parliamentary questions that he called a press conference and said “a red line in the political debate” had been crossed,” in “in which the untruth is alleged and the safety of my family is massively endangered”, broadcaster ORF reports.

Now the Krone newspaper has found out the driver of Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler (Greens) also crashed his car in a parking lot in March. In this case, the driver had not been drinking. 

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Every weekday, The Local brings you an English-language summary of the news you need to know in Austria.

Published: 6 April 2022 09:14 CEST
Green pass validity extended by next week

The validity of the “Green Passport” will be extended. Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) announced on the broadcaster ORF “Report” on Tuesday that the extension would be in place by the beginning of next week at the latest.

He made assurances that Austrians’ Easter holidays would not be affected by  an expiring green pass, which shows proof of a Covid-19 vaccination or recovery from the disease. He also said the current reduced testing regime will last until autumn.

READ MORE: Why are the numbers of fully-vaccinated people going down in Austria?

More EU sanctions against Russia

The EU tightened its sanctions against Russia again on Wednesday. It is believed to  have proposed a ban on coal imports, an insider told the Reuters news agency. Wood, cement, rubber, chemicals and luxury foods and drinks such as caviar and vodka are also to be included in the sanctions list.

The export of semiconductors, high-tech machines, certain liquid gas technology and other equipment is to be banned. Russian ships and trucks should not be allowed to enter EU countries.

While Austria and Germany have spoken against a gas or oil embargo, several German and Austrian economists have repeatedly spoken out in favour of stopping Russian oil imports in recent weeks. 

The boss of Wifo (the Austrian Institute of Economic Research) Gabriel Felbermayr supports this plan, the Wiener Zeitung newspaper reports. 

Unlike gas, only ten percent of domestic oil imports come from Russia. Almost half of the oil consumed in Austria comes from Kazakhstan and Iraq. Oil exports make up around a third of Russian exports, compared to gas, which is only seven percent. In theory, an oil embargo would hit Russia’s economy harder than gas sanctions.

The Vienna Institute for International Economic Comparisons (wiiw) expects the Russian economy to shrink by between seven and 15 percent this year, while inflation in Russia could rise to 30 percent.

Gas import ban ‘unrealistic’ says Austria’s Chancellor

Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) has described an active import ban on Russian natural gas as “unrealistic” at a crisis cabinet meeting in the Federal Ministry of Defence on Tuesday. Austria is trying to diversify its gas imports and create more sustainable energy production. “Unfortunately, that doesn’t happen overnight,” he told the meeting, broadcaster ORF reports. 

READ MORE: Austria’s Nehammer to visit Zelensky in Ukraine

Austria does not plan to expel Russian diplomats

Despite many other EU countries expelling Russian diplomats, Austria’s Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg does not want to follow suit. He told the ORF Zib 2 programme that he found it “regrettable” that each state was acting individually, rather than in co-ordination with each other.

He said expelling Russian diplomats would lead to Austrian diplomats being expelled from Russia. However, he said he would “reserve the right to expel diplomats,” and criticised the Russian embassy in Vienna as a “propaganda machine.” He also said there could be no return to Austria’s previous relationship with Vladimir Putin, stating “We all misjudged him.”

Opposition SPÖ party calls for Austria to do more as inflation hits almost seven percent

The opposition SPÖ leader Pamela Rendi-Wagner criticised the government for allowing benchmark rents on Altbau apartments and buildings to rise, as inflation hits almost seven percent in Austria, at a special meeting of the National Council on Tuesday. She said the rent increases would force inflation even higher.

She argued people were starting to have to choose between eating or heating due to rising energy and food prices, while energy companies made big profits and the Ministry of Finance received VAT revenues on electricity and gas.

The SPÖ leader also criticised the recent warning by Finance Minister Magnus Brunner (ÖVP) that unions had to hold back on wage rounds in order to prevent a spiral of wage savings.

However, Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) defended his measures, citing recent cost-of-living packages designed to help people particularly affected by rising energy costs. He also referred to the suspension of the green electricity flat rate, which would relieve all households, broadcaster ORF reports.

50,000 refugees from Ukraine now registered in Austria, including 5,000 schoolchildren

So far around 50,000 refugees from Ukraine are registered in Austria, most of them women and children. Around 5,000 children and young people who have fled Ukraine are now enrolled in the schools.

The largest number of Ukrainian students are in Vienna (around 1,300) and Lower Austria (around 1,400), followed by Styria and Upper Austria (around 500 each), Tyrol (around 400), Carinthia, Salzburg and Burgenland (around 300) and Vorarlberg (around 100), broadcaster ORF reports.

‘Ghost’ cruise ship finally taken away

A river cruise ship in Vienna which was stranded in front of the marina in Döbling for two years after its operator went bankrupt during the Covid-19 pandemic has finally been taken away. The ship left Vienna on Monday evening, broadcaster ORF reports.

