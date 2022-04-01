German word of the day: Der Eigentumsfritze

Advertisement

If you've ever lived in Austria or Germany, you'll be aware that most people rent their homes.

So those ambitious millennials - and others - who choose to forgo daily brunch and three flat whites at expensive hipster cafes, and instead pour their money into buying a property, are in the minority (especially in cities like Berlin or Vienna).

And yes, there's a German word for them: if you hear someone being called der Eigenstumsfritze then this is what they're talking about. This word refers to someone who is too into splashing their cash on property.

The Eigenstumsfritze isn't used for your average family saving up to buy a home over many years in the suburbs. It's specifically used in the context for annoying young people who are doing too well for themselves - like the 28-year-old overachieving software developer types who move to places like the first district in Vienna with a million euros spare to live out their dream of trying to become a DJ. Or the influencers who own a Munich apartment decked out in all the latest trendy furniture.

Advertisement

For Austrians who enjoy regular coffee and brunch, giving up these things to buy a home when you can buy a slap-up meal at a cafe instead is simply ridiculous.

In fact, as a well-heeled millennial walks past on the way to a flat-viewing, you'll likely hear grey-haired Berliners muttering to themselves in the few local pubs left in Friedrichshain: "Ach, der ist wohl noch ein Eigentumsfritze. Wohnungen sind so teuer. Es wäre viel Sinnvoller, 30,000-mal Brunch zu kaufen!" ("Ugh, that's probably another property obsessive. Flats are so expensive, it would make a lot more more sense to buy 30,000 brunches.")

A shot of dark, velvety coffee is more than just a quick caffeine hit. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)

Eigenstumsfritze is made up of the German word das Eigentum, which means property, and Fritze, which in fact comes from the surname Fritz.

It's a typical German thing to use the name-as-suffix as an insult. You'll also find a few more variations with Fritz, which appears to be used because it is such a generic German name.

A Werbefritze, for instance, is an annoying some bigshot in the advertising business (think Don Draper). An ‘Ökofritze’ is someone who’s just a bit too into their organic food (think well-off Green voting families in German cities).

The cultural lesson here is to remember just how important Frühstück is to Germans - and no amount of "capital investment opportunities" will make them think otherwise.

Example:

Man denke nur an all die Cappuccinos, den er mit 3,5 Millionen Euro kaufen könnte! Was für ein Eigentumsfritze!

Think of all the coffee he could buy with €3.5 million! What an Eigentumfritze!