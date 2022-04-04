For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Every weekday, The Local brings you an English-language summary of the news you need to know in Austria.
Published: 5 April 2022 07:03 CEST
The blossoming apricot trees in the Wachau area should be fine despite the recent cold snap. (Photo by ALEX HALADA / AFP)
For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Every weekday, The Local brings you an English-language summary of the news you need to know in Austria.
Published: 4 April 2022 08:46 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments