Diesel now more expensive than petrol in Austria

Diesel is now significantly more expensive in Austria than petrol, broadcaster ORF reports. According to Austria’s Association of the Mineral Oil Industry (FVMI) there are three reasons behind the rise in prices. People are stocking up on heating oil, which is similar in composition to diesel, in anticipation of future price rises. Diesel is more popular than petrol, especially in the transport and agriculture industries, meaning demand is higher. In addition, Austria has to import 60 percent of its diesel, while Austria produces three times more petrol than it consumes domestically.

Austria is mainly dependent on Germany for imports, though it also imports from Italy, Slovenia and Slovakia. Europe as a whole is also heavily dependent on Russia when it comes to diesel – both in terms of direct purchases of diesel or for the crude oil required for refining. Normally Europe imports diesel from Russia and exports petrol to America, where fewer people run cars on diesel than in Europe.

Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexej Novak threatened last week that a shortage of diesel could become a “strongly destabilizing factor” in the EU.

READ MORE: How to save money on fuel costs in Austria

Rents due to increase

Around 400,000 tenants in Vienna are expecting to be hit with a large increase in rent in May as the benchmark rates in the capital rise in line with inflation in April. The increases will be charged to people living in Altbau (old apartments) and Gemeindewohnungen (council flats). The rent increase comes on top of already sky rocketing energy prices. The SPÖ and FPÖ opposition parties and numerous tenant organisations are calling for the rent increase to be put on hold. However, unless a special session is called in Austria’s national council on Friday, the rent increase will go ahead automatically, the Krone newspaper reports.

Testing in schools to be scaled back

Covid testing in Austria’s schools is to be scaled back to just one PCR test a week after the Easter holidays, which end on April 18th. Schools currently test three times a week. Mask rules are expected to stay the same – they should be worn when moving around the school but are not compulsory in classrooms. Children will be given antigen tests before the Easter holidays to test themselves over the break or before they come back to school.

Testing to stay available on online platforms in Austria

The Alles Gurgelt (everything gargles) test system in Vienna will continue, Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) announced on Tuesday, although he said it was not clear how this will work with the changes to testing in April. The new rules will limit the number of free tests per week which are available for people with no symptoms. All other Austrian states will continue to use their online testing systems apart from Stryia, where pharmacies will carry out the tests. In Burgenland the vaccination and test centers (BITZ) will close at the end of March.

READ MORE: Everything that changes in Austria in April 2022

EU states to decide together on fourth Covid-19 vaccination

European states will decide collectively how to proceed with the potential fourth Covid-19 vaccination. The EU Commission will “develop a recommendation for the fourth vaccination within a very short time on the basis of scientific expertise,” according to the German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD). He said most health ministers of other European countries agreed with this approach.

Vienna’s City Airport Train is running again

Vienna’s City Airport Train (CAT) started running again on Tuesday after a two-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Austria expects tourism to increase, and the CAT is the fastest direct connection from the airport to the city of Vienna. There is now a 50 percent discount on the fare for holders of Wiener Linien annual tickets or ÖBB advantage cards. There are signs that tourism is recovering, such as greater occupancy in hotels.