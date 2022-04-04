Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Austria’s Finance Minister rejects Russian gas embargo

Austria’s Finance Minister has said he rejects an immediate embargo on Russian energy, despite the atrocities in Bucha carried out in the war against Ukraine. Magnus Brunner (ÖVP) made the statement before a meeting of the Eurogroup in Luxembourg on Monday.

Brunner said Austria, like Germany, is heavily dependent on Russian gas. While the medium-term goal is to become more independent it would be “unrealistic” to make the switch overnight. Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg (ÖVP) has also spoken out in the Ö1-Mittagsjournal against an embargo on Russian gas, saying sanctions would hit the wrong people. Other sanctions are expected.

Covid-19 infections are falling in Austria

The Covid-19 infection numbers in Vienna are finally falling, according to the city’s councillor Peter Hacker, and he expects them decrease significantly by the end of April, he told the Vienna Today programme.

The statistician Erich Neuwirth also sees signs for optimism across Austria, noting the positive rate of the tests has fallen. This indicates dropping case numbers are not just due to the new restrictions on testing, the Krone reports. Complexity researcher Peter Klimek says that due to more than 2.6 million Covid-19 cases in Austria, many are now immune. He also says seasonality plays a role in the improved numbers.

Blossom and fruit expected to survive April cold snap

Farmers tending apricot trees in the Wachau had to light special ovens in the orchards at the weekend to protect blossom which came into bloom in March due to the warm temperatures. Across Austria temperatures fell below freezing over the weekend and on Monday night. However, the Chamber of Agriculture of Lower Austria told the Austrian Press Agency that no major damage had been done, the Krone newspaper reports. Warmer weather should be on the way by Wednesday.

Catchup swimming lessons offered in Vienna to schoolchildren

Vienna is offering 10-day intensive swimming courses to all children in the 3rd grade and up who missed out on swimming lessons due to lockdown for just 25 euros this summer. Those on low incomes will not have to pay. Registration will be available in May and can be done either at the pool or online here.

The courses will take place at the following locations

Monday to Friday, at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.:

July 4th to 15th: Simmering and Döbling indoor swimming pools

July 18th to 29th: indoor swimming pools in Hietzing and Großfeldsiedlung

August 1st to 12th: indoor swimming pools in Hietzing and Großfeldsiedlung

15 to 26 August: Floridsdorf and Donaustadt indoor swimming pools

In addition, children of school age will be able to go swimming for free six times at indoor and outdoor pools from the beginning of July to the end of September 2022 with an accompanying adult.