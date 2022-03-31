Read news from:
COVID-19 TESTS

Austria: I’ve stashed away Covid tests. Can I use them from April?

Austria is limiting the number of free tests to five PCR and five antigen per month. However, many people still have unused 'Alles gurgelt' boxes at home. Can they be used?

Published: 31 March 2022 12:09 CEST
Corona tests in Austria will be limited as of April 1st, but residents can still use some of their 'old' tests (Photo: Amanda Previdelli / The Local)

From April 1st, residents in Austria will be entitled to five PCR and five antigen tests per month – a change from the unlimited free tests that have been currently available to the population.

The policy change had been hinted at for a few weeks before it was finally announced on March 15th, giving people plenty of time to “stash” some PCR boxes at home. But can they still be used?

This Thursday, a day before the new rules start, the federal government has published the ordinance regulating the new test strategy and clarifying that people with “saved up” tests at home can still use them – but with limitations.

Stashed tests

If you have already stored tests, you can still use them at least until the end of April. However, there are some restrictions.

In addition to the five free PCR tests every resident will be entitled to monthly, five other tests obtained previously can be evaluated free of charge. This comes to a total of ten free PCR tests in April.

The stored tests can also be used after that following the five a month limit, saving trips to pick-up stations.

READ ALSO: Covid-19: What to do if you test positive in Austria

This is especially relevant for the many residents who have boxes – sometimes dozens – of Alles gurgelt PCR tests at home.

The tests, which were first offered in Vienna and expanded to other states, can be carried out at home. The boxes are then dropped off in one of the hundreds of drug stores and supermarkets functioning as collection points.

These free and easy PCR tests were a staple of the capital’s extensive testing policy. Vienna mayor Michael Ludwig on several occasions defended the need for tests and recently confirmed that the city would continue with the Alles gurgelt offers, though limited as funding comes from the federal government.

Exceptions to the limitations

There are several exceptions to the five PCR and five antigen tests a month limitations.

In hospitals, nursing homes and kindergartens, unlimited free testing can continue. Free testing will also remain for residents, staff and visitors at care facilities and health resorts.

READ ALSO: UPDATED: What are Austria’s current Covid rules?

People who are 24-hour carers or assistants to disabled people are also exempt from the restriction, as are employees of rescue services.

Additionally, people with symptoms of Covid can still get tested for free without it counting to their five-limit cap. Each state will regulate where and how testing will take place, with possibilities including home PCR tests, calling the 1450 health line, or going to an official testing facility.

Useful vocabulary

Test-Angebot – testing offer
Ausnahmen – exceptions
Verordnung – decree
Einschränkungen – limitations
Pflegeeinrichtungen – nursing homes

TRAVEL NEWS

Easter holidays: What to expect if you are coming to Austria

After a few seasons of closed hotels and lockdowns, Austria is reopening and ready to resume tourism activities. Here's what you need to know before coming to the alpine country.

Published: 31 March 2022 14:52 CEST
Easter holidays: What to expect if you are coming to Austria

The pandemic is certainly not over, but as many countries bring reopening steps, travellers are getting ready to resume trips.

With its natural beauty, Easter markets, stunning architecture and a great variety of touristic offers, Austria is certainly a great destination for those looking to satiate their wanderlust. 

But what are the rules currently in place, what has changed with the pandemic and, most importantly, what should you be aware of when coming to Austria?

Entry rules to Austria

First of all, are you even allowed to travel to Austria? 

The country last month changed its entry rules regarding Covid restrictions, making it significantly easier for visitors to come. 

Travellers need to prove that they are fully vaccinated against the disease, have recently recovered from it, or show a negative Covid-19 test. Either of these, the so-called 3G rule, is enough for entry. 

Austria accepts several different vaccines as proof of vaccination for entry into the territory, including the Chinese Sinopharm and Sinovac. However, they are not recognised for 2G proof inside the country (i.e. for entry to bars and restaurants). 

There is no need to quarantine or fill in any online forms for those who comply with the 3G rules. In addition, children under the age of 12 don’t need to show any of these confirmations.

READ ALSO: Travel: What are Austria’s current entry and Covid rules?

What rules are in place inside of Austria?

