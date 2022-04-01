Read news from:
Is Austria set for a gas price hike – and what can you do to avoid it?

E-Control, Austria's energy regulator, says they "hope" energy prices will be on their way to normal by next winter but that saving energy "is the order of the day".

Published: 1 April 2022 15:56 CEST
gas energy, Spain
"Saving energy is the order of the day", Austria's energy authority says. Photo: Magnascan / Pixabay

This week, Austria activated a “gas alert” as part of its emergency plan to ensure gas supply for the country over fears that Russia would cut off supplies if Western countries refused to make payments in rubles.

This Friday, Austria’s chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) said that the country’s gas importer OV has not received any documents on a contract change regarding the currencies, Krone reported. 

Nehammer added that the Austrian company has contracts with Russian Gazprom valid until 2024 and specifically stating payments would be made in euros and dollars. He described the Kremlin’s demand that gas be paid in rubles as a “political announcement.”

Still, Austria is currently on the first stage of a gas alert, according to an announcement made this week by the Federal Government’s Crisis Cabinet together with E-Control, the country’s energy regulator.

The Local spoke with representatives of the energy authority to understand more about the gas supply situation in Austria and the perspectives for the future.

Though the regulator reiterates that “households fall under the so-called protected customers and do not have to expect any rationing of gas consumption”, they also reinforce that every individual can help reduce gas consumption and that saving energy, overall, is the “order of the day”.

What is the “gas alert” emergency plan?

The early warning stage means that the surveillance and monitoring system that has been in place for weeks “will be tightened even further”, E-Control says.

The authority and the Austrian Gas Grid Management (AGGM), two institutions responsible for the gas market in the country, will deliver daily reports to the Climate Protection Ministry and the Federal Government.

There are three stages in the emergency plan. Only the third one contains the possibility of adopting energy control measures such as rationing. Even so, they do not target households but industries instead, E-Control confirmed.

What is the current situation regarding gas supply in Austria?

The gas regulator stated that there is currently a full and regular supply of natural gas from Russia, both via Ukraine and other transport routes.

The storage level is also low but not at an abnormal level for this time of the year. Therefore, even if there is a restriction or stoppage of incoming gas, that would not necessarily cause a supply problem in the country.

The country has also used less gas than in years before, with consumption in February 2022 5.3% lower than the same month in 2021, primarily due to warmer weather for the month, according to E-Control data.

What happens next winter?

“We hope that the war in Ukraine will be over by then and that gas prices will have returned to a more or less normal level so that households will not have to fear gas price increases”, according to the Austrian energy authority.

At the same time, spring is traditionally the period for refilling gas storage supply, especially after a law was passed requiring a strategic gas reserve large enough to cover gas consumption for a cold January month, E-Control explains.

“The challenge, however, is to obtain a corresponding amount of gas at reasonable prices for filling the storage facilities. Alternatives are still being worked on”.

The supply is not at risk for this cold season. Still, Austria’s energy controller said that national and European measures must be taken to support the tank filling in the coming months.

One of the alternatives includes buying liquified natural gas (LNG) that can also be used for industrial processes and heating – LNG arriving to ship terminals in Italy could be transported to the landlocked country via pipelines.

Another alternative could be buying natural gas from other producers, such as Norway.

What can private consumers do right now?

“Every individual can help to reduce gas consumption”, E-Control said.

“Saving energy is the order of the day not only at the moment but for climate protection reasons in general”.

The energy specialist highlighted that there are several ways to reduce gas consumption without sacrificing comfort. For example, lowering the room temperatures by just one degree means saving six per cent.

E-Control explains that saving energy is done in two ways: by changing habits and using modern technologies. Simply swapping old light bulbs for LED lights, for example, can bring enormous savings, which can help cut costs as energy prices continue high worldwide.

Austria unveils €2 billion relief package to fight rising cost of living

There will be changes to the commuter allowance and increasing public transport investments, but the package has also been criticised.

Published: 21 March 2022 11:06 CET
Austria unveils €2 billion relief package to fight rising cost of living

As the cost of living increases in Austria and Europe in general, governments scramble to halt inflation and galloping energy prices. Austria this weekend unveiled a package with some €2 billion promised as a relief for citizens. 

The primary measure is a reduction in taxes on natural gas and electricity by the end of June 2023, which is expected to cost €900 million and should cut tax by 90 per cent.

Additionally, there will be a 50 per cent increase in the commuter allowance and an increase in the “commuter euro”, which reduces income tax levies by €2 per kilometre distance between the place of residence and workplace. These should cost €400 million.

The package includes a €150 million investment in public transport to increase offers and lower prices. However, the government hasn’t given any specific details on these proposals.

Some €120 million will be spent in helping self-employed, small and medium-sized companies with high fuel costs switch to more sustainable energy sources. Finally, a further €250 million is set to be invested in wind and solar power generation.

One-off payments

This is the second relief package announced in less than 30 days by Austrian authorities.

The country’s National Council approved late last month one-off payments to ease the current cost of living crisis for specific households in the country.

Almost every Austrian who earns no more than €5,670 per month will receive a voucher for €150 euros to cushion the increased energy bill. Low-income people should get €300 after the €1.7 billion expense was approved.

Coalition talks

It has taken a lot of negotiation and persuasion to reach an agreement between both coalition members, several Austrian media sources reported.

ÖVP spokespeople stated that their junior partners, the Greens, were reluctant to provide any financial support to drivers. A reduction in VAT on fuels was also off the table because it wouldn’t be allowed under European law, Kurier said.

“The targeted measures don’t provide relief to those who drive their second-car SUV through the city centre for fun”, but benefits people on their way to work, said Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens).

She reiterated that rising costs were mainly due to the Ukrainian conflict and Russia’s policies. “It is extremely important to name the culpable person for this price increase: Vladimir Putin”, the politician said.

In the future, Austria should diversify its energy matrix to reduce its dependence on Russian gas, especially with expanding renewable energies, the minister said.

“The sun and the wind don’t send us an invoice. Gazprom does”, she added.

Numerous reactions and criticism

The package did not come without some criticism.

The ​​Austrian trade union federation (ÖGB) stated the cuts were too timid and pointed out increasing the commuter allowance helped higher earners more than those on lower salaries, in strong disagreement with the government.

SPÖ spokesperson for energy matters also stated that the measures would benefit higher earners. Alois Schroll said in a press release that the package brought only small steps that wouldn’t properly “counteract the wave of inflation or really relieve people”.

For the Neos, the package is “cosmetics, not sustainable relief”, and FPÖ leader Herbert Kick also said that “too little relief is received by the people affected”.

Environmental organisations such as WWF criticised the lack of measures to save energy, especially the incentives for commuters who drive instead of using public transportation.

Useful vocabulary

Pendlerpauschale – commuter allowance
Entlastungspaket – relief package
Steuer – tax
Umweltorganisationen – Environmental organisations

