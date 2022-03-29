Read news from:
TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Every weekday, The Local brings you an English-language summary of the news you need to know in Austria.

Published: 29 March 2022 09:15 CEST
A tourist couple shelters from the rain under an umbrella.
Rain is on the way following weeks of sunshine in Austria. (Photo by ALEXANDER KLEIN / AFP)

Rain on the way in Austria

Austria’s long drought is coming to an end, with rain and snow expected at the end of the week and temperatures dropping by as much as 20 degrees. It has not rained for six weeks in Carinthia and southern Styria. In Graz it has not rained for 40 days.

READ MORE: Austria’s record drought set to end as rain and snow rolls in

This March has been the sunniest in Austria since 1953, broadcaster ORF reports, and the dry weather has even led to a number of forest fires.

However, the long period of high pressure is due to come to an end on Wednesday, and it will get chillier as April begins on Friday. 

Financial help due to Covid-19 pandemic will end soon

Financial help for Austrian businesses due to the Covid-19 pandemic, such as hardship funds and help with short term work, is due to end in April, although many sectors such as city tourism are still struggling. Bridging finance and help for events will still be available until mid June.

The Krone newspaper says negotiations with the government about continued financial aid are still going on behind the scenes. 

The newspaper reports Austria’s tourism businesses have received a total of 4.8 billion euros since the beginning of the pandemic. More than 700,000 requests have been made for Austria’s default bonus (Ausfallbonus).

This bonus provided up to 80,000 euros for any company which suffered more than 40 percent of loss of sales in any month from November 2020 to June 2021.

The existing short-time work arrangements, in which the employer receives full reimbursement of the costs from the state and where the minimum working time was 30 percent, will also change at the end of March.

From April, at least 50 percent of business hours must be worked. However, those affected by Ukraine crisis can apply for short-time work until the end of June.

 READ MORE: Everything that changes in Austria in April 2022

Russia threatens to stop sending gas

Russia is threatening to stop sending gas to “unfriendly” countries which refuse its demand for payments in roubles.

Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the TV station PBS that Russia would not send gas for free, stating “no payment, no gas”. So far energy companies of the G7 nations have rejected these Russian demand for payments, including the Austrian OMV oil, gas and petrochemical company.

In the same interview Peskov ruled out Russia using its nuclear weapons in the war in Ukraine.

READ ALSO: Can Austria reduce its dependency on Russian gas?

No fourth vaccination needed 

At the moment, it is not necessary for people to have a special vaccination against the omicron variant of Covid-19 or for most people to have a fourth vaccination as a booster, according to  vaccination expert Ursula Wiedermann-Schmidt from MedUni Vienna.

It is too early to say if this could become necessary in autumn. At the moment, people aged over 65 and those with a weakened immune system are encouraged to register for a fourth jab. Wiedermann-Schmidt said a Covid-19 infection in addition to three doses of the vaccine could provide equivalent immunity, according to broadcaster ORF

Distribution of Ukrainian refugees discussed

Austria’s Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) has spoken out against a mandatory distribution of refugees from Ukraine within the EU in Brussels following a meeting with his European counterparts. He said this was not even mentioned in talks, although the German Minister for the Interior has suggested it should be a goal.

However, he supports helping nearby countries such as Poland. Austria has already flown some refugees out of Moldova and will take in 500 displaced Ukrainians from Poland. It may end up taking up to 3,000 displaced people from Poland in total, ORF reports. Significantly more refugees are expected to come to Austria if the war continues. 

READ ALSO: How Austrian states are preparing for Ukrainian refugees

Strike action in Vienna’s private kindergartens

Private kindergartens in Vienna will be closed on Tuesday due to strike action. Kindergarten workers will march from the Votivpark to Heldenplatz to demand better working conditions, more pay and more skilled workers.

Staff report they feel burned out and exhausted following the Covid-19 pandemic. The strike will affect more than 90,000 children who are cared for by 7,600 employees in Vienna’s private kindergartens, after-school care centres and all-day schools.

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Every weekday, The Local brings you an English-language summary of the news you need to know in Austria.

