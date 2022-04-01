Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of today’s news on Friday

Every weekday, The Local brings you an English-language summary of the news you need to know in Austria.

Published: 1 April 2022 08:38 CEST
Tourists protect themselves from the rain with an umbrella as they visit the old town .
April showers this morning in Austria. (Photo by ALEXANDER KLEIN / AFP)

Putin threatens to turn off the gas

Vladimir Putin has threatened to cut off Western nations from Russia’s natural gas supplies. This could affect energy prices in Austria, which imports 80 percent of its gas from Russia.

Putin has signed a decree that foreign countries they must start paying for gas in Russian roubles or it will halt supplies. The new rules start on Friday April 1st. 

The German government said on Wednesday that Putin had assured German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in a telephone call “that nothing would change for European contractual partners”. The payments would continue to be made exclusively in euros and, as usual, would be transferred to Gazprombank, which is currently not affected by sanctions. The bank would then convert the money into roubles.

However, speaking on the broadcaster ORF’s ZIB2 programme, head of the Economic Research Institute (WIFO), Gabriel Felbermayr, did not rule out the possibility that Putin could turn off the gas tap at any time. He said this would plunge Germany and Austria into recession.

Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer tweeted late on Thursday “Germany and Austria stand side by side: We will keep calm and not relax the sanctions against Russia.”

READ MORE: 

Epidemiologist says everyone will need second booster by autumn

The epidemiologist Gerarld Garthlehner has said that everyone in Austria should get a second booster Covid-19 jab before the autumn, with vulnerable individuals getting boosted even earlier.

“We should all get the second booster sometime before autumn,” he told broadcaster ORF. He also said the government’s new scaled down testing regime was enough to keep people safe.

The modelling expert Peter Klimek also told  ORF reducing testing in Austria was epidemiologically justified due to the waning omicron wave. However, he expects a new wave of infections at least by autumn, if a new variant does not emerge before then.

Vienna’s new bike share scheme WienMobil Rad starts today.

The new rental bike system WienMobil Rad will be rolled out in Vienna on Friday. This will be the successor to the previous city bikes scheme. The new rental bikes will be made available by Wiener Linien. In future there will be bike rentals available to all districts.

The new bike sharing scheme will cost Vienna 2.3 million euros annually, with the contract running until 2031.

There are also one-off construction costs of 7.5 million euros, with 200 stations planned by autumn. In addition to the districts that already have Citybike stations, there will be twelve stations in Simmering, 16 in Floridsdorf, 21 in Donaustadt and seven in Liesing.

The standard rental rate is 60 cents for 30 minutes, and the bikes can be unlocked with a QR code and an app or a phone call. 

READ MORE: Everything that changes in Austria in April 2022

Test reductions are ‘bad April Fool’s joke’ according to Krone tabloid

The Kronen Zeitung newspaper has said the new reductions in tests planned by Austria’s Federal Government are like a “bad April Fool’s joke”, pointing out unlimited tests are available if you are prepared to say your throat is sore or you want to see your grandparents.

It writes: “In some federal states you have to lie to those responsible for possible symptoms in the face, in others a wrong tick online is enough for the right result – the next free test!”

The newspaper points out there are so many exceptions and loopholes in the changes to testing, anyone who wants extra tests will be able to get them. Anyone who has hoarded tests at home can carry out a total of ten PCR tests in April, and those living in Vienna just have to click a box of one of the “exceptions” to receive a sixth gargle test in the Bipa store.

In addition, testing centres (Teststraßen (test streets), Gurgelboxen (Gurgle boxes) and Schnupfen-Checkboxen (sniffle check boxes) will remain open in the capital, and pharmacies in Vienna will continue to carry out tests. 

However, a government spokesman told the newspaper that people could end up paying for tests if they didn’t have a plausible reason why they needed one.

READ MORE: I’ve stashed away Covid tests. Can I use them from April?

Men in Austria are not taking any more paternity leave under new system
In 2002, a new child care allowance was introduced in Austria. replacing the earlier parental leave allowance. However, a study by the Institute for Family Research shows that it has not had the desired effect of getting more fathers to take time off to care for their young children. 

The new system intended to get 30 percent of fathers taking time off work to care for their kids. However, only 11.4 percent did this, about the same as under the old system.  

The new model, which made it possible for just the mother to receive the allowance for two years, had wide take up, showing the traditional division of  parenting roles.

However the partnership bonus, which paid out in a split of 50:50 or 60:40 between both parents, was used in only 1.3 percent of cases. The goal was three percent.

In addition, the family time bonus, known as Papamonat (Daddy month), under which men have a legal right to stay at home for a month immediately after the birth and receive a payment of 700 euros, was used much less frequently than expected.

On average, there were 6,000 cases in 2019 and 2020 instead of the expected 32,800, but measured in terms of annual births there was at least a slight increase (to 8.5 percent of births in 2020), broadcaster ORF reports.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: What you need to know about parental leave in Austria

Construction on Vienna’s new subways ‘not affected’ by shortage of raw materials

The lack of raw materials and the resulting increase in construction costs are causing problems for several large projects in Austria.

