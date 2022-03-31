Read news from:
Austria
Easter holidays: What to expect if you are coming to Austria

After a few seasons of closed hotels and lockdowns, Austria is reopening and ready to resume tourism activities. Here's what you need to know before coming to the alpine country.

Published: 31 March 2022 14:52 CEST
The pandemic is certainly not over, but as many countries bring reopening steps, travellers are getting ready to resume trips.

With its natural beauty, Easter markets, stunning architecture and a great variety of touristic offers, Austria is certainly a great destination for those looking to satiate their wanderlust. 

But what are the rules currently in place, what has changed with the pandemic and, most importantly, what should you be aware of when coming to Austria?

Entry rules to Austria

First of all, are you even allowed to travel to Austria? 

The country last month changed its entry rules regarding Covid restrictions, making it significantly easier for visitors to come. 

Travellers need to prove that they are fully vaccinated against the disease, have recently recovered from it, or show a negative Covid-19 test. Either of these, the so-called 3G rule, is enough for entry. 

Austria accepts several different vaccines as proof of vaccination for entry into the territory, including the Chinese Sinopharm and Sinovac. However, they are not recognised for 2G proof inside the country (i.e. for entry to bars and restaurants). 

There is no need to quarantine or fill in any online forms for those who comply with the 3G rules. In addition, children under the age of 12 don’t need to show any of these confirmations.

What rules are in place inside of Austria?

The main rule that the country has kept is a mask mandate for indoor areas and all public transport. Unlike other countries where simple surgical masks are enough, Austria has an FFP2 mask mandate. 

While these masks are rare elsewhere, they are available almost everywhere in Austria. 

Most of the country has removed the main Covid restrictions, including person limits for events, entry rules for certain establishments, curfews and contact restrictions.

As a result, all areas of life can open again, even nightclubs, which were closed for several months longer than any other type of establishment.

In the capital Vienna, however, some rules are still in place. Besides the FFP2 mask requirement, the main rule to be aware of is the 2G entry rules for gastronomy. 

In Vienna, only those who are vaccinated or recently recovered from a Covid infection are allowed to enter bars and restaurants. However, children up to 15 years of age can show tests in places with 2G rules.

What counts as proof for 2G?

If you want to enter a bar or restaurant in Vienna, you will need to show that you have been vaccinated against Covid-19 or have recently recovered from an infection.

A standard EU pass (also known as green, sanitary, Covid or health pass in other countries) is a valid proof of vaccination or recovery. In addition, an official immunisation or health certificate in German or English can also be presented. 

The rules are laid out by the government here

Can I get tested in Austria?

Austria is changing its Covid tests policy starting April 1st, with a limit of five PCR tests and five antigen tests per month per person. 

So far, there has been no need to present proof of residence or social security number to take tests in Austria, meaning that tourists could also benefit from the free offer. There are no indications that this will change. 

We will update this article if there is news regarding Covid-19 tests in Austria for tourists.

What else has changed?

Two years of the pandemic have certainly changed Austria in many ways. 

One thing that may affect the lives of tourists is that Austria’s love for cold hard cash has (if only slightly) waned with the health measures and digital payments needed with the coronavirus pandemic.

However, cash is still the preferred method accounting for 66 per cent of all transactions in Austria, according to the Austrian Bank.

So, it is worth it to keep some euros in your wallet unless you want to go searching for a Bankomat to draw some cash and pay for lunch.

Besides that, kissing used to be a standard greeting, with men and women amicably giving one kiss on each cheek as a way to say hello. 

That is no longer as common, and things can get awkward until you figure out if the person you are greeting is a kisser, a hugger, a fist pump sort of person or someone who will greet you with just a nod.

The pandemic is not over, and proof of that is that there are still high numbers of new coronavirus infections, though they have slowly declined from the record-breaking numbers in mid-March.

This has its effects, as people who test positive need to self-isolate for at least five days before resuming activities, including work. You might see the repercussions in certain areas, including transport, as public transport companies have already announced changes in schedules to accommodate the staff shortages.

It’s also important to keep in mind basic health measures to avoid contracting the virus yourself.

Plan ahead

If you plan on coming for the Easter holidays, plan ahead. Tourism is picking up again, and hotels have been close to capacity in many regions, including Vienna. 

You should also be aware that, even if businesses have suffered during lockdowns, Austria still closes stores (and supermarkets!) on Sundays. Furthermore, Easter Monday is a holiday too, with everything also closed for that day.

There may be a few options open throughout cities, and convenience stores in gas stations also stay open (so do tourist attractions, bars, and restaurants), but most supermarkets and stores will have their doors closed.

If you are heading to the capital, it’s worth checking out the best things to do in spring in Vienna – all of which open even on Sundays and holidays.

