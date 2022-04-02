First since 2019: Here are the best Easter Markets in Austria

Vienna is famous for its markets and fairs: the Christmas markets attract thousands of tourists (and locals) every year, bringing much joy to the otherwise cold and grey winter season.

Over summer, the city is packed with festivals (not least of them the biggest free open-air music festival in Europe: the Donauinselfest) and events. And there are many attractions for the Easter festivities, with beautiful markets opening up in town.

In 2020 and 2021, however, Easter markets were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions. In addition, Austria had some of Europe’s strictest lockdowns over spring 2020, with people only allowed to leave their homes for a few exceptions and emergencies.

Even though the markets are back, they will still need to follow current Covid restrictions. In Vienna, that means that any areas selling food and beverages will need to have 2G controls – only vaccinated or recovered people can join.

The main attractions

The markets traditionally open at the end of March and welcome the spring season with colourful eggs, arts and crafts, typical food and beverage, and many offers for children.

For those who don’t know what to expect at all, most of the decorations revolve around the traditional Eastern themes of eggs and bunnies. Though Austrians take the “egg” part of this very seriously. You will see eggs of all sizes and colours, hand-painted, cooked or ceramic, gigantic market decorations and more.

When it comes to food and drinks, wine season is starting again, with most Heurigen already open and with popup stores in the markets. While Christmas markets are famous for their Punsch and Glühwein, Easter market is where you can try Austrian traditional wines and maybe even a glass of Hugo spritzer, if the weather calls for it.

The drink can usually be paired with sausages, goulash, and other local dishes.

Ostermarkt Schloss Schönbrunn

This is probably the most well-known Easter market in Vienna. Set just outside of the beautiful Habsburg summer residence, giant colourful eggs surround the charming market stands. There are also sitting options, lots of food and drink sellers, and some arts and crafts options.

You can also take regional home foods, meats, jams, alpine cheeses and the traditional schnapps and family-owned brands of chutneys and liqueurs. For those who enjoy pastries, there are many apricot desserts, waffles, and the traditional Kaiserschmarrn.

The Schönbrunn market is big enough (there are 70 exhibitors in total) to offer activities and play areas for kids, including an Easter bunny workshop, where they can play around with marzipan in the shape of bunnies and create flower arrangements.

Ostermarkt Schloss Schönbrunn opens daily from 10am to 6:30pm. It will begin on April 2nd and last until April 19th.

Altwiener Ostermarkt am Freyung

This is one of the more charming and not as big markets in Vienna. Also on the same spot of one of the city’s main Christmas markets, Freyung now sees stands selling handcrafted items and numerous eggs of all colours and sizes. There, you can find the biggest tower of eggs in Europe, built with some 40,000 painted Easter eggs.

The market also has stands selling local food and drinks, including oils and honey, alpine cheeses and a roast Easter lamb. You can try delicious Austrian wines from Vienna and the surrounding areas too. There is a stage with daily events, including children’s plays and puppet shows. You can check out the complete list here.

The Altwiener market opens daily from 10am to 7:30pm. It starts on April 1st and runs until April 18th.

Am Hof

Not far from the Freyung market, the Am Hof Easter market has the same local food and beverage and decorated eggs vibe in a lovely location. The Am Hof offers many options for handcrafted goods, including clothes, soaps, and small decorative items.

Am Hof also has some larger food stands, offering options including cakes, pies, and delicious langos. It is definitely a favourite among locals, and there has been a market in the same location since the Middle Ages.

The Am Hof market opens from Monday to Thursday from 11am to 8pm and from Friday to Sunday from 10am to 8pm. Food and drinks are served until 9pm. It will start on April 1st and close on April 18th.

Markets outside of Vienna

The whole country celebrates Easter and the coming of spring, and you can find some very traditional markets all around. Here are some of the main ones, keep in mind that not all of them have been confirmed to take place in 2022 yet.

The Franziskanerplatz Easter Market in Graz, Styria, is the place to go for regional meat, schnapps and cheese specialities. For crafts and traditional gift items, head to the Easter Handicraft Market on Hauptplatz.

Salzburg’s Easter Festival begins every year on the Saturday before Palm Sunday with an opera premiere and ends on Easter Monday when the opera is traditionally performed a second time.

Salzburg’s traditional Easter Market is held at the Open Air Museum. This is the place to try out egg decorating, tying Palmbuschen bouquets, and for filling your Easter basket with ham, eggs, bacon, butter, cheese, sausages, honey, and home-made bread and candles. All products come from local farms and are sold directly by the farmers.

Klagenfurt’s Easter Market is held on the Neuer Platz, in front of the town hall. Browse dozens of stalls selling Easter goods, and enjoy live music and readings.

Villach Easter Market features a colourful mix of souvenirs and gift items. In addition to traditional Easter handicrafts such as decorative candles, you can also buy Carinthian farm products like ham and sausages and the traditional Reindling Easter cake.

Tyrol’s Easter festival features religious compositions, dance performances and chamber music at various venues across the province, including the Innsbruck Congress Centre.

Hall Easter Market has stalls offering Easter baskets, candles and eggs as well as regional delicacies, organic produce and Easter chocolate. A petting zoo with rabbits and lambs is sure to be a hit with young visitors, who can also make their own gifts at craft booths.

Innsbruck Easter Market features arts, authentic crafts, traditional music and food in the midst of the Old Town right in front of the iconic Golden Roof.