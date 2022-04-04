Read news from:
Austria
TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Every weekday, The Local brings you an English-language summary of the news you need to know in Austria.

Published: 4 April 2022 08:46 CEST
Blooming apricot trees in the Wachau area.
It's beautiful spring weather again today. (Photo by ALEX HALADA / AFP)

Austria’s Chancellor condemns Russian war crimes

Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer has joined Europe’s political leaders in condemning Russian atrocities in the Ukrainian city of Bucha and areas around Kyiv.

He tweeted that “war crimes were committed” and “those responsible must be held accountable”.

Special debate to help Austrians with high inflation

The opposition SPÖ party has called an emergency meeting so the Austrian federal government can discuss ways to lessen the impact of sky rocking inflation in Austria. The meeting will take place on Tuesday. 

The leader of the SPÖ, Pamela Rendi-Wagner is calling for income tax to be cut, for pensions to be adjusted for inflation, tax cuts on fuel, gas and electricity and the withdrawal of the benchmark rent increase. In addition, she wants to create a ten percent windfall tax on the profits of energy companies. 

Close relationship between Austria’s far right and Russia uncovered

Newly discovered documents uncover the close relationship between Europe’s far right parties and the Kremlin, broadcaster ORF reports, commenting they  were closer than expected. The parties with links to Russia are generally Eurosceptic, against immigration and believe in ‘family values’.

The documents disclose details about  Austrian politicians such as Heinz-Christian Strache and Johannes Hübner, both FPÖ, and their links to Russia.

Documents and e-mails were leaked to the London Dossier Centre, an investigative journalism nonprofit organisation. They show that an employee of the Russian oligarch Konstantin Malofeev’s Zargrad group suggested that the FPÖ politician Johannes Hübner could work in Austria to have sanctions against Russia lifted.

The fee for this service was quoted as $20,000, plus an additional $15,000 “if a vote is successful.” In June 2016, Hübner introduced a motion for a resolution in parliament called “Lifting of sanctions against Russia”, which was rejected.

Hundreds of thousands of vaccine certificates in Austria due to expire

Around 456,000 people in Austria have let their ‘Green Pass” corona vaccination certificates expire and have not received any further vaccinations. 

The Ministry of Health announced on Thursday that 600,000 green passes will expire by May if those affected do not recover from Covid-19 or get more jabs.

There is still no solution for people who received third booster vaccinations which are due to expire before a fourth vaccination is recommended, but the Ministry of Health has made assurances there will be a timely solution.

Vienna calls for more funding to deal with thousands of Ukrainian school children

More than 13,000 people who fled Ukraine have already registered themselves as living in Vienna. Around 40 percent are children and young people. This presents Viennese kindergartens and schools with major challenges, the Vienna Chamber of Labour (AK) told Radio Vienna on Monday.

The Chamber predicts around 13,000 refugee children under the age of six will need childcare in Vienna this year – along with 27,000 children of compulsory school age.

The AK is asking for 55 million euros from the federal government to cope with the influx of children to the capital. A recent recruitment campaign to get retired teachers back into work has not been a huge success, with just five retired teachers returning to work, the AK said.

Lower Austria towns report parking problems

Towns surrounding Vienna in Lower Austria are starting to be filled up with people parking their cars and taking public transport into town, due to the capital’s new stricter parking measures, broadcaster ORF reports.

Parking zones will now be set up in Gerasdorf (district of Korneuburg) and Purkersdorf (district of St. Pölten), allowing only residents to park their permanently. Locals say they can no longer find parking spaces since the measures came into effect.

READ MORE: What you need to know about parking in Austria

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of today’s news on Friday

Every weekday, The Local brings you an English-language summary of the news you need to know in Austria.

Published: 1 April 2022 08:38 CEST
Putin threatens to turn off the gas

Vladimir Putin has threatened to cut off Western nations from Russia’s natural gas supplies. This could affect energy prices in Austria, which imports 80 percent of its gas from Russia.

Putin has signed a decree that foreign countries they must start paying for gas in Russian roubles or it will halt supplies. The new rules start on Friday April 1st. 

The German government said on Wednesday that Putin had assured German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in a telephone call “that nothing would change for European contractual partners”. The payments would continue to be made exclusively in euros and, as usual, would be transferred to Gazprombank, which is currently not affected by sanctions. The bank would then convert the money into roubles.