Or just skip town (and country) altogether

In Austria and looking to get away for the long weekend?

Here are five spring destinations popular among Austrians and the Covid rules in place for each of them.

Five spring destinations from Austria – and the Covid rules in place

Useful vocabulary

Einreiseregeln – entry rules

Veranstaltungen – events

Nachweis – proof, certificate

​​Ferienfahrplan – holiday schedule

Testergebnis – test result

TRAVEL NEWS

Five spring destinations from Austria – and the Covid rules in place

Spring is the perfect time for a bit of break by the ocean or lake. Check out the most popular destinations among Austrians and the current Covid regulations in them.

Published: 28 March 2022 11:30 CEST
Even with the coronavirus pandemic, Austrians have travelled – a lot. About 4.5 million Austrian residents took at least one holiday trip home or abroad in 2020.

That year, almost three-quarters of the trips were domestic, according to Statistik Austria, but in previous, pre-pandemic years, most trips had been taken to other European destinations. And the most popular countries among Austrians were Germany, Italy, Croatia, Hungary, and Spain.

All excellent places to spend a few days over spring, whether heading off to coastal cities for a swim in the sea or driving inland just to enjoy different cities, languages and maybe some beautiful lakes and spas, these countries are Austrian’s favourites for a good reason.

The proximity also makes the trips more accessible, and a majority of travels are made by cars (59%) and planes (24.6%).

As many European countries relax their covid restrictions, they also become more attractive options for an easy and chill trip to welcome spring. However, there are still rules to be aware of when visiting popular destinations around Austria.

Here’s a summary. Keep in mind that many of these measures can change at short notice, and always check the relevant links.

Germany

“Upstairs neighbour” Germany does not have Austria in any high-risk lists. This means that travellers aged 12 or over must carry with them a negative test result or proof of vaccination or recovery when entering the country.

There is no need for a digital registration on entry.

Inside Germany, things are a little more complicated, with different restrictions depending on which state you are visiting. However, the country is set to drop most measures, including mandatory masks and showing G-proof to enter gastronomy, on April 2nd.

Italy

Travel to Italy for any reason, including tourism, is currently allowed from all countries as restrictions were eased as of March 1st.

All arrivals need to show proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test result, which must be established before boarding flights or ferries, and possibly during border checks if travelling by road or rail.

Travellers also need to fill out a passenger locator form, or ‘dPLF’. Find out how to do that here.

Once inside the country, there are a few rules to be aware of. There is currently a mask mandate in all indoor as well as some outdoor public places. Additionally, many businesses will ask for a “green pass” with proof of vaccination or recovery from Covid-19 or a negative test.

A “super green pass” is required to access venues, including restaurants, hotels, and public transport. It is equivalent to the 2G rule in Austria, meaning only vaccinated or recovered people can enter.

Croatia

Travellers can enter Croatia if they provide proof of complete vaccination, evidence of recovery, or a negative result to a pre-departure test. They also need to complete an online form before departure. Children younger than 12 are exempt from testing requirements if the parents comply with the entry rules.

According to the government website, the use of facemasks is mandatory in all indoor areas and in outdoor public spaces where it is not possible to maintain a physical distance of 1.5m. In addition, places such as bars and nightclubs require a 3G proof for entry.

Beaches and thermal spas are open for public use, again keeping in mind that health and safety, as well as any social distancing measures in effect at the time, will apply.

Hungary

Since early March, Hungary has lifted many coronavirus restrictions and all its entry restrictions.

Travellers can enter the country without the need for proof of vaccination, recovery certificates or any kind of test. Additionally, the special rules of access for specific services and events were also lifted, according to Hungary’s tourism website.

There are no longer any G-rules for hotels, spas, sporting or cultural events, music and dance festivals, or outdoor events.

Spain

Passengers arriving by air or sea need to complete a Health Control Form before departure and obtain their QR code to present at boarding and health controls on arrival in Spain.

In addition to the form, passengers need to present a certificate proving vaccination against Covid, a negative test, or a recovery certificate. Children under 12 years of age are exempt from giving these certificates.

In some regions of Spain, the ‘EU Digital COVID Certificate’ is required to access certain public spaces. Spain’s Autonomous Communities can implement specific territorial regulations.

Face masks are mandatory in indoor public spaces but also required outdoors if a 1.5m distance is not possible at large events.

Spanish regions have virtually lifted all other previous Covid restrictions such as capacity limits, curfews, limited opening hours, the Covid health pass and bar, restaurant, and nightclub closures.

Coming back to Austria

Currently, Austria has a simple 3G rule for entry, and no quarantine requirement.

Travellers need only to present proof of vaccination, recovery, or negative test to enter the country. Here’s all you need to know about Austria’s current entry and Covid rules.