The main rule that the country has kept is a mask mandate for indoor areas and all public transport. Unlike other countries where simple surgical masks are enough, Austria has an FFP2 mask mandate. 

While these masks are rare elsewhere, they are available almost everywhere in Austria. 

Most of the country has removed the main Covid restrictions, including person limits for events, entry rules for certain establishments, curfews and contact restrictions.

As a result, all areas of life can open again, even nightclubs, which were closed for several months longer than any other type of establishment.

READ ALSO: UPDATED: What are Austria’s current Covid rules?

In the capital Vienna, however, some rules are still in place. Besides the FFP2 mask requirement, the main rule to be aware of is the 2G entry rules for gastronomy. 

In Vienna, only those who are vaccinated or recently recovered from a Covid infection are allowed to enter bars and restaurants. However, children up to 15 years of age can show tests in places with 2G rules.

READ ALSO: Reader question: What are Vienna’s new Covid measures?

What counts as proof for 2G?

If you want to enter a bar or restaurant in Vienna, you will need to show that you have been vaccinated against Covid-19 or have recently recovered from an infection.

A standard EU pass (also known as green, sanitary, Covid or health pass in other countries) is a valid proof of vaccination or recovery. In addition, an official immunisation or health certificate in German or English can also be presented. 

The rules are laid out by the government here

Can I get tested in Austria?

Austria is changing its Covid tests policy starting April 1st, with a limit of five PCR tests and five antigen tests per month per person. 

So far, there has been no need to present proof of residence or social security number to take tests in Austria, meaning that tourists could also benefit from the free offer. There are no indications that this will change. 

We will update this article if there is news regarding Covid-19 tests in Austria for tourists.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: Austria’s new Covid-19 testing rules

What else has changed?

Two years of the pandemic have certainly changed Austria in many ways. 

One thing that may affect the lives of tourists is that Austria’s love for cold hard cash has (if only slightly) waned with the health measures and digital payments needed with the coronavirus pandemic.

However, cash is still the preferred method accounting for 66 per cent of all transactions in Austria, according to the Austrian Bank.

READ ALSO: Seven ways the Covid-19 pandemic has changed Austria

So, it is worth it to keep some euros in your wallet unless you want to go searching for a Bankomat to draw some cash and pay for lunch.

Besides that, kissing used to be a standard greeting, with men and women amicably giving one kiss on each cheek as a way to say hello. 

That is no longer as common, and things can get awkward until you figure out if the person you are greeting is a kisser, a hugger, a fist pump sort of person or someone who will greet you with just a nod.

The pandemic is not over, and proof of that is that there are still high numbers of new coronavirus infections, though they have slowly declined from the record-breaking numbers in mid-March.

This has its effects, as people who test positive need to self-isolate for at least five days before resuming activities, including work. You might see the repercussions in certain areas, including transport, as public transport companies have already announced changes in schedules to accommodate the staff shortages.

It’s also important to keep in mind basic health measures to avoid contracting the virus yourself.

READ ALSO: Covid-19: What to do if you test positive in Austria

Plan ahead

If you plan on coming for the Easter holidays, plan ahead. Tourism is picking up again, and hotels have been close to capacity in many regions, including Vienna. 

You should also be aware that, even if businesses have suffered during lockdowns, Austria still closes stores (and supermarkets!) on Sundays. Furthermore, Easter Monday is a holiday too, with everything also closed for that day.

There may be a few options open throughout cities, and convenience stores in gas stations also stay open (so do tourist attractions, bars, and restaurants), but most supermarkets and stores will have their doors closed.

READ ALSO: Everything that changes in Austria in April 2022

If you are heading to the capital, it’s worth checking out the best things to do in spring in Vienna – all of which open even on Sundays and holidays.

Or just skip town (and country) altogether

In Austria and looking to get away for the long weekend?

Here are five spring destinations popular among Austrians and the Covid rules in place for each of them.

Five spring destinations from Austria – and the Covid rules in place

Useful vocabulary

Einreiseregeln – entry rules

Veranstaltungen – events

Nachweis – proof, certificate

​​Ferienfahrplan – holiday schedule

Testergebnis – test result