Published: 28 March 2022 08:59 CEST
Thousands attend benefit concert for Ukraine in Vienna

Thousands of people attended a benefit concert for Ukraine in Vienna Heldenplatz (Heroes’ Square)  on Sunday. Austrian stars such as Conchita Wurst performed and a speech recorded by the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was aired. The benefit concert, which had the now familiar slogan “YesWeCare”  was organised by artist Daniel Landau.

Admission was free but people were encouraged to donate to the charities SOS Children’s Villages and Nachbar in Not (Neighbors in Need). The Austrian President Alexander van der Bellen also gave a speech, tweeting afterwards: “No child should have to flee. No child should have to experience war. The war must be stopped.”

Ministers meet to discuss refugee influx

Ministers of the Interior from across the EU are meeting today to discuss how to proceed with the huge numbers of refugees flowing out of Ukraine. According to the UN refugee agency, more than 3.8 million Ukrainians have left the country since the beginning of the war.

Ukraine has a population of more than 44 million, and more than two million refugees have been arriving in Poland alone. Of these 212,000 people have been counted in Austria, but 80 percent of these are believed to be in transit. On Saturday, 32,500 “displaced persons” had been registered in Austria, broadcaster ORF reports.

READ ALSO: How Austrian states are preparing for Ukrainian refugees

Vienna to speed up registration for Ukrainian refugees

Vienna is hoping to speed up the registration of Ukrainian refugees by purchasing new equipment such as passport readers, fingerprint scanners and computers with special data processing software.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, 95 additional recording modules arrived at the weekend and were immediately delivered to the state police departments. Vienna now has  37 registration modules rather than 27, broadcaster ORF reports.

How would banning gas and oil imports from Russia affect Austria?

A report by economists on how a ban on Russian gas and oil would affect the economy of German speaking countries is discussed in Der Standard newspaper.  It comes from a group of scientists led by Rüdiger Bachmann from the University of Notre Dame in Indiana and Moritz Schularick from the University of Bonn.

Based on its findings, in Austria an embargo on energy and raw materials would cost 3.3 percent of economic output by the end of the year, according to a calculation by the economist Christian Helmenstein for the Federation of Industry. This would cause Austria’s economy to stagnate.

However, it is not possible to model how a complete stop on gas imports would affect Austria’s economy, according to Harald Oberhofer from the Vienna University of Economics and Business. Austria gets more than 80 percent of its gas from Russia. 

Daniel Gros from the Center for European Policy Studies has also written an opinion piece in Der Standard newspaper calling for targeted energy tariffs to be put in place to lessen dependence on Russian gas.

READ ALSO: Can Austria reduce its dependency on Russian gas? 

Alles Gurgelt employees to stay in jobs in April

Employees of the Lifebrain laboratory, which carry out Vienna’s Alles Gurgelt (Everyone gargles) Covid-19 tests will not be laid off in April, the Krone newspaper reports, despite fears that 1,200 employees would be sacked as unlimited testing in Austria comes to a halt in April.

Managing Director Michael Havel  told the newspaper “Vienna Today” the company expects to be carrying out more tests in autumn. The Krone  newspaper also reports there are problems with the Alles Gurgelt tests this morning, and there may be delays in getting results.

 READ MORE: Everything that changes in Austria in April 2022

Forest fire rages in Carinthia

A forest fire is burning on the Burgstallberg mountain in the Carinthian Mölltal, around 250 firefighters from numerous fire brigades have been fighting the fire since Sunday evening: which saw almost ten hectares go up in flames in a very short period.

Farmers, two police helicopters, an ÖBB fire engine and the army are also on the scene to help.

The fire was brought under control by nightfall on Sunday, but the embers are still being extinguished, broadcaster ORF reports. There is currently a fire ban across Austria due to the drought, with large fines in place for anyone who breaks the rules. Rain is expected at the end of the week.

Trip to Israel for Austria’s Foreign and Economic Ministers

Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg and Economics Minister Margarete Schramböck (both ÖVP) are traveling to Israel today for a joint working visit.

Schallenberg will meet Israel’s Foreign Minister Jair Lapid, and Schramböck will meet Economics Minister Orna Barbivai. They hope to discuss a potential peace process with Palestine, and further cooperation in the high tech sector. 

