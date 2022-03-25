Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

PROPERTY

EXPLAINED: What are Austria’s rules for Airbnb rentals?

Thinking of renting out your apartment or just a room via Airbnb in Austria? Here’s what you need to know.

Published: 25 March 2022 10:32 CET
EXPLAINED: What are Austria’s rules for Airbnb rentals?
The Tyrolean city of Innsbruck has some specific rules for short-term holiday rentals. Photo by Jacek Dylag on Unsplash

Short-term rentals on Airbnb continue to be popular among travellers, especially as an alternative to hotels during the Covid-19 pandemic.

But while the home stay platform has dramatically changed travel and provided a new income stream for many property owners, it has also led to concerns of rising rents in city centres that are pushing out local residents.

As a result, governments and city councils across Austria and abroad have put in place regulations to try and control the short-term rental market. 

Here’s what you need to know about the rules for Airbnb in Austria. 

FOR MEMBERS: Property: How to find a rental flat when you arrive in Austria

Is Airbnb legal in Austria – and what do I need to know?

Airbnb is legal in Austria but there are certain rules in place to protect cities and local communities from the effects of over-tourism.

For example, Airbnb has been sharing tax data with the Finance Ministry since January 2021 to ensure hosts are correctly informing the tax office about their income from rental properties. 

Airbnb also has a direct telephone hotline where neighbours can report suspected illicit rentals, as well as other issues like loud parties. 

However, there are some specific regional rules to be aware of, as detailed below.

Airbnb rules in Vienna

In Vienna, the commercial rental of properties in residential zones has been prohibited since 2018. Additionally, most subsidised housing lease agreements prohibit tenants from subletting the property.

Unfortunately, many people disregarded the rules prompting Vienna’s Commercial Court to rule that city-owned apartments could no longer be rented on platforms like Airbnb. 

This led to the removal of all Viennese social housing rental apartments from the platform in October 2021, followed by a commitment from Airbnb to promote “responsible tourism” in Austria. 

READ MORE: Airbnb removes all Viennese municipal apartments from its site

In a statement last year, the company said: “Airbnb shares the goal of the City of Vienna to protect living space – especially in municipal housing – and is therefore removing listings in municipal housing from the platform as part of a voluntary initiative.” 

Airbnb has also since granted Viennese authorities access to the site to help ensure the rules are followed, and has agreed to remind Austrian users regularly of the rules.

Finally, there is the Vienna City Tax (Ortstaxe) that Airbnb hosts must register for and pay by the 15th of the month for any paid stays at their properties during the previous month.

Airbnb rules in Tyrol

The topic of Airbnb rentals in Innsbruck in Tyrol is currently being discussed by the municipal council. This is in relation to the protection of data collected during investigations into properties suspected of breaking the rules.

In 2019, a new law was brought in that allows the local authority to issue fines up to €5,000 to landlords that fail to register their property as a short-term rental with Innsbruck Tourismus.

Other rules in Tyrol that Airbnb hosts should be aware of are an overnight tax for tourists and the requirement to have a permit from the building authorities to legally host tourists

Airbnb rules in Salzburg

The Land Use Planning Act in Salzburg states property owners must get permission from the local building authority to use a home for commercial rental purposes, including for Airbnb.

An exception to the rule is the short term rental of private rooms, defined as accommodation up to 10 people in guest rooms, as long as this is the host’s main residence.

However, all hosts (whether of private rooms or entire properties) must register with the tax authority to comply with the Overnight Accommodation Tax Act. All overnight stays in Salzburg are subject to the tax rules.

FOR MEMBERS: How can British second home owners spend more than 90 days in Austria?

Airbnb rules in Styria

In Styria, property owners are entitled to rent out their homes on a short-term basis for tourism. But condominium rules might apply to properties in apartment buildings, which means landlords have to request permission before listing the home for rent.

There is also an overnight and holiday apartment tax law in Styria which means every overnight stay is subject to a tax. This is paid by guests to the host, who then pay the local authority.

Can I sublet my rented apartment in Austria via Airbnb?

Subletting a rental apartment or room is not illegal in Austria, but that doesn’t mean you can start listing your home on Airbnb straight away.

In most cases, permission is required by the landlord to sublet a property. It’s also important to check your rental agreement for any clauses specifically prohibiting subletting.

Then there are regional rules to consider, like Vienna’s ban on social housing being used as Airbnb rentals.

If in doubt, check with the owner of the property and the local authority before planning to become an Airbnb host.

I own my flat. Can I rent it out on Airbnb in Austria?

In theory, yes. However, there could be other rules to consider depending on where the property is located.

For example, you might need permission from neighbours or a homeowner’s association to rent out a flat to Airbnb guests in an apartment building. 

Most short-term rental properties also have to be registered with a tourism association, and in most cases overnight stays are subject to a tourism tax. 

Useful links

Airbnb rules in Austria

City of Vienna website

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

RENTING

Property: How to find a rental flat when you arrive in Austria

Finding an apartment or house in Austria is not easy, especially if you have recently arrived. Here's how to get a head start.

Published: 23 March 2022 12:55 CET
Updated: 23 March 2022 17:51 CET
Property: How to find a rental flat when you arrive in Austria

Rentals in Austria are neither cheap nor abundant. It can take months for people to find a suitable place, get accepted by the property owner and pay all the fees related to the process.

From 2023, Austrians will at least get some relief, as the federal government is scrapping the Provision, or the broker’s fee that needs to be paid by tenants. From then on, the two-month rent non-refundable fee will be paid by the solicitor of the service, usually the person renting their property, rather than the prospective tenant. 

Even so, finding a flat as a newcomer can be challenging. Here are the best tips to give you a head start.

Ask around

Austria is very much a network type of country. People ask their friends for recommendations on services, possible job applicants, tenants and all sorts of things. 

READ ALSO: Ten tips for finding an apartment in Austria

Transferring the rental contract from one person to another is comparatively simple in Austria, which makes it relatively common place. 

Even if you have just arrived, it is worth mentioning to your boss, family members, colleagues at work or school and even Facebook groups for expats that you are looking for a place.

Someone might know someone. A coworker might even help you find a place without showing proof of salary just by mentioning you work together.

Generally speaking, offers don’t end up on official sites until they’ve been turned down by a person’s close friends and networks, so use your networking power, even if your network is rather small. 

Use the search platforms

Especially if you want to avoid paying brokerage fees (until 2023, of course), there’s no reason why you should not use the same tools and search engines Austrians do. 

And if you want to try and avoid the fee until 2023, a good way is by adding “Provisionfrei” as a filter or as a search term.

Some of the more popular websites to look for flats are Immowelt, Immobilien Scout 24, Der Standard, and Willhaben. There are many, but at some point, they start getting repetitive. 

READ ALSO: Renting in Austria: How to find a furnished apartment

Be prepared and be persistent

Finding a place is not easy, and you might send dozens of emails and applications until getting an official return. Websites are updated daily and early in the day, so set your alarm and check for new listings. 

The best places will be rented almost on a first-come, first-serve basis, as long as the first to come fulfills the necessary requirements. 

Once you get an appointment for a viewing, be prepared. Write down all your questions, take everything you might want to use (measurers and a printed checklist, for example), show up on time (this is extremely important) and bring someone with you (your partner or a family) so you can get a second opinion if you want. 

It is not rare for negotiations to start right off of the viewing, and those may last fewer than 15 minutes. You could even take some prepared documents and papers with you and hand them to the broker if you like the place. 

What to do if I don’t have proof of income?

One of the first hurdles that a person who is renting out a new apartment, especially for students or expats, is providing the real estate agency with proof of income.

Usually, they require the last three payment slips. But, unfortunately, that is not possible for anyone starting out a new job, coming here as a self-employed worker, or students, for example.

In case you come already with a job lined up, a work contract stating your salary should be enough for most real estate agencies. 

Other possibilities include showing the latest tax return for self-employed workers or having a family member co-sign as a guarantor, which is usually a good choice for students.

Additionally, you can negotiate a higher deposit, six months instead of three, or prepay a few months of rent.

It is not uncommon to negotiate several of these options with the broker or landlord. Sometimes, the higher deposit can be partially returned after a few months or a year.

READ MORE: The best places to live in Austria that are not Vienna

Some cities are more complicated than others

Of course, you need to take into account the regional differences when looking for a place and adjust your expectations accordingly. 

For example, Salzburg is experiencing a housing crisis and finding an affordable place there might seem nearly impossible. 

Others are difficult at some times in the year, for instance in Tyrol during winter sports season. 

Property in Austria: Real estate in high demand in Tyrol

In the capital Vienna, cheap and central apartments are highly disputed and could be difficult, especially for a foreign, to be the chosen tenant. 

If your budget is a bit higher or you are open to finding places outside of downtown, especially in the growing districts 21st and 22nd, there are more options. The city’s public transport system is excellent, and you will be well connected in just about any part of town.

The transport is also good to and from many of Vienna’s “commuter towns”, and that would perhaps be the place to look if you are searching for a house with a garden, for example. 

And watch out for scams

Not unlike any other part of the world, Austria and its residents can be victims of many types of scams, so watch out for them. 

Research the property thoroughly and don’t sign anything or send any money without viewing it. One of the most common scams is the “I’m overseas right now”, so be on the lookout for any landlord claiming to be away and, usually, asking for a deposit of some sort while they send you a key in the mail or variations of that.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: Five common apartment scams in Austria

As a rule, no money is exchanged until the contract is signed.

If you’re unsure, or if the deal seems too good to be true, it’s best not to go ahead. Read our summary on avoiding rental scams in Austria for more information. 

SHOW COMMENTS