However, the subway construction project in Vienna has not yet been greatly affected. According to Wiener Linien, price fluctuations were priced into the 2.1 billion euro U2 extension and the new U5 line, broadcaster ORF reports.  

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Every weekday, The Local brings you an English-language summary of the news you need to know in Austria.

Published: 31 March 2022 09:07 CEST
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Austria takes first steps towards gas rationing

Austria has triggered the first phase of its emergency plans to deal with possible gas supply disruption due to a possible payments stand-off with Russia. The reason is Russia’s announcement that future gas deliveries will need to be paid for in roubles, the climate ministry said on Wednesday. However, gas deliveries from Russia are currently continuing without restrictions.

READ MORE: 

The domestic gas storage tanks in Austria are 13 percent full, which corresponds to the average in recent years, broadcaster ORF reports. In Austria, 80 percent of gas deliveries come from Russia.

On Wednesday, the Russian President Vladimir Putin also assured German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) that European companies can continue to pay their bills for Russian gas in euros,  news agency Reuters reports. 

Nehammer to travel to Berlin to discuss Ukraine with German Chancellor 

Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer  and Integration Minister Susanne Raab (both ÖVP) are traveling to Berlin today to mee the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) and Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP). 

Nehammer wants to discuss how to bring about de-escalation and dialogue in Ukraine with Scholz. Both Austria and Germany are heavily dependent on Russian gas supplies and reject an energy embargo against Russia that Ukraine has called for.

Infections are falling across all states in Austria but risk level is still high

There are a decreasing number of infections in Austria, meaning the risk number assigned by the Covid-19 traffic light commission has decreased in all states this week. Nevertheless, all federal states and the state of Austria as a whole will remain red (the highest risk level) in the latest assessment from the commission.

Vienna has the best risk number at 189.4. This figure takes into account case numbers along with factors such as patient age and vaccination status. Last week it was 229.8. To go into the high-risk orange zone, the number will have to sink below 100. Carinthia has the worst value with 337.3. As far as the number of Covid-19 cases is concerned, Tyrol has the best numbers and Lower Austria the worst.

Who can get unlimited Covid-19 tests in April in Austria?

More details have been revealed about who will be eligible for unlimited Covid-19 testing once the offer is reduced to the general public in Austria in April. From Friday, April 1st, it will only be possible for most people to get five PCR and five antigen home tests per person per month. However, in hospitals, nursing homes and kindergartens, unlimited free testing can continue. Free testing will also remain for residents and staff at care facilities and health resorts. People who are 24-hour carers or assistants to disabled people are also exempt from the restriction, as are employees of rescue services. 

If you have a stash of Covid-19 tests stored away at home, these can still be used in April.  People with Covid-19 symptoms can also receive tests free of charge by calling the health hotline 1450.

READ MORE: Everything that changes in Austria in April 2022

Chair of anti-corruption committee accused of corruption

Yet another political scandal has been revealed in Austria. The Kronen Zietung reports the President of the National Council, Wolfgang Sobotka (ÖVP), who is also overseeing a committee looking into corruption within the ÖVP party, is being investigated for abuse of office. The reason for this is the discovery of phone messages from ex-polician Michael Kloibmüller which appear to show he interfered in the appointment process to a job in the Vienna Deputy State Police Headquarters in 2017. Andrea Jelinek applied to take on the job, but was prevented because she was believed to be too close to the rival SPÖ party, it is alleged. Sobotka has now resigned from chair of the committee looking into  corruption in Austrian politics. However, he says the accusations against him are politically motivated. SPÖ parliamentary group leader Jan Krainer pointed out an  ÖVP politician who is being investigated for corruption could not stay as chairman of a corruption investigation committee. 

Funds to help pets and animals of people fleeing Ukraine

Austria’s Ministry of Social Affairs is providing 65,000 euros to help animals which have accompanied displaced people coming from Ukraine. The Kronen Zeitung reports animal protection organisations have been in crisis mode since the beginning of the pandemic, and the war has exacerbated this situation. The money will be given to animal shelters, clubs and animal welfare organisations which are supporting  Ukrainian refugees in caring for their pets.

Covid-19 pandemic has led to more time spent doing housework 

Austrians are using the time they have saved on commuting during coronavirus pandemic to do more cleaning  according to a survey from ImmoScout24. The survey found 57 percent of Austrians use the time gained for housework, and people aged under 30 are doing the most extra cleaning, the Kronen Zietung reports.

Change to upper limit for Ukrainian earnings

Refugees from Ukraine will be allowed to earn up to 485 euros a month, instead of the usual 110 euros. The decision was announced by the Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) after a conference with the refugee state councillors in Austria. There will also be an increased payment of 60 euros per month for people who are housing refugees. This means that a total of 180 euros per person is available to pay for private accommodation, broadcaster ORF reports. This extra payment will also be available for anyone housing asylum seekers.

According to Karner, 40,000 people from Ukraine have already been registered so far, and around 7,000 are now available for the job market. Vienna City Councillor Peter Hacker estimates that 200,000 to 250,000 people from Ukraine could seek shelter in Austria in future.

SHOW COMMENTS