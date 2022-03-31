Easter holidays: What to expect if you are coming to Austria

The pandemic is certainly not over, but as many countries bring reopening steps, travellers are getting ready to resume trips.

With its natural beauty, Easter markets, stunning architecture and a great variety of touristic offers, Austria is certainly a great destination for those looking to satiate their wanderlust.

But what are the rules currently in place, what has changed with the pandemic and, most importantly, what should you be aware of when coming to Austria?

Entry rules to Austria

First of all, are you even allowed to travel to Austria?

The country last month changed its entry rules regarding Covid restrictions, making it significantly easier for visitors to come.

Travellers need to prove that they are fully vaccinated against the disease, have recently recovered from it, or show a negative Covid-19 test. Either of these, the so-called 3G rule, is enough for entry.

Austria accepts several different vaccines as proof of vaccination for entry into the territory, including the Chinese Sinopharm and Sinovac. However, they are not recognised for 2G proof inside the country (i.e. for entry to bars and restaurants).

There is no need to quarantine or fill in any online forms for those who comply with the 3G rules. In addition, children under the age of 12 don’t need to show any of these confirmations.

READ ALSO: Travel: What are Austria’s current entry and Covid rules?

What rules are in place inside of Austria?

The main rule that the country has kept is a mask mandate for indoor areas and all public transport. Unlike other countries where simple surgical masks are enough, Austria has an FFP2 mask mandate.

While these masks are rare elsewhere, they are available almost everywhere in Austria.

Most of the country has removed the main Covid restrictions, including person limits for events, entry rules for certain establishments, curfews and contact restrictions.

As a result, all areas of life can open again, even nightclubs, which were closed for several months longer than any other type of establishment.

READ ALSO: UPDATED: What are Austria’s current Covid rules?

In the capital Vienna, however, some rules are still in place. Besides the FFP2 mask requirement, the main rule to be aware of is the 2G entry rules for gastronomy.

In Vienna, only those who are vaccinated or recently recovered from a Covid infection are allowed to enter bars and restaurants. However, children up to 15 years of age can show tests in places with 2G rules.

READ ALSO: Reader question: What are Vienna’s new Covid measures?

What counts as proof for 2G?

If you want to enter a bar or restaurant in Vienna, you will need to show that you have been vaccinated against Covid-19 or have recently recovered from an infection.

A standard EU pass (also known as green, sanitary, Covid or health pass in other countries) is a valid proof of vaccination or recovery. In addition, an official immunisation or health certificate in German or English can also be presented.

The rules are laid out by the government here.

Can I get tested in Austria?

Austria is changing its Covid tests policy starting April 1st, with a limit of five PCR tests and five antigen tests per month per person.

So far, there has been no need to present proof of residence or social security number to take tests in Austria, meaning that tourists could also benefit from the free offer. There are no indications that this will change.

We will update this article if there is news regarding Covid-19 tests in Austria for tourists.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: Austria’s new Covid-19 testing rules

What else has changed?

Two years of the pandemic have certainly changed Austria in many ways.

One thing that may affect the lives of tourists is that Austria’s love for cold hard cash has (if only slightly) waned with the health measures and digital payments needed with the coronavirus pandemic.

However, cash is still the preferred method accounting for 66 per cent of all transactions in Austria, according to the Austrian Bank.

READ ALSO: Seven ways the Covid-19 pandemic has changed Austria

So, it is worth it to keep some euros in your wallet unless you want to go searching for a Bankomat to draw some cash and pay for lunch.

Besides that, kissing used to be a standard greeting, with men and women amicably giving one kiss on each cheek as a way to say hello.

That is no longer as common, and things can get awkward until you figure out if the person you are greeting is a kisser, a hugger, a fist pump sort of person or someone who will greet you with just a nod.

The pandemic is not over, and proof of that is that there are still high numbers of new coronavirus infections, though they have slowly declined from the record-breaking numbers in mid-March.

This has its effects, as people who test positive need to self-isolate for at least five days before resuming activities, including work. You might see the repercussions in certain areas, including transport, as public transport companies have already announced changes in schedules to accommodate the staff shortages.

It’s also important to keep in mind basic health measures to avoid contracting the virus yourself.

READ ALSO: Covid-19: What to do if you test positive in Austria

Plan ahead

If you plan on coming for the Easter holidays, plan ahead. Tourism is picking up again, and hotels have been close to capacity in many regions, including Vienna.

You should also be aware that, even if businesses have suffered during lockdowns, Austria still closes stores (and supermarkets!) on Sundays. Furthermore, Easter Monday is a holiday too, with everything also closed for that day.

There may be a few options open throughout cities, and convenience stores in gas stations also stay open (so do tourist attractions, bars, and restaurants), but most supermarkets and stores will have their doors closed.

READ ALSO: Everything that changes in Austria in April 2022

If you are heading to the capital, it’s worth checking out the best things to do in spring in Vienna – all of which open even on Sundays and holidays.

Or just skip town (and country) altogether

In Austria and looking to get away for the long weekend?

Here are five spring destinations popular among Austrians and the Covid rules in place for each of them.

Five spring destinations from Austria – and the Covid rules in place

Useful vocabulary

Einreiseregeln – entry rules

Veranstaltungen – events

Nachweis – proof, certificate

​​Ferienfahrplan – holiday schedule

Testergebnis – test result