However, speaking on the broadcaster ORF’s ZIB2 programme, head of the Economic Research Institute (WIFO), Gabriel Felbermayr, did not rule out the possibility that Putin could turn off the gas tap at any time. He said this would plunge Germany and Austria into recession.

Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer tweeted late on Thursday “Germany and Austria stand side by side: We will keep calm and not relax the sanctions against Russia.”

READ MORE: 

Epidemiologist says everyone will need second booster by autumn

The epidemiologist Gerarld Garthlehner has said that everyone in Austria should get a second booster Covid-19 jab before the autumn, with vulnerable individuals getting boosted even earlier.

“We should all get the second booster sometime before autumn,” he told broadcaster ORF. He also said the government’s new scaled down testing regime was enough to keep people safe.

The modelling expert Peter Klimek also told  ORF reducing testing in Austria was epidemiologically justified due to the waning omicron wave. However, he expects a new wave of infections at least by autumn, if a new variant does not emerge before then.

Vienna’s new bike share scheme WienMobil Rad starts today.

The new rental bike system WienMobil Rad will be rolled out in Vienna on Friday. This will be the successor to the previous city bikes scheme. The new rental bikes will be made available by Wiener Linien. In future there will be bike rentals available to all districts.

The new bike sharing scheme will cost Vienna 2.3 million euros annually, with the contract running until 2031.

There are also one-off construction costs of 7.5 million euros, with 200 stations planned by autumn. In addition to the districts that already have Citybike stations, there will be twelve stations in Simmering, 16 in Floridsdorf, 21 in Donaustadt and seven in Liesing.

The standard rental rate is 60 cents for 30 minutes, and the bikes can be unlocked with a QR code and an app or a phone call. 

READ MORE: Everything that changes in Austria in April 2022

Test reductions are ‘bad April Fool’s joke’ according to Krone tabloid

The Kronen Zeitung newspaper has said the new reductions in tests planned by Austria’s Federal Government are like a “bad April Fool’s joke”, pointing out unlimited tests are available if you are prepared to say your throat is sore or you want to see your grandparents.

It writes: “In some federal states you have to lie to those responsible for possible symptoms in the face, in others a wrong tick online is enough for the right result – the next free test!”

The newspaper points out there are so many exceptions and loopholes in the changes to testing, anyone who wants extra tests will be able to get them. Anyone who has hoarded tests at home can carry out a total of ten PCR tests in April, and those living in Vienna just have to click a box of one of the “exceptions” to receive a sixth gargle test in the Bipa store.

In addition, testing centres (Teststraßen (test streets), Gurgelboxen (Gurgle boxes) and Schnupfen-Checkboxen (sniffle check boxes) will remain open in the capital, and pharmacies in Vienna will continue to carry out tests. 

However, a government spokesman told the newspaper that people could end up paying for tests if they didn’t have a plausible reason why they needed one.

READ MORE: I’ve stashed away Covid tests. Can I use them from April?

Men in Austria are not taking any more paternity leave under new system
In 2002, a new child care allowance was introduced in Austria. replacing the earlier parental leave allowance. However, a study by the Institute for Family Research shows that it has not had the desired effect of getting more fathers to take time off to care for their young children. 

The new system intended to get 30 percent of fathers taking time off work to care for their kids. However, only 11.4 percent did this, about the same as under the old system.  

The new model, which made it possible for just the mother to receive the allowance for two years, had wide take up, showing the traditional division of  parenting roles.

However the partnership bonus, which paid out in a split of 50:50 or 60:40 between both parents, was used in only 1.3 percent of cases. The goal was three percent.

In addition, the family time bonus, known as Papamonat (Daddy month), under which men have a legal right to stay at home for a month immediately after the birth and receive a payment of 700 euros, was used much less frequently than expected.

On average, there were 6,000 cases in 2019 and 2020 instead of the expected 32,800, but measured in terms of annual births there was at least a slight increase (to 8.5 percent of births in 2020), broadcaster ORF reports.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: What you need to know about parental leave in Austria

Construction on Vienna’s new subways ‘not affected’ by shortage of raw materials

The lack of raw materials and the resulting increase in construction costs are causing problems for several large projects in Austria.

However, the subway construction project in Vienna has not yet been greatly affected. According to Wiener Linien, price fluctuations were priced into the 2.1 billion euro U2 extension and the new U5 line, broadcaster ORF reports.  

