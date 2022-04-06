Read news from:
UKRAINE

Why is Austria not expelling Russian diplomats?

As countries across the EU expel Russian diplomats following reports of atrocities in Ukraine, Austria is taking a different approach. Here’s why.

Published: 6 April 2022 13:05 CEST
Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg. Photo: JOHANNA GERON / POOL / AFP
Austria’s Foreign Minister Alexander Schellenberg (ÖVP) has criticised other EU nations for expelling Russian diplomats and said Austria would not follow the same path – yet.

Schallenberg, of the Austrian People’s Party (ÖVP), said Austria did not agree with the policy of expelling diplomats in bulk and lamented that states were acting individually, not collectively.

The comments were made during an interview with ORF’s ZiB 2 on Tuesday evening and Schallenberg said he is concerned that Russia would take “reciprocal action” if Austria was to expel Russian diplomats from the country.

But Schallenberg also described the Russian embassy in Vienna as a “propaganda machine” and didn’t rule out the possibility of declaring diplomats undesirable if there is evidence to support it.

Douglas Hoyos, Secretary General of the New Austria and Liberal Forum (NEOS), has already called for Schallenberg to take “decisive action” and expel Russian diplomats.

Hoyos said: “The behaviour of the Russian embassy in Vienna is simply unacceptable and requires correspondingly harsh reactions.”

On Monday, Schallenberg defended his decision to not expel Russian diplomats during a conference in Berlin and referenced Austria’s role as the official seat of the United Nations.

Prior to the reports of atrocities committed against civilians in Bucha in Ukraine, Schallenberg had stated there would be no return to the “status quo” with Russia. 

Hundreds of Russian diplomats expelled across Europe

Since Monday, more than 200 Russian diplomats have been told to leave EU countries after reports of civilian deaths in Ukrainian towns hit news outlets around the world.

Austria is currently an outlier in its political approach after Germany, France, Lithuania, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Slovenia, Romania, Portugal, Estonia and Latvia all expelled Russian diplomats.

Neighbouring Slovenia referred to Article 11 of the Vienna Diplomatic Rights Convention in its decision, which allows states to reduce the number of diplomats in their country to the same number as in the other country. Slovenia then expelled 33 of 41 diplomats from the Russian embassy in Ljubljana. 

Additionally, EU Foreign Policy chief Josep Borrell confirmed that 19 employees from the Russian representation in the bloc have been expelled “for engaging in activities contrary to their diplomatic status”, as reported by Bloomberg.

UKRAINE

Austria’s Nehammer to visit Zelensky in Ukraine

The plans were announced on Tuesday following reports of atrocities committed against Ukrainian civilians in the town of Bucha, a suburb of Kyiv.

Published: 5 April 2022 16:11 CEST
Austrian Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer is planning to visit President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Ukraine in the coming days.

Nehammer will make the journey with the aim to “continue to provide Ukraine with the best possible humanitarian and political support”, although details about the trip are limited due to “security reasons”.

Last month, Zelenskiy was denied permission to address the Austrian parliament on the grounds that Austria is a neutral country but Nehammer spoke with Zelenskiy in a phone call on Monday night.

On Tuesday he then confirmed he will travel to Ukraine to meet with Zelenskiy. 

In a Tweet Nehammer said: “I was on the phone with the President @ZelenskyyUa yesterday. We have discussed that I will travel to #Ukraine to get an idea of the situation on site and to talk about further assistance.”

According to the Kurier, Austria has already provided Ukraine with more than €17.5 million from the Foreign Disaster Fund, as well as 10,000 helmets and over 9,100 protective vests for civilian use. 

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Foreign Policy Representative Josep Borrell will also travel to Kyiv this week.

