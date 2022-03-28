For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Every weekday, The Local brings you an English-language summary of the news you need to know in Austria.
Published: 28 March 2022 08:59 CEST
Spring is in full swing in Austria now. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)
For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Every weekday, The Local brings you an English-language summary of the news you need to know in Austria.
Published: 25 March 2022 09:18 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments