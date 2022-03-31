For members
TRAVEL NEWS
Easter holidays: What to expect if you are coming to Austria
After a few seasons of closed hotels and lockdowns, Austria is reopening and ready to resume tourism activities. Here's what you need to know before coming to the alpine country.
Published: 31 March 2022 14:52 CEST
Five spring destinations from Austria – and the Covid rules in place
Spring is the perfect time for a bit of break by the ocean or lake. Check out the most popular destinations among Austrians and the current Covid regulations in them.
Published: 28 March 2022 11:30 CEST
